Editor's Choice Pictures

Kids from Tembe indigenous tribe, who are facing a conflict with illegal loggers on their land, play at Gurupi River in Teko-haw indigenous village near Paragominas, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
People run as Haiti's Senator Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere (PHTK) fires a gun in the air, injuring Chery Dieu-Nalio, a photographer for Associated Press, while facing opposition supporters in the parking lot of the Haitian Parliament and Senate, as the government attempted to confirm the appointment of nominated Prime Minister Fritz William Michel, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in a still image from video taken in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greet a resident at District Six, on the first day of their African tour in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
British passengers board an Airbus A380 airliner that is being used for transporting Thomas Cook customers at Dalaman Airport after Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, collapsed stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history, in Dalaman, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
A woman fetches water from a well in Warren Park suburb, Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi poses after winning the Best FIFA Men's player award with the winner of the Best FIFA Men's coach award Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, winner of the Best FIFA Women's player award USA women's Megan Rapinoe and the winner of the Best FIFA Women's coach award USA women's coach Jill Ellis. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump checks his watch as he attends the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to appear for a hearing at British Columbia supreme court, in Vancouver, Canada. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Breeders hold Chinese flags and panda cubs born in 2019 as they pose for pictures during an event marking the upcoming 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
A group of scientists from the Austrian Institute for Interdisciplinary Mountain Research cross the Jamtalferner glacier near Galtuer, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Planes from the Chinese People's Liberation Army air force fly during a rehearsal to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Pete Buttigieg, South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks at a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
People await the arrival of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, ahead of their meeting with members of the NGO Waves 4 Change, during their African tour, on Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
A police officer holds a phone as university students protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Kenyan people gather at the site of a collapsed school classroom, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Iranian Turkmen popular armed company parade during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran. Official Iranian President website/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A police officer detains an anti-government protester in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Popi and Kate Fragou, 70, talk to media during the first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft for the new International Space Station crew, comprising Jessica Meir of the U.S., Oleg Skripochka of Russia and Hazzaa Ali Almansoori of United Arab Emirates, is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome Baikonur, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Destroyed cars stand next to a damaged building after a magnitude 5.6 earthquake in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action with Georgia's Beka Gorgadze and Vasil Lobzhanidze at the Rugby World Cup in Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
A demonstrator carries tires to be set on fire during a protest to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Couples attend a mass wedding at the city's municipal government building ahead of the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A heron is seen near the Sevres river in Vertou near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

