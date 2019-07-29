Editor's Choice Pictures
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People run as an active shooter was reported at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, south of San Jose, California. @wavyia/via REUTERS
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line at the Mondial Air Ballons festival, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour during the biggest meeting in the world, in Chambley, France. REUTERS/Charles...more
The Tour de France peloton, with Team INEOS rider Egan Bernal of Colombia wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Louvre museum. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Member of the Guardia di Finanza alpine rescue looks on as Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants are seen after being rescued by Libyan coast guard in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Israel's U.S.-backed Arrow-3 ballistic missile shield is seen during a series of live interception tests over Alaska. Israel Ministry of Defense via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron consoles the widow of late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi, former first lady Chadlia Sa da Farhat, as her son Hafedth Caid Essebsi (L) stands by, during the late president's state funeral at the presidential...more
A Hindu devotee with hooks pierced into his back participates in a religious procession to celebrate Aadi Kiruthigai, a festival dedicated to Hindu god Murugan, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A general view of stalls closed following yesterday's volcanic eruption at the tourism area of Mount Tangkuban Parahu in the north of Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/ Novrian Arbi/via REUTERS
Police detain a member of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress during a protest against an amendment to the Right to Information Act, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Migrants who crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas, U.S., take a selfie, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, in Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Members of the clergy carry the coffin holding the body of Roman Catholic Cardinal Jaime Ortega out of the Cathedral of Havana, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina/Pool
A man in white peeps out from a Nam Pin Wai village entrance during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Retired Peruvian volleyball player Cecilia Tait lights the Pan Am Games flame during the opening ceremony in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mitree Chitinunda gets a haircut depicting the face of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, to mark the king's 67th birthday, at a barbershop in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy protesters use umbrellas to protect themselves from tear gas during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 453rd traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People look on from near the scene of a mass shooting during the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. REUTERS/Chris Smead
A woman reacts during the funeral of Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A map of Africa is seen tattooed on a woman's ankle during the closing session of Tony Elumelu Foundation 2019 Entrepreneurship Forum in Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Police officers line up during a protest against what the activists see as excessive police force against protesters during previous demonstrations, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Edgar Su
