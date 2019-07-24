Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A Jordanian Armed Forces armored vehicle lies on the seabed of the Red Sea off the coast of the southern port city of Aqaba, part of a new underwater military museum. Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority/via REUTERS

A Jordanian Armed Forces armored vehicle lies on the seabed of the Red Sea off the coast of the southern port city of Aqaba, part of a new underwater military museum. Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
A Jordanian Armed Forces armored vehicle lies on the seabed of the Red Sea off the coast of the southern port city of Aqaba, part of a new underwater military museum. Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority/via REUTERS
An orange tree is seen after a forest fire at the village of Roda, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

An orange tree is seen after a forest fire at the village of Roda, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
An orange tree is seen after a forest fire at the village of Roda, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Boris Johnson gestures as he arrives at the Conservative Party headquarters, after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Boris Johnson gestures as he arrives at the Conservative Party headquarters, after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Boris Johnson gestures as he arrives at the Conservative Party headquarters, after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
President Trump looks on as Mark Esper shakes hands with Associate Justice Samuel Alito after Esper was sworn in as the new Secretary of Defense while Esper's wife Leah Esper stands nearby in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Trump looks on as Mark Esper shakes hands with Associate Justice Samuel Alito after Esper was sworn in as the new Secretary of Defense while Esper's wife Leah Esper stands nearby in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
President Trump looks on as Mark Esper shakes hands with Associate Justice Samuel Alito after Esper was sworn in as the new Secretary of Defense while Esper's wife Leah Esper stands nearby in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Children run from waves during sunset at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Children run from waves during sunset at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Children run from waves during sunset at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on 'Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation' on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on 'Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation' on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on 'Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation' on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones makes a jumping catch for an out during the twelfth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Detroit. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones makes a jumping catch for an out during the twelfth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Detroit. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones makes a jumping catch for an out during the twelfth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Detroit. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren addresses airline food workers and representatives from UNITE HERE during a rally for calling for better wages and health insurance coverage at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren addresses airline food workers and representatives from UNITE HERE during a rally for calling for better wages and health insurance coverage at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia....more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren addresses airline food workers and representatives from UNITE HERE during a rally for calling for better wages and health insurance coverage at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at United States Court in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at United States Court in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at United States Court in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The peloton in action on the Pont du Gard during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The peloton in action on the Pont du Gard during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
The peloton in action on the Pont du Gard during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Attendees listen to President Trump's address to Turning Point USA's Teen Student Action Summit in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Attendees listen to President Trump's address to Turning Point USA's Teen Student Action Summit in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Attendees listen to President Trump's address to Turning Point USA's Teen Student Action Summit in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People cross a flooded road in Jamalpur, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People cross a flooded road in Jamalpur, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
People cross a flooded road in Jamalpur, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A supporter of the LGBT community attends a rally, after the murder of Elena Grigoryeva, an activist for LGBT rights, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Igor Russak

A supporter of the LGBT community attends a rally, after the murder of Elena Grigoryeva, an activist for LGBT rights, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Igor Russak

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
A supporter of the LGBT community attends a rally, after the murder of Elena Grigoryeva, an activist for LGBT rights, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Igor Russak
Puerto Rican celebrities including Residente, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin join demonstrators during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Puerto Rican celebrities including Residente, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin join demonstrators during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Puerto Rican celebrities including Residente, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin join demonstrators during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Western Canadian canola fields are seen in full bloom before they will be harvested later this summer in rural Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Western Canadian canola fields are seen in full bloom before they will be harvested later this summer in rural Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Western Canadian canola fields are seen in full bloom before they will be harvested later this summer in rural Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol
U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar takes part in a discussion on 'Impacts of Phobia in Our Civic and Political Discourse' during the Muslim Caucus Education Collective's conference in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar takes part in a discussion on 'Impacts of Phobia in Our Civic and Political Discourse' during the Muslim Caucus Education Collective's conference in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar takes part in a discussion on 'Impacts of Phobia in Our Civic and Political Discourse' during the Muslim Caucus Education Collective's conference in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Ivy-Fleur Boileau, Virgile Mouquet, Adelaide Charlier and Alicia Arquetoux, French activists from the Youth for Climate movement, attend the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Ivy-Fleur Boileau, Virgile Mouquet, Adelaide Charlier and Alicia Arquetoux, French activists from the Youth for Climate movement, attend the questions to the government session at the National Assembly...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Ivy-Fleur Boileau, Virgile Mouquet, Adelaide Charlier and Alicia Arquetoux, French activists from the Youth for Climate movement, attend the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A woman relaxes on the beach where temperatures reached 38 degrees at Deauville, France. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A woman relaxes on the beach where temperatures reached 38 degrees at Deauville, France. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
A woman relaxes on the beach where temperatures reached 38 degrees at Deauville, France. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Horses run on the grassland of Ujimqin in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Horses run on the grassland of Ujimqin in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Horses run on the grassland of Ujimqin in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A Russian A-50 military aircraft flies near the disputed islands called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea. Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan/via REUTERS

A Russian A-50 military aircraft flies near the disputed islands called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea. Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
A Russian A-50 military aircraft flies near the disputed islands called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea. Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a submarine factory in an undisclosed location. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a submarine factory in an undisclosed location. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a submarine factory in an undisclosed location. KCNA via REUTERS
A fisherman sits on a bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area shrouded in smoke from wildfire, outside the Siberian village of Sizaya in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin TPX

A fisherman sits on a bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area shrouded in smoke from wildfire, outside the Siberian village of Sizaya in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin TPX

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
A fisherman sits on a bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area shrouded in smoke from wildfire, outside the Siberian village of Sizaya in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin TPX
A police officer stands guard during clashes with demonstrators in a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A police officer stands guard during clashes with demonstrators in a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
A police officer stands guard during clashes with demonstrators in a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A police officer salutes as late former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A police officer salutes as late former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
A police officer salutes as late former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
