Editor's Choice Pictures
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Andrew Morgan of NASA, Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Luca Parmitano of European Space Agency blasts off to the International Space...more
Kids and adults cool off in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway during a summer heatwave in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Riot police fire tear gas at anti-extradition demonstrators after a march to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Vice President Mike Pence speaks as astronaut Buzz Aldrin gestures during a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. REUTERS/Joey Roulette
Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug trophy after winning the British Open Championship. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
An artist called takes part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Hot air balloons fly over Qicai Danxia scenic area during a hot air balloon festival in Zhangye, Gansu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A hooded demonstrator waves a Puerto Rican flag during the seventh day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People wait to apply for asylum in the United States outside the El Chaparral border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Firefighters help to put out a forest fire near the village of Vila de Rei, Portugal . REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Israeli forces began preparations to demolish homes near a military barrier on the outskirts of Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Iranian Revolutionary Guard troop member rapels to British-flagged tanker Stena Impero's deck from a helicopter near the strait of Hormuz. Pool via WANA/Reuters TV via REUTRS
A protester wearing a wide-brimmed hat attends the anti-Brexit 'No to Boris, Yes to Europe' march in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A local resident studies her ballot at home during a parliamentary election in the village of Krekhiv in Lviv region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk
Paddlers take part in the Fontanka-SUP stand up paddle boarding festival in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A girl cools off in a water feature in the Navy Yard neighborhood during a heat wave in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Members of a military school are reflected in a puddle as they take part in a parade to commemorate the 209th anniversary of Colombia's independence in Bogota, Colombia. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Plastic waste pile and debris are seen up near the beach in Panama City, as Panama becomes the first country in Central America to ban all single-use plastic bags, in Panama. REUTERS/ Erick Marciscano
Shilpi, a flood-affected woman poses for a picture inside her flooded house in Jamalpur, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A girl cools off from the heat in water from an open fire hydrant in the Washington Heights section of upper Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A general view of camels at a farm in Adhen Village, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
A giant inflatable blimp depicting Boris Johnson is flown near the Houses of Parliament, ahead of anti-Brexit 'No to Boris, Yes to Europe' protest in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A young fan catches a ball thrown by Republic of Ireland's Padraig Harrington on the 18th hole during the British Open in Portrush, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Ian Walton
A woman holds an umbrella in Lafayette Park near the White House during a heat wave in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
