Pictures | Mon Jul 29, 2019 | 7:10am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
People run as an active shooter was reported at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, south of San Jose, California. @wavyia/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line at the Mondial Air Ballons festival, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour during the biggest meeting in the world, in Chambley, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
The Tour de France peloton, with Team INEOS rider Egan Bernal of Colombia wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Louvre museum. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
Member of the Guardia di Finanza alpine rescue looks on as Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
Migrants are seen after being rescued by Libyan coast guard in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2019
Israel's U.S.-backed Arrow-3 ballistic missile shield is seen during a series of live interception tests over Alaska. Israel Ministry of Defense via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron consoles the widow of late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi, former first lady Chadlia Sa da Farhat, as her son Hafedth Caid Essebsi (L) stands by, during the late president's state funeral at the presidential palace in the capital's eastern suburb of Carthage, Tunisia. Fethi Belaid/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
A Hindu devotee with hooks pierced into his back participates in a religious procession to celebrate Aadi Kiruthigai, a festival dedicated to Hindu god Murugan, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
A general view of stalls closed following yesterday's volcanic eruption at the tourism area of Mount Tangkuban Parahu in the north of Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/ Novrian Arbi/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Police detain a member of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress during a protest against an amendment to the Right to Information Act, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Migrants who crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas, U.S., take a selfie, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, in Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
Members of the clergy carry the coffin holding the body of Roman Catholic Cardinal Jaime Ortega out of the Cathedral of Havana, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
A man in white peeps out from a Nam Pin Wai village entrance during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Retired Peruvian volleyball player Cecilia Tait lights the Pan Am Games flame during the opening ceremony in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2019
Mitree Chitinunda gets a haircut depicting the face of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, to mark the king's 67th birthday, at a barbershop in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
Pro-democracy protesters use umbrellas to protect themselves from tear gas during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 453rd traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
People look on from near the scene of a mass shooting during the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. REUTERS/Chris Smead

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
A woman reacts during the funeral of Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
A map of Africa is seen tattooed on a woman's ankle during the closing session of Tony Elumelu Foundation 2019 Entrepreneurship Forum in Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Police officers line up during a protest against what the activists see as excessive police force against protesters during previous demonstrations, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
