Editor's Choice Pictures
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Sara Netanyahu gestures next to her husband, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he speaks at the Likud party headquarters following the announcement of exit polls during Israel's parliamentary election in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar...more
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
General Motors assembly workers picket outside the General Motors Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers (UAW) national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Corey Lewandowski, U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager and close confidant, is given a copy of the Mueller Report as he testifies before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee's first hearing of their impeachment investigation on...more
Swedish 16-year-old youth climate activist Greta Thunber sits on the side amongst other youth climate activists at a news conference about the Green New Deal hosted by U.S. Senator Ed Markey on the Northeast lawn in front of the U.S. Capitol in...more
Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara can't catch Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel's home run in the fifth inning in Houston. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Money is seen in the back pocket of U.S. President Donald Trump as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Palestinian fishermen repair their net at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A tourist takes a selfie photograph in an area forbidden to walking, overlooking the waterfalls in Gullfoss, Iceland. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A model presents creation during the pushBUTTON catwalk show at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A man carrying a toy gun walks along a street blocked by barricades during a general strike day to protest against the shortage of fuel and against the government, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at Washington Square Park in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara casts their votes during Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Jerusalem. Heidi Levine/Pool via REUTERS
Artist Antony Gormley poses between figures entitled 'Lost Horizon I' which forms part of the British sculptor's exhibition of new and existing works at the Royal Academy of Arts in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model presents a creation during the Julien Macdonald catwalk show at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train is seen derailed on the East Rail line in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Eliane Muller, 40, walks next to a burnt tract of the Amazon forest as it is cleared by farmers, after the fire hit two acres from her cassava plantation in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People are seen on the site of an explosion in Farmington, Maine. Facebook.com/Jacob.Gage.946 /via REUTERS
The youngest child in the Canizares family plays in the flooded vegetable garden of their summer home after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Saudi man stands in front of a screen showing stock prices at ANB Bank in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
A Palestinian girl plays with a skipping rope outside her family house at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man holds his dog as he casts his vote in a ballot box during Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Flames emerge from flare stacks at Nahr Bin Umar oil field, north of Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
