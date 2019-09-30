Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
An anti-government protester throws a molotov cocktail during a demonstration near the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, China, September 29. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
One of the children rescued by police, with bruises on his back, eats at the Hajj transit camp in Kaduna, Nigeria September 28. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holds a child as she celebrates winning gold in the Women's 100 Metres Final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 29. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A migrant couple from Afghanistan holds their 20-day-old baby, as they are transferred on a minibus following a rescue operation by the Greek Coast Guard, in Skala Sikamias, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Israeli soldiers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Jewish settlements, near the Dead Sea in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 28. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
A migrant carries a boy as they flee tear gas fired by riot police during a demonstration, following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A rabbi prays during a ceremony at a monument commemorating the victims of Babyn Yar (Babiy Yar), one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust, in Kiev, Ukraine September 29. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Television presenter and former Conservative MP Michael Portillo poses for a photograph with a flock of sheep as he opens the wool fair by walking sheep across London Bridge in London, Britain September 29. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
An umbrella lies down as anti-government protesters demonstrate in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, China, September 29. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft is seen before SpaceX's Elon Musk gives an update on the company's Mars rocket Starship in Boca Chica, Texas U.S. September 28, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
People take pictures as they attend a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square ahead of the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China in Beijing, China September 29. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
Activists, part of a movement known as "Marea Verde" take part in a performance to film a message to spread awareness during the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 28. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
Afghan election commission workers prepare ballot papers for counting of the presidential election in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 28. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
A man gestures during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 27. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Riot police officers hold their shields as they clash with demonstrators during a protest in Medan, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, September 27. Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
Singer Justin Timberlake during the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship during the European Tour in St Andrews, Britain , September 28. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister during a clash with riot police in Hong Kong, China September 29. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A model stumbles as she presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Akris during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 29. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Freedom Party top candidate Norbert Hofer Freedom Party Former Interior Minister Herbert Kickl are seen during a TV discussion after the announcement of Austria's snap parliamentary election at the Hofburg palace in Vienna, Austria September 29. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
An anti-government protester wearing a mask depicting President Donald Trump is pushed away by riot police during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, China, September 29. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates by kissing the trophy on the podium after winning the Formula One Russian Grand Pris in Sochi Russia, September 29. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Adam Lambert (L) and Brian May of Queen perform onstage at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York, September 28. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Sandi Morris of the U.S. during the Women's Pole Vault Final at the Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 29. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
