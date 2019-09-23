Editor's Choice Pictures
Couples attend a mass wedding at the city's municipal government building ahead of the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Phoebe Waller-Bridge celebrates after winning for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for "Fleabag" at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters extinguish a barricade during a protest urging authorities to take emergency measures against climate change, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
President Trump participates in the "Howdy Modi" event with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Planes from the Chinese People's Liberation Army air force fly during a rehearsal to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A police officer detains an anti-government protester in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Aly Song
Miley Cyrus performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Destroyed cars stand next to a damaged building after an earthquake in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Billy Porter speaks on stage at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firefighter of Argentina's army walks on a trail as he works to control a fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Houthi supporters perform the traditional Baraa dance during a ceremony held to collect supplies for Houthi fighters in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Jennifer Lopez presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Two supporters hold large cutouts of Pete heads at a campaign event for Pete Buttigieg, South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful in Newton, Iowa. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Jodie Comer reacts as she wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Killing Eve" at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Members of the media are seen in front of the pharaonic mummy of Sennedjem after it was removed from his coffin at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Rescued migrants embrace as they arrive on an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Bat-Signal is projected onto a building at night as Batman fans celebrate the 80th anniversary of the first appearance of the DC Comics superhero, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy III (R) hugs his father, former U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy II, after announcing his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Popi and Kate Fragou, 70, talk to media during the first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People take part in a mourning ceremony as awareness to climate change, for the disappearing Pizol glacier, in Mels, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Iranian Turkmen popular armed company parade during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran. Official Iranian President website/via REUTERS
Joe Biden, former U.S. vice president and Democratic presidential hopeful, leans down and smiles for the media while frying steaks at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
People dressed in historical clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
