Editor's Choice Pictures

Residents wade through a flooded road during rain storm caused by Tropical Storm Lorena on the outskirts of Manzanillo, in Colima state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jesus Lozoya

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Residents wade through a flooded road during rain storm caused by Tropical Storm Lorena on the outskirts of Manzanillo, in Colima state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jesus Lozoya
Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Environmental activist play dead as they participate in a Global Climate Strike near the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment office in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg walks past members of the news media as he walks to the office of U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) while meeting with lawmakers to discuss "future internet regulation" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S.,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg walks past members of the news media as he walks to the office of U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) while meeting with lawmakers to discuss "future internet regulation" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
England's Ian Poulter looks for his ball in the bushes during the first round of the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
First Lady Melania Trump greets fourth-graders during a ribbon cutting and ceremonial ride to the top, to celebrate the re-opening of the Washington Monument, after a 37-month closure to modernize the elevator control system and construct a new...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
First Lady Melania Trump greets fourth-graders during a ribbon cutting and ceremonial ride to the top, to celebrate the re-opening of the Washington Monument, after a 37-month closure to modernize the elevator control system and construct a new security screening facility, in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Soldiers assigned to the National Guard keep watch near the border between Mexico and the U.S. at the Barrio Altavista neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
A woman sweeps the premises of Nyatapola Temple in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Monika Deupala
Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Students attend a climate change protest in Marovo Island, Solomon Islands. 350 PACIFIC/via REUTERS
Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Workers are seen at the damaged site of Saudi Aramco oil facility in Khurais, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin
Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigns for the upcoming election in Fredericton, New Brunswick. REUTERS/John Morris
Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
An Apple Store employee greets a guest during the preview of the redesigned and reimagined Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Firefighters try to extinguish forest fires at Sebangau National Park area in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
A member of the Mexican rescue team, known as 'Topos', pays tribute at a site where a building collapsed during the quake of September 2017 in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
The shadow of the Washington Monument is seen on the lawn of the National Mall from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington. The iconic landmark is set to reopen to visitors on Thursday after more than three years of construction and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
The shadow of the Washington Monument is seen on the lawn of the National Mall from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington. The iconic landmark is set to reopen to visitors on Thursday after more than three years of construction and repairs. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
A Hindu priest worships next to weapons belonging to Tripura State Rifles during the Vishwakarma Puja or the festival of the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery in Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Relatives and residents pray near a coffin during a funeral ceremony of one of the victims after a drone strike, in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. A U.S. drone strike intended to hit an Islamic State hideout in Afghanistan...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Relatives and residents pray near a coffin during a funeral ceremony of one of the victims after a drone strike, in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. A U.S. drone strike intended to hit an Islamic State hideout in Afghanistan killed at least 30 civilians resting after a day's labor in the fields, officials said on Thursday. REUTERS/Parwiz
Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Remains of the missiles which Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility, are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Models present creations from the Peter Pilotto Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
President Trump talks to the news media with his newly announced White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien after the president named O'Brien as his fourth national security adviser at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles....more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
President Trump talks to the news media with his newly announced White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien after the president named O'Brien as his fourth national security adviser at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Anti-government protesters hold hands to form a human chain in Sha Tin at the banks of the Shing Mun River in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
A Palestinian man takes out a quail from a net after catching it on a beach in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a missed chance against Atletico Madrid during their Champions League Group D match in Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes part in a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS
Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
A devotee carries an idol of Lord Vishwakarma, the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery, to immerse it into the waters of the river Ganges in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Greta Thunberg and former President Barack Obama fist bump during a meeting at Obama's personal office in Washington. Obama Foundation/via REUTERS
