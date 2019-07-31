Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 31, 2019 | 8:45am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the news media after returning from a quick trip to Williamsburg, Virginia on his way to the Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the news media after returning from a quick trip to Williamsburg, Virginia on his way to the Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the news media after returning from a quick trip to Williamsburg, Virginia on his way to the Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
1 / 24
A police officer points a gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held during clashes in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A police officer points a gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held during clashes in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
A police officer points a gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held during clashes in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
2 / 24
An aerial view of forest fire next to oil palm plantation at Kumpeh Ulu district in Muarojambi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan/ via REUTERS

An aerial view of forest fire next to oil palm plantation at Kumpeh Ulu district in Muarojambi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
An aerial view of forest fire next to oil palm plantation at Kumpeh Ulu district in Muarojambi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan/ via REUTERS
Close
3 / 24
Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren speak on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren speak on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren speak on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 24
Museum employees look on as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a tour of the James Fort Replica at the Jamestown Settlement Museum in Williamsburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Museum employees look on as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a tour of the James Fort Replica at the Jamestown Settlement Museum in Williamsburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Museum employees look on as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a tour of the James Fort Replica at the Jamestown Settlement Museum in Williamsburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 24
Community members hold candles during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall for the victims of a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival a day earlier, in Gilroy, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Community members hold candles during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall for the victims of a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival a day earlier, in Gilroy, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Community members hold candles during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall for the victims of a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival a day earlier, in Gilroy, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
6 / 24
Protesters gather outside the Eastern Courts to support the arrested anti-extradition bill protesters who face rioting charges, as the typhoon Wipha approaches in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Protesters gather outside the Eastern Courts to support the arrested anti-extradition bill protesters who face rioting charges, as the typhoon Wipha approaches in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Protesters gather outside the Eastern Courts to support the arrested anti-extradition bill protesters who face rioting charges, as the typhoon Wipha approaches in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
7 / 24
Children and adults play on pink seesaws, installed by Ronald Rael to symbolically bridge the divide and encourage both children and adults to play, along the U.S.-Mexico border in Sunland Park, New Mexico. RAEL SAN FRATELLO/via REUTERS

Children and adults play on pink seesaws, installed by Ronald Rael to symbolically bridge the divide and encourage both children and adults to play, along the U.S.-Mexico border in Sunland Park, New Mexico. RAEL SAN FRATELLO/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Children and adults play on pink seesaws, installed by Ronald Rael to symbolically bridge the divide and encourage both children and adults to play, along the U.S.-Mexico border in Sunland Park, New Mexico. RAEL SAN FRATELLO/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 24
Book club member Sharon Wunder's dog walks past her copy of the Mueller Report as she joins other book club members, who found one another through the action network 'Herndon-Reston Indivisible', to discuss the Mueller Report over snacks at her home in Herndon, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Book club member Sharon Wunder's dog walks past her copy of the Mueller Report as she joins other book club members, who found one another through the action network 'Herndon-Reston Indivisible', to discuss the Mueller Report over snacks at her home...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Book club member Sharon Wunder's dog walks past her copy of the Mueller Report as she joins other book club members, who found one another through the action network 'Herndon-Reston Indivisible', to discuss the Mueller Report over snacks at her home in Herndon, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 24
Candidate author Marianne Williamson blows a kiss before the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Candidate author Marianne Williamson blows a kiss before the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Candidate author Marianne Williamson blows a kiss before the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 24
A relative of a prisoner cries after a prison riot, in front of the Medical Legal Institute of Altamira, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A relative of a prisoner cries after a prison riot, in front of the Medical Legal Institute of Altamira, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
A relative of a prisoner cries after a prison riot, in front of the Medical Legal Institute of Altamira, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
11 / 24
Family members comfort Sabar Jaan, as she mourns for her son, daughter-in-law and their children who were killed after a military aircraft on a training flight crashed in a built-up area in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir

Family members comfort Sabar Jaan, as she mourns for her son, daughter-in-law and their children who were killed after a military aircraft on a training flight crashed in a built-up area in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Saiyna...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Family members comfort Sabar Jaan, as she mourns for her son, daughter-in-law and their children who were killed after a military aircraft on a training flight crashed in a built-up area in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir
Close
12 / 24
An effigy of demon Ghantakarna is burnt to symbolize the destruction of evil and belief to drive evil spirits and ghost, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An effigy of demon Ghantakarna is burnt to symbolize the destruction of evil and belief to drive evil spirits and ghost, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
An effigy of demon Ghantakarna is burnt to symbolize the destruction of evil and belief to drive evil spirits and ghost, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
13 / 24
Malaysia's new King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah poses for a photograph during his coronation at the National Palace in Kuala. Malaysia's Department of Information/via REUTERS

Malaysia's new King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah poses for a photograph during his coronation at the National Palace in Kuala. Malaysia's Department of Information/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Malaysia's new King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah poses for a photograph during his coronation at the National Palace in Kuala. Malaysia's Department of Information/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 24
A hippopotamus opens its mouth as it gets a shower inside its enclosure at the Prague Zoo, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A hippopotamus opens its mouth as it gets a shower inside its enclosure at the Prague Zoo, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
A hippopotamus opens its mouth as it gets a shower inside its enclosure at the Prague Zoo, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
15 / 24
Dolores Morales Lopez, grandmother of Guatemalan migrant Ledy Perez, who was recently captured on camera by a Reuters photographer pleading to Mexico's National Guard to let her cross into the United States along her son Anthony, is pictured at her home in the community of Santa Amelia, in La Libertad municipality, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Dolores Morales Lopez, grandmother of Guatemalan migrant Ledy Perez, who was recently captured on camera by a Reuters photographer pleading to Mexico's National Guard to let her cross into the United States along her son Anthony, is pictured at her...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Dolores Morales Lopez, grandmother of Guatemalan migrant Ledy Perez, who was recently captured on camera by a Reuters photographer pleading to Mexico's National Guard to let her cross into the United States along her son Anthony, is pictured at her home in the community of Santa Amelia, in La Libertad municipality, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
16 / 24
Vladimir Volkov, Denis Yakovlev and Igor Volkov, members of the amateur rock-climbing community 'Stolbists', or Stolby goers, clean the surface of the Tsar's Gate Rock on the bank of the Biryusa River while taking part in an ecological project in the Stolby national nature reserve in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Vladimir Volkov, Denis Yakovlev and Igor Volkov, members of the amateur rock-climbing community 'Stolbists', or Stolby goers, clean the surface of the Tsar's Gate Rock on the bank of the Biryusa River while taking part in an ecological project in the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Vladimir Volkov, Denis Yakovlev and Igor Volkov, members of the amateur rock-climbing community 'Stolbists', or Stolby goers, clean the surface of the Tsar's Gate Rock on the bank of the Biryusa River while taking part in an ecological project in the Stolby national nature reserve in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
17 / 24
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride their horses in the sea in the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian shrimp fishermen ride their horses in the sea in the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride their horses in the sea in the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
18 / 24
Messages of mourning, candles and flowers are placed by people for an eight-year-old boy who was pushed by a man in front of an oncoming train and died at the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Messages of mourning, candles and flowers are placed by people for an eight-year-old boy who was pushed by a man in front of an oncoming train and died at the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Messages of mourning, candles and flowers are placed by people for an eight-year-old boy who was pushed by a man in front of an oncoming train and died at the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
19 / 24
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators wearing helmets are seen inside a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-extradition bill demonstrators wearing helmets are seen inside a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators wearing helmets are seen inside a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
20 / 24
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts during a review and modernization ceremony of occupational health and safety work at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts during a review and modernization ceremony of occupational health and safety work at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts during a review and modernization ceremony of occupational health and safety work at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
21 / 24
A Palestinian amputee, who lost a leg in a round of violence with Israel, takes part in a swimming training session in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian amputee, who lost a leg in a round of violence with Israel, takes part in a swimming training session in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
A Palestinian amputee, who lost a leg in a round of violence with Israel, takes part in a swimming training session in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
22 / 24
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, accompanied by local farmer Ingrid Shervington, holds a chicken during his visit to rally support for his farming plans post-Brexit, at Shervington Farm, St Brides Wentlooge near Newport, Wales. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, accompanied by local farmer Ingrid Shervington, holds a chicken during his visit to rally support for his farming plans post-Brexit, at Shervington Farm, St Brides Wentlooge near Newport, Wales. Adrian...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, accompanied by local farmer Ingrid Shervington, holds a chicken during his visit to rally support for his farming plans post-Brexit, at Shervington Farm, St Brides Wentlooge near Newport, Wales. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS
Close
23 / 24
Migrants are seen after crossing illegally into El Paso, Texas, U.S. to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to ask for asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants are seen after crossing illegally into El Paso, Texas, U.S. to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to ask for asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Migrants are seen after crossing illegally into El Paso, Texas, U.S. to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to ask for asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 30 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 29 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 26 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 26 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Artifacts of the slave trade

Artifacts of the slave trade

Ahead of the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to North America slave trade.

Democratic 2020 candidates face off in first night of Detroit debates

Democratic 2020 candidates face off in first night of Detroit debates

The first half of 20 Democratic presidential candidates square off in Detroit, in the second round of debates in the 2020 nominating contest.

New protests erupt after Hong Kong activists charged with rioting

New protests erupt after Hong Kong activists charged with rioting

Hundreds of people surrounded a police station in Hong Kong chanting "free the martyrs" after 44 activists were charged with rioting following weekend clashes between protesters and police defending China's representative office.

Stolen lives: 8 major hacks targeting personal data

Stolen lives: 8 major hacks targeting personal data

Personal data is a prized target for hackers as it can be sold on to criminals intent on using it for fraudulent purposes like applying for credit cards or taking out loans in someone else's name, according to cybersecurity experts. Here are eight of the biggest hacks in history.

Gilroy mourns after garlic festival shooting

Gilroy mourns after garlic festival shooting

Residents of Gilroy, California hold a candlelight vigil after a teenager shot visitors attending a popular food festival over the weekend, killing three people, including a 6-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing from Mexico into the United States.

Hundreds of hot air balloons over France

Hundreds of hot air balloons over France

Hundreds of hot air balloons take to the skies at the Mondial Air Ballons festival in Chambley, France, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour.

Teenager nabs $3 million prize in Fortnite gaming tournament

Teenager nabs $3 million prize in Fortnite gaming tournament

American teenager Kyle Giersdorf won $3 million after taking the top prize in a tournament in New York for the popular online video game Fortnite.

Italy's Mount Etna erupts

Italy's Mount Etna erupts

Mount Etna spews huge clouds of ash as it erupts in Sicily.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast