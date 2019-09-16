Editor's Choice Pictures
An anti-government protester catches fire after throwing Molotov cocktail during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An overturned damaged car is stranded on a field after a flood caused by torrential rains in Orihuela, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Crews work to put out a fire on the field from pregame pyrotechnics before a game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts in Nashville. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
A woman poses next to a giant balloon of a character from the movie Madagascar during the Balloon Day Parade along the downtown boulevards in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Members of vegan and animal organisations perform in a public square to promote vegetarianism demanding to end the consumption of meat in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Spain's Ricky Rubio celebrates with the trophy after winning the FIBA World Cup after defeating Argentina. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People practice yoga at the Rio Grande at the border between Mexico and U.S with the purpose of sending a signal to change the international perspective of the border, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Anti-government protesters are sprayed with water cannon during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People clean up after flash rains hit Arganda del Rey, in the outskirts of Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People enjoy fireworks after the 'Cry of Independence' as Mexico marks the 209th anniversary of its independence from Spain at the National Palace in Mexico City. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Models present creations during the Victoria Beckham catwalk show at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A wooden hut burns due to a forest fire in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Former first lady of Zimbabwe, Grace Mugabe pays her last respects during a state funeral of her husband and Zimbabwe's longtime ruler Robert Mugabe, at the national sports stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A Kayapo indigenous woman paints her daughter with a Kayapo traditional drawing in Bau village near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Fires burn in the distance after a drone strike by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group on Saudi company Aramco's oil processing facilities, in Buqayq, Saudi Arabia. via REUTERS
A model prepares ahead of the House of Holland catwalk show during London Fashion Week. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
People paddle on a stand-up board during sunrise in a beach in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Dried mud is seen during a low-level period of water in Concepcion reservoir on the outskirt of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A woman holds a flag while Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, takes part in a gathering with supporters in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A sheikh tries to rouse a woman by pouring water on her neck in Zanzibar City, Tanzania. The woman believes she is possessed by supernatural spirits. REUTERS/Nicky Woo
A molotov cocktail explodes in front of a French gendarme during a demonstration on Act 44 (the 44th consecutive national protest on Saturday) of the yellow vests movement in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with U.S. Open tennis champion Bianca Andreescu as Canada's Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan (left) looks on at the 'She The North' celebration rally for Andreescu in Mississauga, Ontario,...more
A family feeds sheep on a farm for tourists in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Petrol bombs and water cannons in weekend Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong police fired water cannons and volleys of tear gas to disperse protesters throwing petrol bombs at government buildings, as months of sometimes violent demonstrations showed no sign of letting up.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
U.S. blames Iran for Saudi oil attack
An attack on Saudi Arabia that shut 5% of global crude output caused the biggest surge in oil prices since 1991, after U.S. officials blamed Iran and President Donald Trump said Washington was "locked and loaded" to retaliate.
Dambe boxers thrill crowds in Nigeria
A Nigerian production company is seeking to turn Dambe, a traditional martial art associated with the Hausa people of West Africa, into a sport with a global audience.
Best of London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Retro racing at Goodwood
Vintage motor enthusiasts celebrate the mid-20th century heyday of the racing circuit at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Chichester, Britain.
Lantern-waving Hong Kong protesters take to hills
Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters take to the hills to form flashlight-carrying human chains during the Mid-Autumn Festival, a day when families traditionally gather to gaze at the moon and eat mooncakes while children swing colorful lanterns.
Forest fires envelop Southeast Asia in haze
Southeast Asia has suffered for years from annual bouts of smoke caused by slash-and-burn clearances of forests for farms and palm oil plantation land, raising worries about public health and the impact on tourism.
Amazon fires burn at record rate
An unprecedented surge in wildfires has occurred since Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January vowing to develop the Amazon region for farming and mining, ignoring international concern over increased deforestation.