Thu Jul 25, 2019

Editor's Choice Pictures

French inventor Franky Zapata flies on a Flyboard during a demonstration as he prepares to cross the English channel from Sangatte in France to Dover, at the Saint-Inglevert aerodrome near Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is sworn in before testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Boris Johnson to Buckingham Palace to officially recognize him as the new Prime Minister, in London. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Central American migrants walk along the train tracks during their journey towards the U.S. in Saltillo, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
A cat disrupts play in the second half between Tigres UANL and the Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
An Afghan security force officer inspects at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Horses run on the grassland of Ujimqin in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Demonstrators celebrate after the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing the White House en route West Virginia in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
A section of a print of the Brookes Slave Ship diagram dated 1791 forms part of the collection in the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull, Britain. According to the museum the print is arguably one of the most recognizable images from the campaign to abolish the Transatlantic Slave Trade in Britain. The publication of this image provided the public with a clear visual representation of conditions on board slave ships for the first time. August 2019 marks 400 years since the slave trade to North America began. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris laughs during the Presidential candidate forum at the annual convention of the NAACP in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
An elderly man reads the morning newspapers in a stand in Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
People cool off in the sea on a hot summer day as a ferry sails past the beach in Sangatte, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Minnesota Twins third baseman Luis Arraez slides home in the second inning against New York Yankees at Target Field in Minneapolis. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Pipelines run down the deck of Hin Leong's Pu Tuo Shan VLCC supertanker in the waters off Jurong Island in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Design of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals are unveiled during the 'One Year to Go' ceremony celebrating one year out from the start of the summer games at Tokyo International Forum in Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Sailboats moored in the harbor during a tornado on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Corey Smith/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee at a hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Alicia, a five-year-old migrant girl from Guatemala recently released with her mother from federal detention, sits on a bus before its departure from a bus depot in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Mitchelton-Scott rider Matteo Trentin of Italy wins the 17th stage of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
An informal gold miner carries a shovel as he climbs out from inside a gold mining pit at the site of Nsuaem-Top, Ghana. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
People react after Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello broadcasted his resignation, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Birds are seen near dried up mud from the Landes pond in Lussat, as the hot weather in France prolongs drought conditions. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Theresa May looks on outside Downing Street, on her last day in office as Britain's Prime Minister, in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
