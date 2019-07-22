Editor's Choice Pictures

Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Andrew Morgan of NASA, Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Luca Parmitano of European Space Agency blasts off to the International Space...more

Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Andrew Morgan of NASA, Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Luca Parmitano of European Space Agency blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close