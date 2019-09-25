Editor's Choice Pictures

Jyoti Dhage holds her four-month-old daughter Akansha as she watches her neighbor Gaurav Ganesh, 13, as he helps fill the containers with water at Aurangabad railway station, India. "I'm careful, but sometimes pitchers fall off the door in the melee...more

Jyoti Dhage holds her four-month-old daughter Akansha as she watches her neighbor Gaurav Ganesh, 13, as he helps fill the containers with water at Aurangabad railway station, India. "I'm careful, but sometimes pitchers fall off the door in the melee and our work is wasted," she said. "I can't leave my daughter at home alone so I have to take her along." REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

