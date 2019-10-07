Editor's Choice Pictures
A riot police officer clashes with a protester during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
French Cancan dancers perform in front of the Moulin Rouge cabaret to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo enjoys a walk in the Plaka neighborhood in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/Pool
A demonstrator looks on as soldiers prepare to remove a barricade during protests after Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government ended four-decade-old fuel subsidies, in Tabacundo, Ecuador. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Monty Python fans dressed as the Gumbys gather in an attempt to set the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Gumbys as a part of the 50th anniversary of Monty Python's Flying Circus at the Roundhouse in London. REUTERS/Simon...more
Activists rally outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's house one day before the U.S. Supreme Court starts its new term in Washington. REUTERS/ Michael A. McCoy
An anti-government protester throws back a tear gas canister during a demonstration in Wan Chai district in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a tree planting with his son Hadrien during an election campaign visit to Plainfield, Ontario. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Britain's Toby Harries and Rabah Yousif, Italy's Vladimir Aceti and Matteo Galvan and France's Christopher Naliali and Thomas Jordier in action during the men's 4x400 relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
Cast member Charlize Theron gives an interview at the premiere of The Addams Family in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME attack a riot police officer as they clash during a demonstration against the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Nidhi Bhattacharjee, 5, dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by Hindu priests as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival celebrations in Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
People burn flares during a rally against the approval of the so-called Steinmeier Formula, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A laborer stands as construction work continues on a new underground cemetery, located at Givat Shaul Cemetery in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A pet dog dressed as a crowned Miss Universe is photographed at a pet fashion show celebrating World Animals Day in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Protesters ride a motorbike during a demonstration to demand the resignation of Haitian president Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Anti-government protesters wear masks during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Supporters of Spain's far-right party VOX react during a political rally ahead of upcoming general elections at Vistalegre bullring in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Supporters of the Self-Determination movement (Vetevendosje) celebrate in Pristina, Kosovo. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A member of the press reacts after being hit with a molotov cocktail during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Singer H.E.R. performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub
Protesters demonstrate against a reform bill that will widen access to medically assisted procreation to lesbian couples and single women, in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Jamaica's Tissanna Hickling in action during the women's long jump at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Miniature replica buildings stand at Holy Land USA, a now closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
