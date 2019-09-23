Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Couples attend a mass wedding at the city's municipal government building ahead of the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Phoebe Waller-Bridge celebrates after winning for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for "Fleabag" at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Firefighters extinguish a barricade during a protest urging authorities to take emergency measures against climate change, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
President Trump participates in the "Howdy Modi" event with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Planes from the Chinese People's Liberation Army air force fly during a rehearsal to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A police officer detains an anti-government protester in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Miley Cyrus performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Destroyed cars stand next to a damaged building after an earthquake in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Billy Porter speaks on stage at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A firefighter of Argentina's army walks on a trail as he works to control a fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Houthi supporters perform the traditional Baraa dance during a ceremony held to collect supplies for Houthi fighters in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Jennifer Lopez presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Two supporters hold large cutouts of Pete heads at a campaign event for Pete Buttigieg, South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful in Newton, Iowa. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Jodie Comer reacts as she wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Killing Eve" at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Members of the media are seen in front of the pharaonic mummy of Sennedjem after it was removed from his coffin at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Rescued migrants embrace as they arrive on an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
A Bat-Signal is projected onto a building at night as Batman fans celebrate the 80th anniversary of the first appearance of the DC Comics superhero, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy III (R) hugs his father, former U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy II, after announcing his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Popi and Kate Fragou, 70, talk to media during the first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
People take part in a mourning ceremony as awareness to climate change, for the disappearing Pizol glacier, in Mels, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Iranian Turkmen popular armed company parade during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran. Official Iranian President website/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Joe Biden, former U.S. vice president and Democratic presidential hopeful, leans down and smiles for the media while frying steaks at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
People dressed in historical clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
