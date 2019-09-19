Editor's Choice Pictures
Greta Thunberg and former President Barack Obama fist bump during a meeting at Obama's personal office in Washington. Obama Foundation/via REUTERS
The shadow of the Washington Monument is seen on the lawn of the National Mall from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington. The iconic landmark is set to reopen to visitors on Thursday after more than three years of construction and...more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigns for the upcoming election in Fredericton, New Brunswick. REUTERS/John Morris
A Hindu priest worships next to weapons belonging to Tripura State Rifles during the Vishwakarma Puja or the festival of the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery in Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Damaged vehicles are seen at the site of a car bomb attack in Qalat, capital of Zabul province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer
Remains of the missiles which Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility, are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Models present creations from the Peter Pilotto Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Brian O'Grady can't make the catch in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
General Motors assembly workers picket outside the General Motors Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers (UAW) national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A man looks into a burned building after a fire swept through a school killing children in Monrovia, Liberia. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters fly a giant Baby Trump balloon next to the hotel where President Trump is holding a fundraising luncheon in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sara Netanyahu gestures next to her husband, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he speaks at the Likud party headquarters following the announcement of exit polls during Israel's parliamentary election in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar...more
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes part in a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage attends a debate on Brexit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A tourist takes a selfie photograph in an area forbidden to walking, overlooking the waterfalls in Gullfoss, Iceland. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Migrants who were rescued by the Italian coastguard arrive on an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
President Trump talks to the news media with his newly announced White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien after the president named O'Brien as his fourth national security adviser at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles....more
Swedish 16-year-old youth climate activist Greta Thunberg sits amongst other youth climate activists at a news conference about the Green New Deal hosted by U.S. Senator Ed Markey on the Northeast lawn in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington....more
Syd Wragg, who wore this Stormtrooper helmet in the film "Star Wars: A New Hope", tries on the helmet again at a preview of a film and TV memorabilia sale in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The youngest child in the Canizares family plays in the flooded vegetable garden of their summer home after torrential rains in Dolores near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Flames emerge from flare stacks at Nahr Bin Umar oil field, north of Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
Money is seen in the back pocket of U.S. President Donald Trump as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
