Editor's Choice Pictures

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at Washington Square Park in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at Washington Square Park in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at Washington Square Park in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People are seen on the site of an explosion in Farmington, Maine. Facebook.com/Jacob.Gage.946 /via REUTERS

People are seen on the site of an explosion in Farmington, Maine. Facebook.com/Jacob.Gage.946 /via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
People are seen on the site of an explosion in Farmington, Maine. Facebook.com/Jacob.Gage.946 /via REUTERS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara casts their votes during Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Jerusalem. Heidi Levine/Pool via REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara casts their votes during Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Jerusalem. Heidi Levine/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara casts their votes during Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Jerusalem. Heidi Levine/Pool via REUTERS
Artist Antony Gormley poses between figures entitled 'Lost Horizon I' which forms part of the British sculptor's exhibition of new and existing works at the Royal Academy of Arts in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Artist Antony Gormley poses between figures entitled 'Lost Horizon I' which forms part of the British sculptor's exhibition of new and existing works at the Royal Academy of Arts in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Artist Antony Gormley poses between figures entitled 'Lost Horizon I' which forms part of the British sculptor's exhibition of new and existing works at the Royal Academy of Arts in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man carrying a toy gun walks along a street blocked by barricades during a general strike day to protest against the shortage of fuel and against the government, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man carrying a toy gun walks along a street blocked by barricades during a general strike day to protest against the shortage of fuel and against the government, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
A man carrying a toy gun walks along a street blocked by barricades during a general strike day to protest against the shortage of fuel and against the government, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade members attempt to control hot points during a fire at Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Land, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade members attempt to control hot points during a fire at Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Land, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade members attempt to control hot points during a fire at Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Land, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train is seen derailed on the East Rail line in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train is seen derailed on the East Rail line in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
A Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train is seen derailed on the East Rail line in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Eliane Muller, 40, walks next to a burnt tract of the Amazon forest as it is cleared by farmers, after the fire hit two acres from her cassava plantation in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Eliane Muller, 40, walks next to a burnt tract of the Amazon forest as it is cleared by farmers, after the fire hit two acres from her cassava plantation in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Eliane Muller, 40, walks next to a burnt tract of the Amazon forest as it is cleared by farmers, after the fire hit two acres from her cassava plantation in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A doctor gestures as he speaks to police officers during a doctors protest over the disappearance of the leader of their union in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A doctor gestures as he speaks to police officers during a doctors protest over the disappearance of the leader of their union in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
A doctor gestures as he speaks to police officers during a doctors protest over the disappearance of the leader of their union in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The youngest child in the Canizares family plays in the flooded vegetable garden of their summer home after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

The youngest child in the Canizares family plays in the flooded vegetable garden of their summer home after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
The youngest child in the Canizares family plays in the flooded vegetable garden of their summer home after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Palestinian girl plays with a skipping rope outside her family house at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl plays with a skipping rope outside her family house at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
A Palestinian girl plays with a skipping rope outside her family house at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A model presents a creation during the Julien Macdonald catwalk show at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A model presents a creation during the Julien Macdonald catwalk show at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
A model presents a creation during the Julien Macdonald catwalk show at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A Saudi man stands in front of a screen showing stock prices at ANB Bank in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

A Saudi man stands in front of a screen showing stock prices at ANB Bank in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
A Saudi man stands in front of a screen showing stock prices at ANB Bank in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Children act out taking pictures with a non-functioning camera in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Children act out taking pictures with a non-functioning camera in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Children act out taking pictures with a non-functioning camera in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A man enters his flooded home after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A man enters his flooded home after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
A man enters his flooded home after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Infant Ahee Bom lays on a cushion in the hallway of his home in Zanzibar City, Tanzania. After birth, Ahee's skin began to significantly darken and peel off in large strips. Traditional healer Bi Mwanahija Mzee bathed him with two scrubs made from leaves. REUTERS/Nicky Woo

Infant Ahee Bom lays on a cushion in the hallway of his home in Zanzibar City, Tanzania. After birth, Ahee's skin began to significantly darken and peel off in large strips. Traditional healer Bi Mwanahija Mzee bathed him with two scrubs made from leaves. REUTERS/Nicky Woo

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Infant Ahee Bom lays on a cushion in the hallway of his home in Zanzibar City, Tanzania. After birth, Ahee's skin began to significantly darken and peel off in large strips. Traditional healer Bi Mwanahija Mzee bathed him with two scrubs made from leaves. REUTERS/Nicky Woo
Spain's Rudy Fernandez holds up the trophy on stage as the Spanish team celebrate winning the Basketball World Cup in front of fans in Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Spain's Rudy Fernandez holds up the trophy on stage as the Spanish team celebrate winning the Basketball World Cup in front of fans in Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Spain's Rudy Fernandez holds up the trophy on stage as the Spanish team celebrate winning the Basketball World Cup in front of fans in Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Trump supporter Don Bowen waves a Trump flag outside the 2019 Presidential Galivants Ferry Stump Meeting in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Trump supporter Don Bowen waves a Trump flag outside the 2019 Presidential Galivants Ferry Stump Meeting in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Trump supporter Don Bowen waves a Trump flag outside the 2019 Presidential Galivants Ferry Stump Meeting in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
The Lotus Tower, the tallest tower in South Asia in shape of a 356-meter lotus and built with Chinese funding, is seen during its launching ceremony in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

The Lotus Tower, the tallest tower in South Asia in shape of a 356-meter lotus and built with Chinese funding, is seen during its launching ceremony in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
The Lotus Tower, the tallest tower in South Asia in shape of a 356-meter lotus and built with Chinese funding, is seen during its launching ceremony in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Members of the Dutch Royal Guard guide their horses through clouds of thick smoke and gunfire on the beach of Scheveningen, near The Hague, to prepare for the presentation of the Dutch 2020 Budget Memorandum, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Members of the Dutch Royal Guard guide their horses through clouds of thick smoke and gunfire on the beach of Scheveningen, near The Hague, to prepare for the presentation of the Dutch 2020 Budget Memorandum, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Members of the Dutch Royal Guard guide their horses through clouds of thick smoke and gunfire on the beach of Scheveningen, near The Hague, to prepare for the presentation of the Dutch 2020 Budget Memorandum, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
A Kashmiri man walks through a paddy field during restrictions, following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri man walks through a paddy field during restrictions, following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
A Kashmiri man walks through a paddy field during restrictions, following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A soldier takes a selfie as he walks to the subway in order to get to Zocalo square to attend a military parade at Independence Day celebration in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A soldier takes a selfie as he walks to the subway in order to get to Zocalo square to attend a military parade at Independence Day celebration in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
A soldier takes a selfie as he walks to the subway in order to get to Zocalo square to attend a military parade at Independence Day celebration in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Flames emerge from flare stacks at Nahr Bin Umar oil field, north of Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Flames emerge from flare stacks at Nahr Bin Umar oil field, north of Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Flames emerge from flare stacks at Nahr Bin Umar oil field, north of Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
A satellite image shows damage to oil and gas Saudi Aramco infrastructure at Khurais, Saudi Arabia. U.S. Government/DigitalGlobe/via REUTERS

A satellite image shows damage to oil and gas Saudi Aramco infrastructure at Khurais, Saudi Arabia. U.S. Government/DigitalGlobe/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
A satellite image shows damage to oil and gas Saudi Aramco infrastructure at Khurais, Saudi Arabia. U.S. Government/DigitalGlobe/via REUTERS
