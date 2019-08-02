Editor's Choice Pictures

Nana Assenso, 68, chief of Adidwan, a village in Ghana's interior, looks on before visiting the grave of his uncle Kwame Badu, in Adidwan, Ashanti Region, Ghana. His uncle's name Kwame Badu, has been passed on through the family in remembrance of an...more

Nana Assenso, 68, chief of Adidwan, a village in Ghana's interior, looks on before visiting the grave of his uncle Kwame Badu, in Adidwan, Ashanti Region, Ghana. His uncle's name Kwame Badu, has been passed on through the family in remembrance of an ancestor with that name who was captured and sold into slavery long, long ago. "Growing up, I was told the story of two of my great-great-grand-uncles Kwame Badu and Kofi Aboagye who were captured and sold into slavery," said Assenso. He followed the family tradition and named his youngest son Kwame Badu. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

