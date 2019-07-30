Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line at the Mondial Air Ballons festival, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour during the biggest meeting in the world, in Chambley, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Community members hold candles during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall for the victims of a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival a day earlier, in Gilroy, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Cuba's Andy Cruz (R) in action with Dominican Republic's Hendri Cedeno Martinez at the Pan American Games in Lima. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
The coffin of slain Carabinieri military police officer Mario Cerciello Rega is accompanied by his wife during his funeral in Somma Vesuviana, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Tourists dressed in traditional Korean costumes take pictures during the visit to Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
A woman floats on an air mattress in Mazinaw Lake at Bon Echo park in Cloyne, Canada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Spectators surround the arena as men fight during the 'Hundstoa Ranggeln' at Hundstein mountain near the village of Maria Alm, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
New York City first responders celebrate as U.S. President Donald Trump displays the 'Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act' during a signing ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
A girl with dengue fever receives attention at Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Migrants who crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas, U.S., take a selfie, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, in Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
The home of 19-year-old Santino William Legan, gunman of a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival a day earlier, in Gilroy, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
A cat is pictured among plastic waste at a fishermen port on the outskirts of Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Reverend Al Sharpton from the National Action Network speaks with hecklers after a news conference addressing U.S. President Donald Trump's tweets about Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
A crew transfers captured migrating salmon into oxygenated holding tanks to be moved upstream by helicopter during a tagging operation near the Big Bar landslide on the Fraser River, northwest of Clinton, British Columbia, Canada. Courtesy of Incident Command Post/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Afghan boys look the site of Sunday's attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Arizona Diamondbacks pinch hitter David Peralta reacts after being hit in the foot by Miami Marlins relief pitcher Tayron Guerrero. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
A Palestinian amputee, who lost a leg in a round of violence with Israel, takes part in a swimming training session in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Cast members Lee Pace, Judy Greer and Jason Sudeikis arrive for the premiere of the movie 'Driven' in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Andreas Schum checks the drying of leaves of burley tobacco in a barn of his farm in Willisdorf, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
A man herds cattle in Cato Ridge, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
A boat sails next to the shore in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
A Honduran father sits with his six-year-old daughter shortly after they turned themselves in to law enforcement to seek asylum with fellow migrants following an illegal crossing of the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
