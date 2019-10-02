Editor's Choice Pictures
Botham Jean's mother, Allison Jean, rejoices in the courtroom after former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder by a 12-person jury in the 204th District Court at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Texas. Tom...more
Fireworks explode over Tiananmen Square as performers take part in the evening gala marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An unidentified woman from the audience joins the models for the final walk of Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show during the Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looks on as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, gives a speech, during a visit to the Youth Employment Services Hub in Tembisa township, near Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Noah Lyles of the U.S. celebrates winning gold in the men's 200 meter final at the World Athletic Championships in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Actor Kerry Washington dances on movie mogul Tyler Perry's star during its unveiling on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An anti-government protester takes cover under an umbrella during a demonstration in Sha Tin district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People are seen through a window as waves hit the coast of Sao Mateus in Azores, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Militia members march in formation past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A camp staff feeds Ayeyar Sein, a four-month-old baby elephant who lost her parents to poachers, after her daily wound cleaning in Wingabaw Elephant Camp, Bago, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Members of the Free Brazil Movement walk during a protest asking for asphalting for the road on BR-319 highway near city of Humaita, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Laborers work at an open shaft of the SMB coltan mine near the town of Rubaya in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Original artworks by British artist Banksy form part of an installation inside a shop front, ahead of an online sale, in Croydon, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo receives a piece of parmesan cheese from Italian journalist Alice Martinelli during his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Models present creations by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 women's collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visits ActionAid International ahead of visiting a school to learn about a local charity working to tackle sexual violence in schools, Johannesburg, South Africa. Mark Large/Pool via REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping stands next to former president Jiang Zemin and Premier Li Keqiang on Tiananmen Gate before the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing....more
A woman walks with her kids on the first day of the new school term in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
Poland's Justyna Swiety-Ersetic reacts after finishing second in her semi final during the women's 400 meter at the World Athletic Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A model presents the winning wedding dress made of toilet paper by designer Mimoza Haska named 'Celestial Rose' after the 15th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is escorted from the courtroom after she was found guilty of murder by a 12-person jury in the 204th District Court at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Texas. Tom Fox/Pool via REUTERS
Cooked crickets are pictured in the house of the biologist Federico Paniagua who is promoting the ingestion of a wide variety of insects, as a low-cost and nutrient-rich food in Grecia, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A demonstrator is seen through a fence during a protest to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
