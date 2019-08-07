Editor's Choice Pictures
A missile is launched during testing at an unidentified location in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
People pray at a memorial three days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the at Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Venezuela's Ruben Limardo vs compatriot Jesus Limardo in the men's fencing epee individual gold medal bout at the Pan Am Games in Lima. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A view shows flame and smoke rising from the site of blasts at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Dmitry Dub
A man tries to prevent members of a group opposing the anti-government protesters from clashing with people attending a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Mourners cover a memorial for those lost in Sunday morning's mass shooting in front of Ned Peppers Bar as a storm approaches in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People walk in front of a building with broken windows at the site of a car bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Curtis Reliford knells next to a cross in honor of Jordan Anchondo, one of the victims at a growing memorial site two days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back to police officers (not pictured) during a protest against Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Japanese electronics maker NEC Corporation demonstrates a prototype of an electric flying car in Abiko, Chiba Prefecture, Japan. NEC Corporation/via Reuters
Children gather for a memorial service honoring the victims of Dayton's mass shooting, in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Spectators watch as British lightship Gannet, which was built in 1954 and operated as a lighthouse off South Rock in the Irish Sea until the end of 2009, is lifted out of the Rhine River in Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Kazakh servicemen perform during a ceremony opening the International Army Games at the 40th military base Otar in Zhambyl Region, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A woman waits for public transport near Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man runs as he crosses a road near India Gate during heavy rains in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Canada's Natalie Garcia in action during the rhythmic gymnastics club finals at the Pan Am Games in Lima. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Protesters use makeshift protective gear to avoid tear gas as they attend a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms outside Central Government Complex in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man prays at a memorial three days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
People chant slogans during a rally expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
People perform during fire show as an entertainment for tourists and Egyptians on the beach at the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Estonia's Prime Minister Juri Ratas wave as they meet at Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Horizon High School student Yaret Villa attends a vigil in honor of classmate Javier Rodriguez, who was killed while shopping at Walmart, in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
