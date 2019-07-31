Editor's Choice Pictures
U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the news media after returning from a quick trip to Williamsburg, Virginia on his way to the Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A police officer points a gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held during clashes in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An aerial view of forest fire next to oil palm plantation at Kumpeh Ulu district in Muarojambi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan/ via REUTERS
Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren speak on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Museum employees look on as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a tour of the James Fort Replica at the Jamestown Settlement Museum in Williamsburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Community members hold candles during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall for the victims of a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival a day earlier, in Gilroy, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Protesters gather outside the Eastern Courts to support the arrested anti-extradition bill protesters who face rioting charges, as the typhoon Wipha approaches in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children and adults play on pink seesaws, installed by Ronald Rael to symbolically bridge the divide and encourage both children and adults to play, along the U.S.-Mexico border in Sunland Park, New Mexico. RAEL SAN FRATELLO/via REUTERS
Book club member Sharon Wunder's dog walks past her copy of the Mueller Report as she joins other book club members, who found one another through the action network 'Herndon-Reston Indivisible', to discuss the Mueller Report over snacks at her home...more
Candidate author Marianne Williamson blows a kiss before the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A relative of a prisoner cries after a prison riot, in front of the Medical Legal Institute of Altamira, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Family members comfort Sabar Jaan, as she mourns for her son, daughter-in-law and their children who were killed after a military aircraft on a training flight crashed in a built-up area in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Saiyna...more
An effigy of demon Ghantakarna is burnt to symbolize the destruction of evil and belief to drive evil spirits and ghost, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Malaysia's new King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah poses for a photograph during his coronation at the National Palace in Kuala. Malaysia's Department of Information/via REUTERS
A hippopotamus opens its mouth as it gets a shower inside its enclosure at the Prague Zoo, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Dolores Morales Lopez, grandmother of Guatemalan migrant Ledy Perez, who was recently captured on camera by a Reuters photographer pleading to Mexico's National Guard to let her cross into the United States along her son Anthony, is pictured at her...more
Vladimir Volkov, Denis Yakovlev and Igor Volkov, members of the amateur rock-climbing community 'Stolbists', or Stolby goers, clean the surface of the Tsar's Gate Rock on the bank of the Biryusa River while taking part in an ecological project in the...more
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride their horses in the sea in the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Messages of mourning, candles and flowers are placed by people for an eight-year-old boy who was pushed by a man in front of an oncoming train and died at the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators wearing helmets are seen inside a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts during a review and modernization ceremony of occupational health and safety work at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A Palestinian amputee, who lost a leg in a round of violence with Israel, takes part in a swimming training session in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, accompanied by local farmer Ingrid Shervington, holds a chicken during his visit to rally support for his farming plans post-Brexit, at Shervington Farm, St Brides Wentlooge near Newport, Wales. Adrian...more
Migrants are seen after crossing illegally into El Paso, Texas, U.S. to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to ask for asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
