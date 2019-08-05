Editor's Choice Pictures
Brazil's Ruy Leme Da Fonseca Fil riding Ballypatrick SRS falls after a jump at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
An anti-extradition bill protester walks among tear gas as they attend a march in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A woman reacts after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
ASAP Rocky (back-R) reacts as he leaves the district court in Stockholm, Sweden by car on the third day of the rapper's June street brawl assault trial. TT News Agency/Fredrik Persson via REUTERS
A boatman walks past the parked 'Shikaras' or boats for tourists on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Mourners taking part in a vigil at El Paso High School after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
An anti-extradition bill protester throws a stone at a police station in Tseung Kwan O residential district, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
French inventor Franky Zapata arrives to Dover on a Flyboard during his second attempt to cross the English channel from Sangatte to Dover, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
The United States flag flies at half staff above the White House in response to the El Paso and Dayton mass shooting attacks, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Mexico in action during rhythmic gymnastics at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Shoppers exit with their hands up after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado
Henry Tong, wearing a helmet and a first aid vest associated with the anti-extradition bill protests, kisses his wife Elaine To as they pose for photos after getting married in Hong Kong. The banner reads,'Let's go for it together'. REUTERS/Kim...more
Cori Gauff (L) and Catherine Mcnally of the United States (R) pose with the champions trophies after their match against Fanny Stollar of Hungary and Maria Sanchez of the United States (both not pictured) in the women's doubles final of the 2019 Citi...more
People react to a mass shooting by suspect Connor Betts in a still image from surveillance video released by police in Dayton, Ohio. Dayton Police Department/via REUTERS.
Law enforcement officers detain Russian opposition politician Lyubov Sobol before a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana...more
Demonstrators chant, wave Puerto Rican flags, and drink champagne celebrating the official resignation of now ex-governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
A festival goer from the Bavarian town of Diessen near Munich plays air guitar made of empty beer cans as his scantily dressed friends perform a heavy metal song at the world's largest heavy metal festival, the Wacken Open Air 2019, in Wacken,...more
Participants cruise the canals in boats during the annual gay pride parade in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez during practice atr the Czech Grand Prix. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is seen at the site of a mass shooting where 20 people lost their lives at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A view of ice melting during a heatwave in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland. Caspar Haarloev/via REUTERS
People in a costume of a double-headed eagle take part in a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A sacrificial cow is lowered from a rooftop by crane, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
