Editor's Choice Pictures
Palestinian building is bombed by Israeli forces in the village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the Israeli barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
A man uses a cellphone to illuminate a vendor in a bar during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Marco Bello
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump view a portrait of former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who died last week at age 99, while paying their respects to Stevens lying in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington....more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a submarine factory in an undisclosed location, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Guatemalan migrant Lety Perez embraces her son Anthony while praying to ask a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Men in white t-shirts and carrying poles are seen in Yuen Long after attacking anti-extradition bill demonstrators at a train station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrator poses for a picture with her face painted during the national strike calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Israeli forces patrol as a machinery demolishes a Palestinian building in the village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the Israeli barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
David Colturi of the U.S. competes in the men's 27 m high vide at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Puerto Rican celebrities including Residente, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin join demonstrators during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Israeli forces began preparations to demolish homes near a military barrier on the outskirts of Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
China's Xie Wenjun falls over after winning the men's 110m hurdle race at the Diamond League games in London. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Toyota demonstrates the Tokyo 2020 mascot robot Miraitowa, which will be used to support the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, during a press preview in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III-M1 blasts off carrying Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan space center at Sriharikota, India. Indian Space Research Organization/via REUTERS
Anti-extradition demonstrators are seen a barricade, after a march to call for democratic reforms in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Cardigos, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Jo Swinson reacts after being announced as the new leader of the Liberal Democrats party in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A man stands near the border fence between Mexico and U.S. in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People board a truck outside a closed metro station during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
President Trump and Pakistan's Prime Minister Khan listen to reporters questions while meeting in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Destroyed buildings are seen through a hole in Benghazi lighthouse after it was severely damaged by years of armed conflict, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Calvin So, a victim of Sunday's Yuen Long attacks, shows his wounds at a hospital, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People bathe in Jablanicko lake near Konjic, in Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Widespread blackout hits Venezuela
More than half of Venezuela s 23 states lost power according to Reuters witnesses and reports on social media, a blackout the government blamed on an electromagnetic attack.
Profile: Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson is elected leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain's next prime minister.
Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island
Aerial images of Jeffrey Epstein's 70-acre private island in the Caribbean.
Strong winds reignite wildfires in central Portugal
More than 1,000 firefighters battled wildfires in central Portugal forcing the evacuation of several villages as the authorities hoped to limit the number of residents at risk.
Protests in Puerto Rico
Thousands take part in demonstrations to demand that Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello resign over offensive chat messages.
Former Supreme Court Justice Stevens lies in repose
Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens flag-draped casket sits in the Supreme Court ahead of his funeral.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Living statues take over Belgian town
Participants in the 'Statues en Marche' festival in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium.
Violence escalates in Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong police faced criticism for an apparent failure to protect anti-government protesters from an attack by what opposition politicians suspected were gang members at a train station on the weekend.