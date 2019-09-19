Edition:
Pictures | Thu Sep 19, 2019 | 7:30am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

Greta Thunberg and former President Barack Obama fist bump during a meeting at Obama's personal office in Washington. Obama Foundation/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
1 / 24
The shadow of the Washington Monument is seen on the lawn of the National Mall from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington. The iconic landmark is set to reopen to visitors on Thursday after more than three years of construction and repairs. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
2 / 24
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigns for the upcoming election in Fredericton, New Brunswick. REUTERS/John Morris

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
3 / 24
A Hindu priest worships next to weapons belonging to Tripura State Rifles during the Vishwakarma Puja or the festival of the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery in Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
4 / 24
Damaged vehicles are seen at the site of a car bomb attack in Qalat, capital of Zabul province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
5 / 24
Remains of the missiles which Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility, are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
6 / 24
Models present creations from the Peter Pilotto Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
7 / 24
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Brian O'Grady can't make the catch in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
8 / 24
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
9 / 24
General Motors assembly workers picket outside the General Motors Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers (UAW) national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
10 / 24
A man looks into a burned building after a fire swept through a school killing children in Monrovia, Liberia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
11 / 24
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
12 / 24
Protesters fly a giant Baby Trump balloon next to the hotel where President Trump is holding a fundraising luncheon in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
13 / 24
Sara Netanyahu gestures next to her husband, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he speaks at the Likud party headquarters following the announcement of exit polls during Israel's parliamentary election in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
14 / 24
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes part in a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
15 / 24
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage attends a debate on Brexit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
16 / 24
A tourist takes a selfie photograph in an area forbidden to walking, overlooking the waterfalls in Gullfoss, Iceland. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
17 / 24
Migrants who were rescued by the Italian coastguard arrive on an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
18 / 24
President Trump talks to the news media with his newly announced White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien after the president named O'Brien as his fourth national security adviser at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
19 / 24
Swedish 16-year-old youth climate activist Greta Thunberg sits amongst other youth climate activists at a news conference about the Green New Deal hosted by U.S. Senator Ed Markey on the Northeast lawn in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
20 / 24
Syd Wragg, who wore this Stormtrooper helmet in the film "Star Wars: A New Hope", tries on the helmet again at a preview of a film and TV memorabilia sale in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
21 / 24
The youngest child in the Canizares family plays in the flooded vegetable garden of their summer home after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
22 / 24
Flames emerge from flare stacks at Nahr Bin Umar oil field, north of Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
23 / 24
Money is seen in the back pocket of U.S. President Donald Trump as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
24 / 24
