Editor's Choice Pictures

President Trump holds a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Chinese soldiers practice marching in formation ahead of military parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, China. Naohiko Hatta/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Participants dressed in traditional attire pose for pictures during rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, in preparations for the upcoming Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit...more
Pete Buttigieg, South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful, looks at a bee that landed on his tie while he was speaking at a campaign event in Elkader, Iowa The bee refused to fly away, necessitating the removal of the tie. REUTERS/Elijah...more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces the House of Representatives will launch a formal inquiry into the impeachment of President Trump following a closed House Democratic caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman holds her dog as she surveys the water as Tropical Storm Karen approaches in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
British passengers board an Airbus A380 airliner that is being used for transporting Thomas Cook customers at Dalaman Airport after Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, collapsed stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the...more
A protester stands outside the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom after the hearing on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament ahead of Brexit, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People on bikes gather near a damaged road after an earthquake in Mirpur, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Naomi Campbell presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, visit Auwal Mosque, the first and oldest mosque in South Africa, in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town, South Africa. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS
Riot police deploy a water cannon during university students''protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Firefighters of Bolivia's army patrol an area where wildfires have destroyed hectares of forest at Rancho Grande village in Robore, Bolivia REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Fire is seen at the site of a train collision following an attempted robbery in Nopala, Hidalgo, Mexico. FISCALIA GENERAL DE LA REPUBLICA/via REUTERS
Kids from Tembe indigenous tribe, who are facing a conflict with illegal loggers on their land, play at Gurupi River in Teko-haw indigenous village near Paragominas, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walks to a government vehicle after speaking at an American Federation of Government Employees labor union rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A Buddhist monk walks in the rain during a wet day in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
An art installation by Turkish artist Vahit Tuna with 440 pairs of high heels, the number of women murdered by men in Turkey in 2018, symbolizing the victims of domestic violence, is pictured in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Mesude Bulbul
Breeders hold Chinese flags and panda cubs born in 2019 as they pose for pictures during an event marking the upcoming 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu,...more
People run as Haiti's Senator Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere (PHTK) fires a gun in the air, injuring Chery Dieu-Nalio, a photographer for Associated Press, while facing opposition supporters in the parking lot of the Haitian Parliament and Senate, as the...more
President Donald Trump talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York. Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung/via REUTERS
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi poses after winning the Best FIFA Men's player award with the winner of the Best FIFA Men's coach award Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, winner of the Best FIFA Women's player award USA women's Megan Rapinoe and the winner...more
People await the arrival of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ahead of their meeting with members of the NGO Waves 4 Change, during their African tour, on Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A police officer holds a phone as university students protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Jyoti Dhage holds her four-month-old daughter Akansha as she watches her neighbor Gaurav Ganesh, 13, as he helps fill the containers with water at Aurangabad railway station, India. "I'm careful, but sometimes pitchers fall off the door in the melee...more
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greet a resident at District Six on the first day of their African tour in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Popi and Kate Fragou, 70, talk to media during the first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
