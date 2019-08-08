Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Supporters of Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev guard his house during an operation by state security forces to detain Atambayev, who was accused of corruption, with a flame seen in the background, in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

An Oregon District resident shows a sign at supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump near the site of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Mexico's Alvaro Beltran lies down after breaking a glass panel of the racquetball court during his Gold Medal Match against Mexico's Rodrigo Montoya during the Pan Am Games in Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Pilots fly their paragliders during 16th FAI Paragliding World Championship in Krusevo, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A member of Yemen's southern separatist holds his weapon with a picture of Muneer al-Yafee during the funeral of Brigadier General Muneer al-Yafee and his comrades killed in a Houthi missile attack, in Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

A man watches the dots of laser pointers move across the facade of the Hong Kong Space Museum during a flash mob staged to denounce the authorities' claim that laser pointers were offensive weapons in Hong Kong. Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A missile is launched during testing at an unidentified location in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A woman removes pieces of stones and bricks from a road during restrictions after the government scrapped special status for Kashmir, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A girl dressed in a Han-dynasty costume dances at an event celebrating the Qixi festival, the Chinese equivalent of Valentine's Day, at a park in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Air Force One flies past the Walmart sign, where a mass shooting occurred four days ago, in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Kang Na-ra, a North Korean defector who is now a beauty YouTuber, points at her lips after putting on a lipstick made by North Korea, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Bhanu, the Asiatic lion reacts during feeding time ahead of World Lion Day, at London Zoo in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

President Trump speaks to reporters as he departs on travel to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas following back-to-back mass shootings in the cities, on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker delivers a major speech on gun violence and the rising tide of hatred and white nationalism in America at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A Oregon District resident stands at a memorial for those killed during Sunday morning's a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

An anti-Trump demonstrator yells near police outside the University Medical Center, where U.S. President Donald Trump holds a meeting with first responders in the wake of last weekend's mass shootings at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A protester walks among the crowd as the dots of laser pointers move across the facade of the Hong Kong Space Museum during a flash mob staged to denounce the authorities' claim that laser pointers were offensive weapons in Hong Kong. Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Baran Hadizadeh, a female biker rides her motorbike through nature outside of Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Wanda Vazquez, former Secretary of Justice, is sworn in as Governor of Puerto Rico after Pedro Pierluisi's former oath was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

A man runs as he crosses a road near India Gate during heavy rains in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Ulysses Watko, 7, visiting from Portland, OR, sits next to a sculpture of Franklin Delano Roosevelt in his wheelchair while his dad Brian Watko takes a picture at the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

