Editor's Choice Pictures

Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger after delivering his impact statement to her following her 10-year prison sentence for murder at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Texas. Tom Fox/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
What appears to be a North Korean submarine-launched ballistic missile flies in an undisclosed location. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the impeachment inquiry during his meeting with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg meets Esther the Wonder Pig during her visit to Esther's animal sanctuary in Campbellville, Ontario, Canada. @estherthewonderpig/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
People are seen through a window as waves hit the coast of Sao Mateus in Azores, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, meet Graca Machel, the widow of the late Nelson Mandela, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A worker in period costume stands behind a reception desk in the main lobby of the TWA Hotel, which is housed inside the former 1962 TWA Flight Center terminal which was designed by architect Eero Saarinen at JFK International Airport in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, embrace each other as they attend a ceremony marking the first anniversary of Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A man carries away a demonstrator, injured during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Police stands in front of the Treasury building during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau trains with boxer Ali Nestor (not pictured) during an election campaign visit in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Tourists watch the sunset in the Caucasus mountains outside Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Dancers get ready for the 'Red' set in the review 'Feerie' at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Iraqi security forces are seen as demonstrators take part in a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he gives a closing speech at the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A boy plays inside wooden pallets at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A camp staff feeds Ayeyar Sein, a four-month-old baby elephant who lost her parents to poachers, after her daily wound cleaning in Wingabaw Elephant Camp, Bago, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Poland's Justyna Swiety-Ersetic reacts after finishing second in her semi final during the women's 400 meter at the World Athletic Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
A zompopa ant, reared for human consumption, is pictured in the insect farm of biologist Federico Paniagua, as he promotes the ingestion of a wide variety of insects as a low-cost and nutrient-rich food, in Grecia, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Noah Lyles of the U.S. celebrates winning gold in the men's 200 meter final at the World Athletic Championships in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Models present creations by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 women's collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Members of the Free Brazil Movement walk during a protest asking for asphalting for the road on BR-319 highway near city of Humaita, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Vendors wait for customers in a street market of Petion Ville, that remains open despite weeks of protest, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
A model presents the winning wedding dress made of toilet paper by designer Mimoza Haska named 'Celestial Rose' after the 15th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looks on as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, gives a speech, during a visit to the Youth Employment Services Hub in Tembisa township, near Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
