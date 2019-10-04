Editor's Choice Pictures
A demonstrator runs between burning tires during a curfew, two days after the nationwide anti-government protests turned violent, in Baghdad, Iraq October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Supporters react as President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, October 3. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A protester kicks a police vehicle at a demonstration at Taikoo station in Hong Kong, China October 3. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A priest sprinkles holy water on a dog as a part of a religious blessing ceremony to honor Saint Francis of Assisi at the Saint Joan the Evangelist Church in the municipality of Escobedo, Mexico October 3. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A demonstrator vapes during a protest at the Massachusetts State House against the state s four-month ban of all vaping product sales in Boston, Massachusetts, October 3. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ramlo Ali Noor, whose immediate family is affected by the Trump administration's cap on refugee numbers, puts shoes on her daughter Sumayo at her apartment in Columbus, Ohio, September 27. REUTERS/Maddie McGarvey
Dancers get ready for the "Red" set in the review "Feerie" at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Police stand in front of the Treasury building during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 3. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a launch ceremony of the government anti-crime project at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 3. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Riot police detain a man during protests after Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government ended four-decade-old fuel subsidies, in Quito, Ecuador October 3. REUTERS/Ivan Castaneira
U.S. Attorney General William Barr delivers remarks at the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Criminal Coordination Conference at the Securities and Exchange Commission building in Washington, October 3. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Frank Lee, a striking UAW autoworker from the General Motors assembly plant in Bowling Green, calls a bill collector from his home in Auburn, Kentucky, October 1. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg meets Esther the Wonder Pig during her visit to Esther's animal sanctuary in Campbellville, Ontario, Canada, October 2. @estherthewonderpig/via REUTERS
The Russian Soyuz MS-12 space capsule, with U.S. astronaut Nick Hague, Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and United Arab Emirates' astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori returning from a mission to the International Space Station, lands near the town of...more
A person dressed up as the Joker attends the 2019 New York Comic Con in New York City, New York, October 3. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Guests walk inside the main lobby of the TWA Hotel, which is housed inside the former 1962 TWA Flight Center terminal which was designed by architect Eero Saarinen at JFK International Airport in New York, October 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A worker walks media members to a waiting helicopter operated by Uber Copter, a new service by the ride-sharing company Uber, providing service from Manhattan to New York's JFK International Airport initially for Diamond and Platinum Uber Rewards...more
An orangutan is pictured at a pre-release island used by Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) at Sei Gohong village in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 16. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Burundian refugees get off from a bus which transported them from Tanzania to neighbouring Burundi, as part of a repartition program, at the Nyabitare transit site, in the Gisuru commune, Ruyigi province, Burundi, October 3. REUTERS/Evrard...more
Director David Michod and actors Timothee Chalamet and Joel Edgerton pose as they arrive to attend the UK premiere of "The King" at the BFI London Film Festival 2019, in London, Britain October 3. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Galveston police officer Amanda Smith secures Donald Neely with a rope after she and officer Patrick Brosch arrested the homeless man for criminal trespass in Galveston, Texas, August 3. Galveston Police Department/Handout via REUTERS
Ethiopia's Teddese Lemi falls during the Men's 1500 Meter heat at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, October 3. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tourists watch the sunset in the Caucasus mountains outside Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, Russia September 30. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Chihuahua puppies pose for the cameras at an event that celebrates World Animal Day in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 4. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Hong Kong's masks of protest
Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers banning face masks that many protesters wear to hide their identity due to fears employers could face pressure to take action against them.
Deadly protests spread across Iraq
At least 27 people have been killed after three days of anti-government protests, which began over unemployment and poor services but have escalated into calls for a change of government and pose one of the worst security challenges in years in the war-weary country.
Jetting back to the Sixties at the TWA Hotel
Welcome to the TWA Hotel, housed inside the former TWA Flight Center terminal designed by architect Eero Saarinen and first opened in 1962, at JFK International Airport in New York.
Climate strike movement sweeps the globe
Scenes from "Fridays for Future" climate strikes over the past year, an event that began as Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg's solo protest and has become a global movement for climate change action.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Migrants struggle in overcrowded camp on Greek island
Moria camp, a filthy overcrowded camp where fights over food are common and violence is rife, is buckling under the pressure of thousands of migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos.
Journalists in the line of fire
Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments.
On the Canada election campaign trail
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.
Hong Kongers denounce police shooting of teen
Hong Kong office workers and high-school students turned out in the hundreds to denounce a policeman for shooting and wounding a teenager during the most violent clashes in nearly four months of unrest.