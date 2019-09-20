Editor's Choice Pictures
Residents wade through a flooded road during rain storm caused by Tropical Storm Lorena on the outskirts of Manzanillo, in Colima state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jesus Lozoya
Environmental activist play dead as they participate in a Global Climate Strike near the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment office in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg walks past members of the news media as he walks to the office of U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) while meeting with lawmakers to discuss "future internet regulation" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S.,...more
England's Ian Poulter looks for his ball in the bushes during the first round of the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
First Lady Melania Trump greets fourth-graders during a ribbon cutting and ceremonial ride to the top, to celebrate the re-opening of the Washington Monument, after a 37-month closure to modernize the elevator control system and construct a new...more
Soldiers assigned to the National Guard keep watch near the border between Mexico and the U.S. at the Barrio Altavista neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A woman sweeps the premises of Nyatapola Temple in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Monika Deupala
Students attend a climate change protest in Marovo Island, Solomon Islands. 350 PACIFIC/via REUTERS
Workers are seen at the damaged site of Saudi Aramco oil facility in Khurais, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigns for the upcoming election in Fredericton, New Brunswick. REUTERS/John Morris
An Apple Store employee greets a guest during the preview of the redesigned and reimagined Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Firefighters try to extinguish forest fires at Sebangau National Park area in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A member of the Mexican rescue team, known as 'Topos', pays tribute at a site where a building collapsed during the quake of September 2017 in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
The shadow of the Washington Monument is seen on the lawn of the National Mall from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington. The iconic landmark is set to reopen to visitors on Thursday after more than three years of construction and...more
A Hindu priest worships next to weapons belonging to Tripura State Rifles during the Vishwakarma Puja or the festival of the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery in Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Relatives and residents pray near a coffin during a funeral ceremony of one of the victims after a drone strike, in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. A U.S. drone strike intended to hit an Islamic State hideout in Afghanistan...more
Remains of the missiles which Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility, are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Models present creations from the Peter Pilotto Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
President Trump talks to the news media with his newly announced White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien after the president named O'Brien as his fourth national security adviser at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles....more
Anti-government protesters hold hands to form a human chain in Sha Tin at the banks of the Shing Mun River in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Palestinian man takes out a quail from a net after catching it on a beach in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a missed chance against Atletico Madrid during their Champions League Group D match in Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes part in a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS
A devotee carries an idol of Lord Vishwakarma, the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery, to immerse it into the waters of the river Ganges in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Greta Thunberg and former President Barack Obama fist bump during a meeting at Obama's personal office in Washington. Obama Foundation/via REUTERS
