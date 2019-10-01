Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
The coffin of late French President Jacques Chirac is carried out of Saint Sulpice church after his final service, in Paris, France. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Soldiers of People's Liberation Army stand in formation near Tiananmen Square before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A portrait of late U.S. President Abraham Lincoln hangs in the background as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremonial swearing-in for Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A person throws a stone during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Renee Zellweger poses as she arrives for the European premiere of Judy at the Curzon Mayfair in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Riot police officers react as they guard during a riot following protests near Indonesian Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
An anti-government protester reacts during a demonstration in Sha Tin district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
A pro-China supporter holds up a China national flag at Harbour City, during China's National Day in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A woman walks with her kids on the first day of the new school term in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he scans an item during a visit to Bestway Wholesale in Manchester. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Denmark's Anna Emilie Moller reacts during the women's 3000 meter steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Police officers scuffle with protesters as anti-government and pro-China demonstrators clash at Wan Chai district, on China s National Day in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a placard that reads 'Fake pictures presented by Ivan Duque at the UN' and 'Wrong pictures create doubts in the report delivered to the UN' during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves from a vehicle as he reviews the troops at a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Lifejackets are seen inside a wrecked boat used by refugees and migrants to cross part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, at a garbage dump site of thousands of lifejackets, near the town of Mithymna (also known as Molyvos) on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Claude Chirac, daughter of late French President Jacques Chirac, stands in front of the grave of her father during an intimate ceremony at the Montparnasse cemetery during a national day of mourning in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
An injured demonstrator shows his wounds during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Kai Spande, manager of the General Motors assembly plant, drives his 2020 Chevrolet Corvette past striking auto workers outside the plant during the United Auto Workers (UAW) national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Angelina Jolie poses before the premiere of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
An anti-government protester sets up a barricade at the entrance of Admiralty Station, on China's National Day in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
A view shows empty cells in Topo Chico prison, which will be used as a public park, during a closing ceremony in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A still image taken from a video shows a pregnant woman, who was freed by police with other girls and women that were held captive, waiting at a police station in Lagos, Nigeria. Reuters TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Ethiopia's Muktar Edris celebrates after winning gold with Ethiopia's Telahun Haile Bekele who finishes fourth in the men's 5000 meter final at the World Athletic Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
