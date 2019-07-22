Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Andrew Morgan of NASA, Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Luca Parmitano of European Space Agency blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
Kids and adults cool off in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway during a summer heatwave in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
Riot police fire tear gas at anti-extradition demonstrators after a march to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Vice President Mike Pence speaks as astronaut Buzz Aldrin gestures during a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. REUTERS/Joey Roulette

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug trophy after winning the British Open Championship. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
An artist called takes part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
Hot air balloons fly over Qicai Danxia scenic area during a hot air balloon festival in Zhangye, Gansu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
A hooded demonstrator waves a Puerto Rican flag during the seventh day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
People wait to apply for asylum in the United States outside the El Chaparral border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
Firefighters help to put out a forest fire near the village of Vila de Rei, Portugal . REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Israeli forces began preparations to demolish homes near a military barrier on the outskirts of Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
An Iranian Revolutionary Guard troop member rapels to British-flagged tanker Stena Impero's deck from a helicopter near the strait of Hormuz. Pool via WANA/Reuters TV via REUTRS

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
A protester wearing a wide-brimmed hat attends the anti-Brexit 'No to Boris, Yes to Europe' march in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
A local resident studies her ballot at home during a parliamentary election in the village of Krekhiv in Lviv region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Paddlers take part in the Fontanka-SUP stand up paddle boarding festival in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
A girl cools off in a water feature in the Navy Yard neighborhood during a heat wave in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
Members of a military school are reflected in a puddle as they take part in a parade to commemorate the 209th anniversary of Colombia's independence in Bogota, Colombia. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
Plastic waste pile and debris are seen up near the beach in Panama City, as Panama becomes the first country in Central America to ban all single-use plastic bags, in Panama. REUTERS/ Erick Marciscano

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
Shilpi, a flood-affected woman poses for a picture inside her flooded house in Jamalpur, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
A girl cools off from the heat in water from an open fire hydrant in the Washington Heights section of upper Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
A general view of camels at a farm in Adhen Village, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
A giant inflatable blimp depicting Boris Johnson is flown near the Houses of Parliament, ahead of anti-Brexit 'No to Boris, Yes to Europe' protest in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
A young fan catches a ball thrown by Republic of Ireland's Padraig Harrington on the 18th hole during the British Open in Portrush, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Ian Walton

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
A woman holds an umbrella in Lafayette Park near the White House during a heat wave in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
