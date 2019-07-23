Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 23, 2019 | 7:21am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

Palestinian building is bombed by Israeli forces in the village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the Israeli barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Palestinian building is bombed by Israeli forces in the village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the Israeli barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Palestinian building is bombed by Israeli forces in the village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the Israeli barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 24
A man uses a cellphone to illuminate a vendor in a bar during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

A man uses a cellphone to illuminate a vendor in a bar during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
A man uses a cellphone to illuminate a vendor in a bar during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
2 / 24
Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
3 / 24
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump view a portrait of former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who died last week at age 99, while paying their respects to Stevens lying in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump view a portrait of former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who died last week at age 99, while paying their respects to Stevens lying in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington....more

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump view a portrait of former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who died last week at age 99, while paying their respects to Stevens lying in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a submarine factory in an undisclosed location, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a submarine factory in an undisclosed location, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a submarine factory in an undisclosed location, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
5 / 24
Guatemalan migrant Lety Perez embraces her son Anthony while praying to ask a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Guatemalan migrant Lety Perez embraces her son Anthony while praying to ask a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Guatemalan migrant Lety Perez embraces her son Anthony while praying to ask a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
6 / 24
Men in white t-shirts and carrying poles are seen in Yuen Long after attacking anti-extradition bill demonstrators at a train station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Men in white t-shirts and carrying poles are seen in Yuen Long after attacking anti-extradition bill demonstrators at a train station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Men in white t-shirts and carrying poles are seen in Yuen Long after attacking anti-extradition bill demonstrators at a train station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
7 / 24
Demonstrator poses for a picture with her face painted during the national strike calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Demonstrator poses for a picture with her face painted during the national strike calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Demonstrator poses for a picture with her face painted during the national strike calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Close
8 / 24
Israeli forces patrol as a machinery demolishes a Palestinian building in the village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the Israeli barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli forces patrol as a machinery demolishes a Palestinian building in the village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the Israeli barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Israeli forces patrol as a machinery demolishes a Palestinian building in the village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the Israeli barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
9 / 24
David Colturi of the U.S. competes in the men's 27 m high vide at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

David Colturi of the U.S. competes in the men's 27 m high vide at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
David Colturi of the U.S. competes in the men's 27 m high vide at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
10 / 24
Puerto Rican celebrities including Residente, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin join demonstrators during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Puerto Rican celebrities including Residente, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin join demonstrators during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Puerto Rican celebrities including Residente, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin join demonstrators during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
11 / 24
Israeli forces began preparations to demolish homes near a military barrier on the outskirts of Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli forces began preparations to demolish homes near a military barrier on the outskirts of Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Israeli forces began preparations to demolish homes near a military barrier on the outskirts of Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
12 / 24
China's Xie Wenjun falls over after winning the men's 110m hurdle race at the Diamond League games in London. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

China's Xie Wenjun falls over after winning the men's 110m hurdle race at the Diamond League games in London. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
China's Xie Wenjun falls over after winning the men's 110m hurdle race at the Diamond League games in London. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Close
13 / 24
Toyota demonstrates the Tokyo 2020 mascot robot Miraitowa, which will be used to support the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, during a press preview in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Toyota demonstrates the Tokyo 2020 mascot robot Miraitowa, which will be used to support the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, during a press preview in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Toyota demonstrates the Tokyo 2020 mascot robot Miraitowa, which will be used to support the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, during a press preview in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
14 / 24
India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III-M1 blasts off carrying Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan space center at Sriharikota, India. Indian Space Research Organization/via REUTERS

India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III-M1 blasts off carrying Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan space center at Sriharikota, India. Indian Space Research Organization/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III-M1 blasts off carrying Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan space center at Sriharikota, India. Indian Space Research Organization/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 24
Anti-extradition demonstrators are seen a barricade, after a march to call for democratic reforms in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Anti-extradition demonstrators are seen a barricade, after a march to call for democratic reforms in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Anti-extradition demonstrators are seen a barricade, after a march to call for democratic reforms in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
16 / 24
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Cardigos, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Cardigos, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Cardigos, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
17 / 24
Jo Swinson reacts after being announced as the new leader of the Liberal Democrats party in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Jo Swinson reacts after being announced as the new leader of the Liberal Democrats party in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Jo Swinson reacts after being announced as the new leader of the Liberal Democrats party in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
18 / 24
A man stands near the border fence between Mexico and U.S. in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A man stands near the border fence between Mexico and U.S. in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
A man stands near the border fence between Mexico and U.S. in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
19 / 24
People board a truck outside a closed metro station during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People board a truck outside a closed metro station during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
People board a truck outside a closed metro station during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 24
President Trump and Pakistan's Prime Minister Khan listen to reporters questions while meeting in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump and Pakistan's Prime Minister Khan listen to reporters questions while meeting in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
President Trump and Pakistan's Prime Minister Khan listen to reporters questions while meeting in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 24
Destroyed buildings are seen through a hole in Benghazi lighthouse after it was severely damaged by years of armed conflict, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Destroyed buildings are seen through a hole in Benghazi lighthouse after it was severely damaged by years of armed conflict, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Destroyed buildings are seen through a hole in Benghazi lighthouse after it was severely damaged by years of armed conflict, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
22 / 24
Calvin So, a victim of Sunday's Yuen Long attacks, shows his wounds at a hospital, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Calvin So, a victim of Sunday's Yuen Long attacks, shows his wounds at a hospital, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Calvin So, a victim of Sunday's Yuen Long attacks, shows his wounds at a hospital, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
23 / 24
People bathe in Jablanicko lake near Konjic, in Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

People bathe in Jablanicko lake near Konjic, in Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
People bathe in Jablanicko lake near Konjic, in Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 22 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 19 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 19 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 18 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Widespread blackout hits Venezuela

Widespread blackout hits Venezuela

More than half of Venezuela s 23 states lost power according to Reuters witnesses and reports on social media, a blackout the government blamed on an electromagnetic attack.

Profile: Boris Johnson

Profile: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is elected leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain's next prime minister.

Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island

Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island

Aerial images of Jeffrey Epstein's 70-acre private island in the Caribbean.

Strong winds reignite wildfires in central Portugal

Strong winds reignite wildfires in central Portugal

More than 1,000 firefighters battled wildfires in central Portugal forcing the evacuation of several villages as the authorities hoped to limit the number of residents at risk.

Protests in Puerto Rico

Protests in Puerto Rico

Thousands take part in demonstrations to demand that Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello resign over offensive chat messages.

Former Supreme Court Justice Stevens lies in repose

Former Supreme Court Justice Stevens lies in repose

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens flag-draped casket sits in the Supreme Court ahead of his funeral.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Living statues take over Belgian town

Living statues take over Belgian town

Participants in the 'Statues en Marche' festival in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium.

Violence escalates in Hong Kong protests

Violence escalates in Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong police faced criticism for an apparent failure to protect anti-government protesters from an attack by what opposition politicians suspected were gang members at a train station on the weekend.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast