Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 6, 2019 | 7:10am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

Police fires tear gas a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police fires tear gas a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Police fires tear gas a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
1 / 24
Curtis Reliford knells next to a cross in honor of one of the victims at a growing memorial site two days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Curtis Reliford knells next to a cross in honor of one of the victims at a growing memorial site two days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Curtis Reliford knells next to a cross in honor of one of the victims at a growing memorial site two days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
2 / 24
Minnesota Twins pinch hitter Miguel Sano celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk off home run in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Target Field. Ben Ludeman-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Twins pinch hitter Miguel Sano celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk off home run in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Target Field. Ben Ludeman-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Minnesota Twins pinch hitter Miguel Sano celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk off home run in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Target Field. Ben Ludeman-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 24
A view shows flame and smoke rising from the site of blasts at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Dmitry Dub

A view shows flame and smoke rising from the site of blasts at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Dmitry Dub

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
A view shows flame and smoke rising from the site of blasts at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Dmitry Dub
Close
4 / 24
Children gather for a memorial service honoring the victims of Dayton's mass shooting, in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Children gather for a memorial service honoring the victims of Dayton's mass shooting, in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Children gather for a memorial service honoring the victims of Dayton's mass shooting, in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
5 / 24
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 24
Courtney Kennedy Hill (in blue) and Paul Michael Hill, carrying the casket along with other Kennedy family members, are seen after the funeral mass for their daughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, in Centerville, Massachusetts. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Pool via REUTERS

Courtney Kennedy Hill (in blue) and Paul Michael Hill, carrying the casket along with other Kennedy family members, are seen after the funeral mass for their daughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, in Centerville,...more

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Courtney Kennedy Hill (in blue) and Paul Michael Hill, carrying the casket along with other Kennedy family members, are seen after the funeral mass for their daughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, in Centerville, Massachusetts. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Pool via REUTERS
Close
7 / 24
Barbed wire is seen laid on a deserted road during restrictions in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Barbed wire is seen laid on a deserted road during restrictions in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Barbed wire is seen laid on a deserted road during restrictions in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
8 / 24
A group of men embrace during a vigil a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A group of men embrace during a vigil a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
A group of men embrace during a vigil a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
9 / 24
A protesters uses a slingshot during a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A protesters uses a slingshot during a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
A protesters uses a slingshot during a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 24
A young woman reacts as a health worker injects her with the Ebola vaccine, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A young woman reacts as a health worker injects her with the Ebola vaccine, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
A young woman reacts as a health worker injects her with the Ebola vaccine, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 24
Women watch submerged temples and houses from a bridge covered with garbage by the waters of overflowing river Godavari after heavy rainfall in Nashik, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Women watch submerged temples and houses from a bridge covered with garbage by the waters of overflowing river Godavari after heavy rainfall in Nashik, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Women watch submerged temples and houses from a bridge covered with garbage by the waters of overflowing river Godavari after heavy rainfall in Nashik, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
12 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the shootings in El Paso and Dayton in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the shootings in El Paso and Dayton in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the shootings in El Paso and Dayton in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
13 / 24
People extinguish a fire from a blast outside the National Cancer Institute, Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien

People extinguish a fire from a blast outside the National Cancer Institute, Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
People extinguish a fire from a blast outside the National Cancer Institute, Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien
Close
14 / 24
Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the at Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the at Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the at Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Close
15 / 24
A doll left by the protesters lies on the ground as riot police officers block the street during a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A doll left by the protesters lies on the ground as riot police officers block the street during a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
A doll left by the protesters lies on the ground as riot police officers block the street during a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
16 / 24
People with the Mexican flag and the U.S. flag take part in a rally against hate a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

People with the Mexican flag and the U.S. flag take part in a rally against hate a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
People with the Mexican flag and the U.S. flag take part in a rally against hate a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
17 / 24
A sacrificial cow is lowered from a rooftop by crane, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A sacrificial cow is lowered from a rooftop by crane, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
A sacrificial cow is lowered from a rooftop by crane, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
18 / 24
People wearing traditional dresses sing as they gather near the sea during a fire ceremony in Mazirbe, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People wearing traditional dresses sing as they gather near the sea during a fire ceremony in Mazirbe, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
People wearing traditional dresses sing as they gather near the sea during a fire ceremony in Mazirbe, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
19 / 24
Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
20 / 24
Mexico in action during rhythmic gymnastics at the Pan Am Games in Lima. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Mexico in action during rhythmic gymnastics at the Pan Am Games in Lima. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Mexico in action during rhythmic gymnastics at the Pan Am Games in Lima. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
21 / 24
Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
22 / 24
Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
23 / 24
The United States flag flies at half staff above the White House in response to the El Paso and Dayton mass shooting attacks in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

The United States flag flies at half staff above the White House in response to the El Paso and Dayton mass shooting attacks in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
The United States flag flies at half staff above the White House in response to the El Paso and Dayton mass shooting attacks in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Aug 05 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 02 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 02 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 02 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning after back-to-back shootings

Mourning after back-to-back shootings

Mourning across the United States after two mass shootings on the weekend leave 31 dead in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Police battle protesters as strike cripples Hong Kong

Police battle protesters as strike cripples Hong Kong

Strikes crippled rail and bus services across Hong Kong during Monday morning rush hour and led to the cancellation of more than 200 flights in the latest anti-government campaign.

Congo races to contain Ebola

Congo races to contain Ebola

Congolese authorities race to contain an Ebola epidemic after a gold miner with a large family spread the virus in the east's main city of Goma.

Blasts rock Russian arms depot

Blasts rock Russian arms depot

Eleven thousand Russians were being evacuated after a series of blasts rocked an arms depot at a military base in Siberia.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

French inventor crosses English Channel on hoverboard

French inventor crosses English Channel on hoverboard

French inventor Franky Zapata on Sunday succeeded in crossing the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard he designed, zooming over the Strait of Dover in just over 20 minutes.

Mass shootings in the U.S.: From Columbine to Dayton

Mass shootings in the U.S.: From Columbine to Dayton

Major mass shootings in the U.S. that have killed at least nine people, excluding the perpetrator, in the last two decades.

Late-night mass shooting in downtown Dayton

Late-night mass shooting in downtown Dayton

A gunman wearing body armor and a mask opened fire in a crowded Dayton, Ohio neighborhood known for its night life, killing nine people including his sister and wounding at least 27.

Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart in Texas

Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart in Texas

A gunman opened fire on shoppers, many of them bargain-hunting for back-to-school supplies, at a Walmart in the heavily Hispanic border city of El Paso, killing 20 people and injuring 26 before surrendering to police.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast