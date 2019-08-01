Editor's Choice Pictures
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris points at former Vice President Joe Biden on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, accompanied by local farmer Ingrid Shervington, holds a chicken during his visit to rally support for his farming plans post-Brexit, at Shervington Farm, St Brides Wentlooge near Newport, Wales. Adrian...more
Nineteen-month-old female panda cub Yi Yi, born to parents Liang Liang and Xing Xing on loan from China, eats during her naming ceremony at the National Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Guatemala's Jorge Vega in action during the men's vault final at the Pan American Games in Lima. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A protester holds up a banner referencing deportations as she interrupts the debate on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A worker prepares graves for inmates who died in a prison riot, at the Sao Sebastiao cemetery in the city of Altamira, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Soldiers lie on the ground after a missile attack on a military parade during a graduation ceremony for newly recruited troopers in Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan meet with family members of staff at the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Plastic waste is pictured at the bottom of the sea, off the island of Andros, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Soldiers of the presidential guard are seen in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A dog runs through flood water in the Sale area of Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Team Mexico in action during the artistic swimming team free routine finals at the Pan American Games in Lima. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A member of honor guard looks on as he prepares to welcome Colombia's President Ivan Duque at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS
People stand on top of a dismantled nuclear reactor during a guided tour to decommissioned Ignalina nuclear power station in Visaginas, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A U.S. Border Patrol agent apprehends a migrant who illegally crossed the Rio Grande and attempted to avoid capture near Mission, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez attends the burial of his wife Maria Auxiliadora Delgado at La Teja cemetery in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
An aerial view of forest fire next to oil palm plantation at Kumpeh Ulu district in Muarojambi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan
Former Vice President Joe Biden approaches U.S. Senator Kamala Harris during a commercial break on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
USA's Jence Rhoads takes a shot on goal agaiCuba during the handball women's bronze medal match at the Pan American Games in Lima. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Migrants who crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas, U.S., to turn themselves in to ask for asylum, are pictured behind the border fence as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Reiwa Shinsengumi party's disabled lawmaker Eiko Kimura, who has cerebral palsy, is surrounded by reporters as she arrives at the parliament building in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man walks in a sidewalk in Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
