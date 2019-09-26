Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Jessica Meir of the U.S., Oleg Skripochka of Russia and Hazzaa Ali Almansoori of United Arab Emirates blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
A man lies on the road as protesters clash with police during university students' protest in Makassar, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Abriawan Abhe/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
A child holds a newly-hatched baby sea turtle born at a protective nesting site set-up as part of the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center's conservation program, at a beach near Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Riot police detain a woman as anti-government protesters gather at Sha Tin Mass Transit Railway station to demonstrate against the railway operator, which they accuse of helping the government, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
A helicopter flies over a segment of the Planpincieux glacier on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc massif area of Planpincieux, Aosta, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
The Russian fishing trawler Bukhta Naezdnik burns in the harbour of Tromso, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
A boy carries a bag in Atmah IDP camp located near border with Turkey, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Minnesota Twins teammates celebrate in the clubhouse after clinching the AL Central Division title against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Cast member Natalie Portman arrives at a premiere for the film 'Lucy in the Sky' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
A BASE jumper leaps from Kuala Lumpur Tower on a hazy day during International Jump Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid arrives to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Busts portraying late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong are dried under the sun outside a studio in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at an election campaign rally hosted by Surrey-Centre candidate Randeep Sarai in British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Participants dressed in traditional attire pose for pictures during rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, in preparations for the upcoming Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
An aerial view of a devastated region nearly one year after an earthquake and tsunami, taken over Sulawesi, Indonesia. UN OCHA Asia-Pacific via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
A five page White House memorandum describing President Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seen after being released by the White House. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
People on bikes gather near a damaged road after an earthquake in Mirpur, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Riot police deploy a water cannon during university students''protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
A Buddhist monk walks in the rain during a wet day in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding her son Archie, meets Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive to a nomination ceremony at the President's residency in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation by designer Bruno Sialelli as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Lanvin during the Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft, carrying the crew formed of Jessica Meir of the U.S., Oleg Skripochka of Russia and Hazzaa Ali Almansoori of United Arab Emirates, blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
