Editor's Choice Pictures

An anti-government protester catches fire after throwing Molotov cocktail during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An overturned damaged car is stranded on a field after a flood caused by torrential rains in Orihuela, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Crews work to put out a fire on the field from pregame pyrotechnics before a game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts in Nashville. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

A woman poses next to a giant balloon of a character from the movie Madagascar during the Balloon Day Parade along the downtown boulevards in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Members of vegan and animal organisations perform in a public square to promote vegetarianism demanding to end the consumption of meat in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Spain's Ricky Rubio celebrates with the trophy after winning the FIBA World Cup after defeating Argentina. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People practice yoga at the Rio Grande at the border between Mexico and U.S with the purpose of sending a signal to change the international perspective of the border, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Anti-government protesters are sprayed with water cannon during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People clean up after flash rains hit Arganda del Rey, in the outskirts of Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People enjoy fireworks after the 'Cry of Independence' as Mexico marks the 209th anniversary of its independence from Spain at the National Palace in Mexico City. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Models present creations during the Victoria Beckham catwalk show at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A wooden hut burns due to a forest fire in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Former first lady of Zimbabwe, Grace Mugabe pays her last respects during a state funeral of her husband and Zimbabwe's longtime ruler Robert Mugabe, at the national sports stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A Kayapo indigenous woman paints her daughter with a Kayapo traditional drawing in Bau village near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Fires burn in the distance after a drone strike by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group on Saudi company Aramco's oil processing facilities, in Buqayq, Saudi Arabia. via REUTERS

A model prepares ahead of the House of Holland catwalk show during London Fashion Week. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

People paddle on a stand-up board during sunrise in a beach in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Dried mud is seen during a low-level period of water in Concepcion reservoir on the outskirt of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A woman holds a flag while Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, takes part in a gathering with supporters in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A sheikh tries to rouse a woman by pouring water on her neck in Zanzibar City, Tanzania. The woman believes she is possessed by supernatural spirits. REUTERS/Nicky Woo

A molotov cocktail explodes in front of a French gendarme during a demonstration on Act 44 (the 44th consecutive national protest on Saturday) of the yellow vests movement in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with U.S. Open tennis champion Bianca Andreescu as Canada's Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan (left) looks on at the 'She The North' celebration rally for Andreescu in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

A family feeds sheep on a farm for tourists in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

