Editor's Choice Pictures

Police fires tear gas a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Curtis Reliford knells next to a cross in honor of one of the victims at a growing memorial site two days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Minnesota Twins pinch hitter Miguel Sano celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk off home run in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Target Field. Ben Ludeman-USA TODAY Sports
A view shows flame and smoke rising from the site of blasts at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Dmitry Dub
Children gather for a memorial service honoring the victims of Dayton's mass shooting, in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Courtney Kennedy Hill (in blue) and Paul Michael Hill, carrying the casket along with other Kennedy family members, are seen after the funeral mass for their daughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, in Centerville,...more
Barbed wire is seen laid on a deserted road during restrictions in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A group of men embrace during a vigil a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A protesters uses a slingshot during a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A young woman reacts as a health worker injects her with the Ebola vaccine, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Women watch submerged temples and houses from a bridge covered with garbage by the waters of overflowing river Godavari after heavy rainfall in Nashik, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the shootings in El Paso and Dayton in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People extinguish a fire from a blast outside the National Cancer Institute, Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien
Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the at Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
A doll left by the protesters lies on the ground as riot police officers block the street during a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People with the Mexican flag and the U.S. flag take part in a rally against hate a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A sacrificial cow is lowered from a rooftop by crane, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
People wearing traditional dresses sing as they gather near the sea during a fire ceremony in Mazirbe, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Mexico in action during rhythmic gymnastics at the Pan Am Games in Lima. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
The United States flag flies at half staff above the White House in response to the El Paso and Dayton mass shooting attacks in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
