Editor's Choice Pictures
Migrant men are apprehended by law enforcement personnel after illegally crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S. near Mission, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A fish farmer recues fishes from the almost dried up Landes pond in Lussat, central France, as the hot weather prolongs drought conditions in France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper gestures as he listens to President Donald Trump speak during a full honors welcome ceremony for Esper at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A view of North Korea's missile launch on Thursday. KCNA/via REUTERS
Two Mexican hyena cubs are pictured with their mother during a media tour in Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Demonstrators celebrate after the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Tea leaves are left to dry at a tea plantation at a mountain village in Nannuoshan in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A municipal worker fumigates a market to prevent the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
President Trump says goodbye to his daughter, White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump, after participating in the 'Pledge to America's Workers - One year Celebration' event in the State Dining Room of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A police officer is seen silhouetted against the flood lights at the venue during a countrywide protest called 'Black Day' against the government of prime minister Imran Khan, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Rep. Ilhan Omar attends a press event on the first 200 days of the 116th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
A cat disrupts play in the second half between Tigres UANL and the Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
People cool off in the sea on a hot summer day as a ferry sails past the beach in Sangatte, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A woman stands in La Cumbre after a snowstorm near La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Central American migrants walk along the train tracks during their journey towards the U.S. in Saltillo, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Horses run on the grassland of Ujimqin in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A section of a print of the Brookes Slave Ship diagram dated 1791 forms part of the collection in the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull, Britain. According to the museum the print is arguably one of the most recognizable images from the campaign to...more
An elderly man reads the morning newspapers in a stand in Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Design of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals are unveiled during the 'One Year to Go' ceremony celebrating one year out from the start of the summer games at Tokyo International Forum in Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Sailboats moored in the harbor during a tornado on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Corey Smith/ via REUTERS
Alicia, a five-year-old migrant girl from Guatemala recently released with her mother from federal detention, sits on a bus before its departure from a bus depot in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
People react after Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello broadcasted his resignation, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An informal gold miner carries a shovel as he climbs out from inside a gold mining pit at the site of Nsuaem-Top, Ghana. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Birds are seen near dried up mud from the Landes pond in Lussat, as the hot weather in France prolongs drought conditions. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
