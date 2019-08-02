Editor's Choice Pictures
A soldier with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) throws a practice grenade during Expert Infantryman Badge training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts with supporters during a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Leah Millis
F-5 Tigers of the Swiss Air Force perform a show above Lake Leman in Vevey, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Canoli, dressed inspired by German Lederhosen, is seen at backstage before the Algonquin Hotel's Annual Cat Fashion Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Miami Marlins left fielder Harold Ramirez celebrates his game winning solo home run in the twelfth inning against the Minnesota Twins. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
The lights are on at the Hyannis Port Yacht Club by the Kennedy Compound where police are investigating the death of Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Nana Assenso, 68, chief of Adidwan, a village in Ghana's interior, looks on before visiting the grave of his uncle Kwame Badu, in Adidwan, Ashanti Region, Ghana. His uncle's name Kwame Badu, has been passed on through the family in remembrance of an...more
Jeane Alves, 30, rides a horse as she enters Cidade Jardim hippodrome for a training session in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Alves is the only active female jockey racing in Sao Paulo, and last year was one of the only two women riding for the the Brazil Grand...more
People commemorate the 75th anniversary of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising at a street in the city center of Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Jedrzej Nowicki via REUTERS
The warped shape of the stellar disk of the Milky Way galaxy, determined by mapping the distribution of young stars called Cepheids with distances set out in light years, is seen over the Warsaw University Telescope at Las Campanas Observatory in...more
Palestinians release pigeons during a homing pigeon racing in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
High school students perform during the opening parade of the festivities of El Divino Salvador del Mundo (The Divine Savior of The World), patron saint of the capital city of San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A Chinook helicopter drops sand bags on top of the dam after a nearby reservoir was damaged by flooding, in Whaley Bridge, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Performers hand out flyers on the The Royal Mile trying to attract people to their show, in Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A worker holds a cross to identify the grave of a prisoner who died in a prison riot, at the Sao Sebastiao cemetery in the city of Altamira, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Jim Mahoney looks out from his yard towards the construction of the Foxconn manufacturing complex, after he and his wife Kim refused to sell their home and property to Foxconn, in the Racine County city of Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Brian...more
Nurses treat patients infected with dengue at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Pedro Pierluisi is surrounded by the media during a special session of the Legislative Assembly called by Governor Ricardo Rossello a day before he steps down, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Young people ride their bikes near a police car while they gather in the parking lot of Hip Hop Chicken in Baltimore, Maryland. Each Sunday the bikers gather to ride their bikes and hang out in a loosely affiliated group of bikers. REUTERS/Stephanie...more
Director Quentin Tarantino gestures as cast members Brad Pitt, Leonardo di Caprio and Margot Robbie pose while they arrive for the Berlin premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Relatives of Natividad Crisostomo Quinto, 19, a Mexican migrant who drowned at the Rio Bravo river while crossing illegally to the United States, react during her funeral at a cemetery in Arantepacua, in Michoacan state, Mexico. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Jose Luis Duran waits dressed as the popular Mexican character known as El Chapulin Colorado (Captain Hopper) for the opening parade of the festivities of El Divino Salvador del Mundo (The Divine Savior of The World), patron saint of the capital city...more
U.S. President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at a campaign rally for in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Policemen stand inside Makhi police station where the father of the woman who is fighting a rape case against a legislator of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) died in police custody, in Unnao, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India....more
Balboo wears a patriotic flag hat at backstage before the Algonquin Hotel s Annual Cat Fashion Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
More than 500 teeth removed from boy's mouth in India
Doctors removed 526 tooth-like structures from the mouth of a 7-year-old boy complaining of pain and swelling in Chennai, India, after they found a large lesion with multiple hard structures in the right side of his jaw.
Kitty couture at New York cat fashion show
Fashionable felines own the catwalk at the Algonquin Hotel's annual cat fashion show in Manhattan.
Top sports photos of July
A selection of some of our top sports photography from July 2019.
Artifacts of the slave trade
Ahead of the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to North America slave trade.
Sao Paulo's only female jockey
Jeane Alves, the only active female jockey racing in Sao Paulo, Brazil, was one of the two women riding in the Brazil Grand Prix last year.
How each candidate performed in the second Democratic debate
The second round of Democratic presidential primary debates laid bare sharp ideological divides as 20 White House hopefuls wrestled with a central question: Between centrist and progressive agendas, what is the best way to defeat Republican President Donald Trump next year?
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Photos of the month: July
Our top photos from July 2019.
Democratic 2020 candidates face off in second night of Detroit debates
The second half of 20 Democratic presidential candidates square off in Detroit, in the second round of debates in the 2020 nominating contest.