Wed Aug 7, 2019 | 7:10am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

A missile is launched during testing at an unidentified location in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
1 / 24
People pray at a memorial three days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
2 / 24
Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the at Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
3 / 24
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
4 / 24
Venezuela's Ruben Limardo vs compatriot Jesus Limardo in the men's fencing epee individual gold medal bout at the Pan Am Games in Lima. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
5 / 24
A view shows flame and smoke rising from the site of blasts at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Dmitry Dub

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
6 / 24
A man tries to prevent members of a group opposing the anti-government protesters from clashing with people attending a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
7 / 24
Mourners cover a memorial for those lost in Sunday morning's mass shooting in front of Ned Peppers Bar as a storm approaches in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
8 / 24
People walk in front of a building with broken windows at the site of a car bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
9 / 24
Curtis Reliford knells next to a cross in honor of Jordan Anchondo, one of the victims at a growing memorial site two days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
10 / 24
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back to police officers (not pictured) during a protest against Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
11 / 24
Japanese electronics maker NEC Corporation demonstrates a prototype of an electric flying car in Abiko, Chiba Prefecture, Japan. NEC Corporation/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
12 / 24
Children gather for a memorial service honoring the victims of Dayton's mass shooting, in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
13 / 24
Spectators watch as British lightship Gannet, which was built in 1954 and operated as a lighthouse off South Rock in the Irish Sea until the end of 2009, is lifted out of the Rhine River in Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
14 / 24
Kazakh servicemen perform during a ceremony opening the International Army Games at the 40th military base Otar in Zhambyl Region, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
15 / 24
A woman waits for public transport near Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
16 / 24
A man runs as he crosses a road near India Gate during heavy rains in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
17 / 24
Canada's Natalie Garcia in action during the rhythmic gymnastics club finals at the Pan Am Games in Lima. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
18 / 24
Protesters use makeshift protective gear to avoid tear gas as they attend a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms outside Central Government Complex in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
19 / 24
A man prays at a memorial three days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
20 / 24
People chant slogans during a rally expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
21 / 24
People perform during fire show as an entertainment for tourists and Egyptians on the beach at the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
22 / 24
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Estonia's Prime Minister Juri Ratas wave as they meet at Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
23 / 24
Horizon High School student Yaret Villa attends a vigil in honor of classmate Javier Rodriguez, who was killed while shopping at Walmart, in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
24 / 24
