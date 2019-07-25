Editor's Choice Pictures
French inventor Franky Zapata flies on a Flyboard during a demonstration as he prepares to cross the English channel from Sangatte in France to Dover, at the Saint-Inglevert aerodrome near Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is sworn in before testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington....more
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Boris Johnson to Buckingham Palace to officially recognize him as the new Prime Minister, in London. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Central American migrants walk along the train tracks during their journey towards the U.S. in Saltillo, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A cat disrupts play in the second half between Tigres UANL and the Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
An Afghan security force officer inspects at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Horses run on the grassland of Ujimqin in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators celebrate after the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing the White House en route West Virginia in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
A section of a print of the Brookes Slave Ship diagram dated 1791 forms part of the collection in the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull, Britain. According to the museum the print is arguably one of the most recognizable images from the campaign to...more
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris laughs during the Presidential candidate forum at the annual convention of the NAACP in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
An elderly man reads the morning newspapers in a stand in Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People cool off in the sea on a hot summer day as a ferry sails past the beach in Sangatte, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Minnesota Twins third baseman Luis Arraez slides home in the second inning against New York Yankees at Target Field in Minneapolis. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Pipelines run down the deck of Hin Leong's Pu Tuo Shan VLCC supertanker in the waters off Jurong Island in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Design of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals are unveiled during the 'One Year to Go' ceremony celebrating one year out from the start of the summer games at Tokyo International Forum in Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Sailboats moored in the harbor during a tornado on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Corey Smith/ via REUTERS
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee at a hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington....more
Alicia, a five-year-old migrant girl from Guatemala recently released with her mother from federal detention, sits on a bus before its departure from a bus depot in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Mitchelton-Scott rider Matteo Trentin of Italy wins the 17th stage of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
An informal gold miner carries a shovel as he climbs out from inside a gold mining pit at the site of Nsuaem-Top, Ghana. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People react after Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello broadcasted his resignation, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Birds are seen near dried up mud from the Landes pond in Lussat, as the hot weather in France prolongs drought conditions. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Theresa May looks on outside Downing Street, on her last day in office as Britain's Prime Minister, in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
