Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 4, 2019 | 7:25am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

A demonstrator runs between burning tires during a curfew, two days after the nationwide anti-government protests turned violent, in Baghdad, Iraq October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

A demonstrator runs between burning tires during a curfew, two days after the nationwide anti-government protests turned violent, in Baghdad, Iraq October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
A demonstrator runs between burning tires during a curfew, two days after the nationwide anti-government protests turned violent, in Baghdad, Iraq October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Close
1 / 24
Supporters react as President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, October 3. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters react as President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, October 3. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Supporters react as President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, October 3. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
2 / 24
A protester kicks a police vehicle at a demonstration at Taikoo station in Hong Kong, China October 3. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A protester kicks a police vehicle at a demonstration at Taikoo station in Hong Kong, China October 3. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
A protester kicks a police vehicle at a demonstration at Taikoo station in Hong Kong, China October 3. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 24
A priest sprinkles holy water on a dog as a part of a religious blessing ceremony to honor Saint Francis of Assisi at the Saint Joan the Evangelist Church in the municipality of Escobedo, Mexico October 3. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A priest sprinkles holy water on a dog as a part of a religious blessing ceremony to honor Saint Francis of Assisi at the Saint Joan the Evangelist Church in the municipality of Escobedo, Mexico October 3. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
A priest sprinkles holy water on a dog as a part of a religious blessing ceremony to honor Saint Francis of Assisi at the Saint Joan the Evangelist Church in the municipality of Escobedo, Mexico October 3. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
4 / 24
A demonstrator vapes during a protest at the Massachusetts State House against the state s four-month ban of all vaping product sales in Boston, Massachusetts, October 3. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A demonstrator vapes during a protest at the Massachusetts State House against the state s four-month ban of all vaping product sales in Boston, Massachusetts, October 3. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
A demonstrator vapes during a protest at the Massachusetts State House against the state s four-month ban of all vaping product sales in Boston, Massachusetts, October 3. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 24
Ramlo Ali Noor, whose immediate family is affected by the Trump administration's cap on refugee numbers, puts shoes on her daughter Sumayo at her apartment in Columbus, Ohio, September 27. REUTERS/Maddie McGarvey

Ramlo Ali Noor, whose immediate family is affected by the Trump administration's cap on refugee numbers, puts shoes on her daughter Sumayo at her apartment in Columbus, Ohio, September 27. REUTERS/Maddie McGarvey

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Ramlo Ali Noor, whose immediate family is affected by the Trump administration's cap on refugee numbers, puts shoes on her daughter Sumayo at her apartment in Columbus, Ohio, September 27. REUTERS/Maddie McGarvey
Close
6 / 24
Dancers get ready for the "Red" set in the review "Feerie" at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Dancers get ready for the "Red" set in the review "Feerie" at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Dancers get ready for the "Red" set in the review "Feerie" at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
7 / 24
Police stand in front of the Treasury building during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 3. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Police stand in front of the Treasury building during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 3. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Police stand in front of the Treasury building during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 3. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
8 / 24
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a launch ceremony of the government anti-crime project at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 3. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a launch ceremony of the government anti-crime project at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 3. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a launch ceremony of the government anti-crime project at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 3. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
9 / 24
Riot police detain a man during protests after Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government ended four-decade-old fuel subsidies, in Quito, Ecuador October 3. REUTERS/Ivan Castaneira

Riot police detain a man during protests after Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government ended four-decade-old fuel subsidies, in Quito, Ecuador October 3. REUTERS/Ivan Castaneira

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Riot police detain a man during protests after Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government ended four-decade-old fuel subsidies, in Quito, Ecuador October 3. REUTERS/Ivan Castaneira
Close
10 / 24
U.S. Attorney General William Barr delivers remarks at the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Criminal Coordination Conference at the Securities and Exchange Commission building in Washington, October 3. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. Attorney General William Barr delivers remarks at the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Criminal Coordination Conference at the Securities and Exchange Commission building in Washington, October 3. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
U.S. Attorney General William Barr delivers remarks at the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Criminal Coordination Conference at the Securities and Exchange Commission building in Washington, October 3. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
11 / 24
Frank Lee, a striking UAW autoworker from the General Motors assembly plant in Bowling Green, calls a bill collector from his home in Auburn, Kentucky, October 1. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Frank Lee, a striking UAW autoworker from the General Motors assembly plant in Bowling Green, calls a bill collector from his home in Auburn, Kentucky, October 1. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Frank Lee, a striking UAW autoworker from the General Motors assembly plant in Bowling Green, calls a bill collector from his home in Auburn, Kentucky, October 1. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
12 / 24
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg meets Esther the Wonder Pig during her visit to Esther's animal sanctuary in Campbellville, Ontario, Canada, October 2. @estherthewonderpig/via REUTERS

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg meets Esther the Wonder Pig during her visit to Esther's animal sanctuary in Campbellville, Ontario, Canada, October 2. @estherthewonderpig/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg meets Esther the Wonder Pig during her visit to Esther's animal sanctuary in Campbellville, Ontario, Canada, October 2. @estherthewonderpig/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 24
The Russian Soyuz MS-12 space capsule, with U.S. astronaut Nick Hague, Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and United Arab Emirates' astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori returning from a mission to the International Space Station, lands near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan October 3. Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS

The Russian Soyuz MS-12 space capsule, with U.S. astronaut Nick Hague, Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and United Arab Emirates' astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori returning from a mission to the International Space Station, lands near the town of...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
The Russian Soyuz MS-12 space capsule, with U.S. astronaut Nick Hague, Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and United Arab Emirates' astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori returning from a mission to the International Space Station, lands near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan October 3. Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 24
A person dressed up as the Joker attends the 2019 New York Comic Con in New York City, New York, October 3. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed up as the Joker attends the 2019 New York Comic Con in New York City, New York, October 3. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
A person dressed up as the Joker attends the 2019 New York Comic Con in New York City, New York, October 3. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 24
Guests walk inside the main lobby of the TWA Hotel, which is housed inside the former 1962 TWA Flight Center terminal which was designed by architect Eero Saarinen at JFK International Airport in New York, October 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Guests walk inside the main lobby of the TWA Hotel, which is housed inside the former 1962 TWA Flight Center terminal which was designed by architect Eero Saarinen at JFK International Airport in New York, October 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Guests walk inside the main lobby of the TWA Hotel, which is housed inside the former 1962 TWA Flight Center terminal which was designed by architect Eero Saarinen at JFK International Airport in New York, October 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 24
A worker walks media members to a waiting helicopter operated by Uber Copter, a new service by the ride-sharing company Uber, providing service from Manhattan to New York's JFK International Airport initially for Diamond and Platinum Uber Rewards members as well as special Uber partners in Manhattan, New York, October 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A worker walks media members to a waiting helicopter operated by Uber Copter, a new service by the ride-sharing company Uber, providing service from Manhattan to New York's JFK International Airport initially for Diamond and Platinum Uber Rewards...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
A worker walks media members to a waiting helicopter operated by Uber Copter, a new service by the ride-sharing company Uber, providing service from Manhattan to New York's JFK International Airport initially for Diamond and Platinum Uber Rewards members as well as special Uber partners in Manhattan, New York, October 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 24
An orangutan is pictured at a pre-release island used by Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) at Sei Gohong village in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 16. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

An orangutan is pictured at a pre-release island used by Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) at Sei Gohong village in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 16. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
An orangutan is pictured at a pre-release island used by Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) at Sei Gohong village in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 16. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
18 / 24
Burundian refugees get off from a bus which transported them from Tanzania to neighbouring Burundi, as part of a repartition program, at the Nyabitare transit site, in the Gisuru commune, Ruyigi province, Burundi, October 3. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana

Burundian refugees get off from a bus which transported them from Tanzania to neighbouring Burundi, as part of a repartition program, at the Nyabitare transit site, in the Gisuru commune, Ruyigi province, Burundi, October 3. REUTERS/Evrard...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Burundian refugees get off from a bus which transported them from Tanzania to neighbouring Burundi, as part of a repartition program, at the Nyabitare transit site, in the Gisuru commune, Ruyigi province, Burundi, October 3. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana
Close
19 / 24
Director David Michod and actors Timothee Chalamet and Joel Edgerton pose as they arrive to attend the UK premiere of "The King" at the BFI London Film Festival 2019, in London, Britain October 3. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Director David Michod and actors Timothee Chalamet and Joel Edgerton pose as they arrive to attend the UK premiere of "The King" at the BFI London Film Festival 2019, in London, Britain October 3. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Director David Michod and actors Timothee Chalamet and Joel Edgerton pose as they arrive to attend the UK premiere of "The King" at the BFI London Film Festival 2019, in London, Britain October 3. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
20 / 24
Galveston police officer Amanda Smith secures Donald Neely with a rope after she and officer Patrick Brosch arrested the homeless man for criminal trespass in Galveston, Texas, August 3. Galveston Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Galveston police officer Amanda Smith secures Donald Neely with a rope after she and officer Patrick Brosch arrested the homeless man for criminal trespass in Galveston, Texas, August 3. Galveston Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Galveston police officer Amanda Smith secures Donald Neely with a rope after she and officer Patrick Brosch arrested the homeless man for criminal trespass in Galveston, Texas, August 3. Galveston Police Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
21 / 24
Ethiopia's Teddese Lemi falls during the Men's 1500 Meter heat at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, October 3. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ethiopia's Teddese Lemi falls during the Men's 1500 Meter heat at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, October 3. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Ethiopia's Teddese Lemi falls during the Men's 1500 Meter heat at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, October 3. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
22 / 24
Tourists watch the sunset in the Caucasus mountains outside Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, Russia September 30. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tourists watch the sunset in the Caucasus mountains outside Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, Russia September 30. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Tourists watch the sunset in the Caucasus mountains outside Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, Russia September 30. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
23 / 24
Chihuahua puppies pose for the cameras at an event that celebrates World Animal Day in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 4. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Chihuahua puppies pose for the cameras at an event that celebrates World Animal Day in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 4. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
Chihuahua puppies pose for the cameras at an event that celebrates World Animal Day in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 4. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 03 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 02 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 01 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 30 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Hong Kong's masks of protest

Hong Kong's masks of protest

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers banning face masks that many protesters wear to hide their identity due to fears employers could face pressure to take action against them.

Deadly protests spread across Iraq

Deadly protests spread across Iraq

At least 27 people have been killed after three days of anti-government protests, which began over unemployment and poor services but have escalated into calls for a change of government and pose one of the worst security challenges in years in the war-weary country.

Jetting back to the Sixties at the TWA Hotel

Jetting back to the Sixties at the TWA Hotel

Welcome to the TWA Hotel, housed inside the former TWA Flight Center terminal designed by architect Eero Saarinen and first opened in 1962, at JFK International Airport in New York.

Climate strike movement sweeps the globe

Climate strike movement sweeps the globe

Scenes from "Fridays for Future" climate strikes over the past year, an event that began as Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg's solo protest and has become a global movement for climate change action.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Migrants struggle in overcrowded camp on Greek island

Migrants struggle in overcrowded camp on Greek island

Moria camp, a filthy overcrowded camp where fights over food are common and violence is rife, is buckling under the pressure of thousands of migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Journalists in the line of fire

Journalists in the line of fire

Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments.

On the Canada election campaign trail

On the Canada election campaign trail

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.

Hong Kongers denounce police shooting of teen

Hong Kongers denounce police shooting of teen

Hong Kong office workers and high-school students turned out in the hundreds to denounce a policeman for shooting and wounding a teenager during the most violent clashes in nearly four months of unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast