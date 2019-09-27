Editor's Choice Pictures
A protester flings an object at a building as people march to mark the fifth year since the disappearance of the 43 students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College in the state of Guerrero, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlo Jasso
An aerial view shows a tract of Amazon jungle burning as it is cleared by farmers in Itaituba, Para, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, is sworn in as he testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
A BASE jumper leaps from Kuala Lumpur Tower on a hazy day during International Jump Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A Kashmiri man tries to pass through a barricade set up by residents to prevent Indian security forces from entering Anchar neighbourhood, during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian...more
The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Jessica Meir of the U.S., Oleg Skripochka of Russia and Hazzaa Ali Almansoori of United Arab Emirates blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome,...more
Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Sir David Attenborough look at ice core from the Antarctic as they attend the naming of the RRS Sir David Attenborough polar research ship at Camel Laird shipyard, Birkenhead, Britain....more
Kevin Macaulay, research assistant at Nova Southeastern University, applies an antibiotic ointment to the surface of an Orbicella faveolata (Mountainous Star Coral) affected by Stony Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD) on a dive near Key West, Florida....more
Rouen Cathedral is seen as dark smoke from a large fire that broke out at the factory of Lubrizol spreads over the town, in Rouen, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Model Daisy-May Demetre, 9 year-old double amputee who will walk the runway during Paris Fashion Week, is seen during a photo shoot a day before the show of luxury children's wear label Lulu et Gigi in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man lies on the road as protesters clash with police during university students' protest in Makassar, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Abriawan Abhe/ via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Liberal leader and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau departs from a rally in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
The Russian fishing trawler Bukhta Naezdnik burns in the harbour of Tromso, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen via REUTERS
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the first community dialogue session in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A child holds a newly-hatched baby sea turtle born at a protective nesting site set-up as part of the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center's conservation program, at a beach near Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Cast member Natalie Portman arrives at a premiere for the film 'Lucy in the Sky' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Riot police detain a woman as anti-government protesters gather at Sha Tin Mass Transit Railway station to demonstrate against the railway operator, which they accuse of helping the government, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A helicopter flies over a segment of the Planpincieux glacier on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc massif area of Planpincieux, Aosta, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A migrant boy, who returned to Mexico with his parents from the U.S. under the Migrant Protection Protocols to wait for their court hearing for asylum seekers, plays at a migrant shelter run by the federal government in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico....more
Participants dressed in traditional attire pose for pictures during rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, in preparations for the upcoming Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit...more
An aerial view of a devastated region nearly one year after an earthquake and tsunami, taken over Sulawesi, Indonesia. UN OCHA Asia-Pacific via REUTERS
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive to a nomination ceremony at the President's residency in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A boy carries a bag in Atmah IDP camp located near border with Turkey, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Minnesota Twins teammates celebrate in the clubhouse after clinching the AL Central Division title against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
