Editor's Choice Pictures
A balloon shaped as the head of fictional Star Wars film character Darth Vader is seen flying at the annual Bristol hot air balloon festival in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People take pictures as the Beatles cover band members walk on the zebra crossing on Abbey Road in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Friends and family gather for the visitation of Juan Velazquez five days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
The contrail of a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket is illuminated by the sun after liftoff from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, as viewed from 65 miles (around 105 km) away in Kissimmee, Florida. Aboard is the fifth Advanced Extremely High...more
Indian security forces personnel patrol a deserted street during restrictions after the government scrapped special status for Kashmir, as it rains in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A municipal policewoman asks a tourist to rise from Rome's Spanish step, after the city's municipality banned sitting down on the famed stairs, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke crosses the Paso del Norte International border bridge to attend the funeral services for one of the victims of last weekend's mass shootings at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from...more
Pilots fly their paragliders during 16th FAI Paragliding World Championship in Krusevo, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Women lead a calf as people prepare for the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Fusion Energy Research Centre at the Fulham Science Centre in Oxfordshire. Julian Simmonds/Pool via REUTERS
Antigua and Barbuda's Priscilla Frederick celebrates after a jump during the women's high jump final at the Pan Am Games in Lima. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) look on after executing search warrants and making some arrests at an agricultural processing facility in Canton, Mississippi. Immigration and Customs...more
A mosque is seen amongst residential housing from the air during a mass take off at the annual Bristol hot air balloon festival in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Members of the ShieldWall Network hold up balloons decorated as the face of Adolf Hitler and give a white-power hand signal as they celebrate the German fascist's birthday outside Atkins, Arkansas. Picture taken April 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mexico's Alvaro Beltran lies down after breaking a glass panel of the racquetball court during his Gold Medal Match against Mexico's Rodrigo Montoya during the Pan Am Games in Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman removes pieces of stones and bricks from a road during restrictions after the government scrapped special status for Kashmir, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Baran Hadizadeh, a female biker rides her motorbike through nature outside of Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Wanda Vazquez, former Secretary of Justice, is sworn in as Governor of Puerto Rico after Pedro Pierluisi's former oath was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Ulysses Watko, 7, visiting from Portland, OR, sits next to a sculpture of Franklin Delano Roosevelt in his wheelchair while his dad Brian Watko takes a picture at the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Bhanu, the Asiatic lion reacts during feeding time ahead of World Lion Day, at London Zoo in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Marines from Venezuela take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the at Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
