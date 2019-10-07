Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 7, 2019 | 7:20am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

A riot police officer clashes with a protester during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A riot police officer clashes with a protester during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A riot police officer clashes with a protester during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
1 / 24
French Cancan dancers perform in front of the Moulin Rouge cabaret to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French Cancan dancers perform in front of the Moulin Rouge cabaret to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
French Cancan dancers perform in front of the Moulin Rouge cabaret to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
2 / 24
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo enjoys a walk in the Plaka neighborhood in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo enjoys a walk in the Plaka neighborhood in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo enjoys a walk in the Plaka neighborhood in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/Pool
Close
3 / 24
A demonstrator looks on as soldiers prepare to remove a barricade during protests after Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government ended four-decade-old fuel subsidies, in Tabacundo, Ecuador. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator looks on as soldiers prepare to remove a barricade during protests after Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government ended four-decade-old fuel subsidies, in Tabacundo, Ecuador. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, October 05, 2019
A demonstrator looks on as soldiers prepare to remove a barricade during protests after Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government ended four-decade-old fuel subsidies, in Tabacundo, Ecuador. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
4 / 24
Monty Python fans dressed as the Gumbys gather in an attempt to set the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Gumbys as a part of the 50th anniversary of Monty Python's Flying Circus at the Roundhouse in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Monty Python fans dressed as the Gumbys gather in an attempt to set the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Gumbys as a part of the 50th anniversary of Monty Python's Flying Circus at the Roundhouse in London. REUTERS/Simon...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 05, 2019
Monty Python fans dressed as the Gumbys gather in an attempt to set the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Gumbys as a part of the 50th anniversary of Monty Python's Flying Circus at the Roundhouse in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
5 / 24
Activists rally outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's house one day before the U.S. Supreme Court starts its new term in Washington. REUTERS/ Michael A. McCoy

Activists rally outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's house one day before the U.S. Supreme Court starts its new term in Washington. REUTERS/ Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Activists rally outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's house one day before the U.S. Supreme Court starts its new term in Washington. REUTERS/ Michael A. McCoy
Close
6 / 24
An anti-government protester throws back a tear gas canister during a demonstration in Wan Chai district in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An anti-government protester throws back a tear gas canister during a demonstration in Wan Chai district in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
An anti-government protester throws back a tear gas canister during a demonstration in Wan Chai district in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
7 / 24
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a tree planting with his son Hadrien during an election campaign visit to Plainfield, Ontario. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a tree planting with his son Hadrien during an election campaign visit to Plainfield, Ontario. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a tree planting with his son Hadrien during an election campaign visit to Plainfield, Ontario. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
8 / 24
Britain's Toby Harries and Rabah Yousif, Italy's Vladimir Aceti and Matteo Galvan and France's Christopher Naliali and Thomas Jordier in action during the men's 4x400 relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Britain's Toby Harries and Rabah Yousif, Italy's Vladimir Aceti and Matteo Galvan and France's Christopher Naliali and Thomas Jordier in action during the men's 4x400 relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Britain's Toby Harries and Rabah Yousif, Italy's Vladimir Aceti and Matteo Galvan and France's Christopher Naliali and Thomas Jordier in action during the men's 4x400 relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
9 / 24
Cast member Charlize Theron gives an interview at the premiere of The Addams Family in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Charlize Theron gives an interview at the premiere of The Addams Family in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Cast member Charlize Theron gives an interview at the premiere of The Addams Family in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 24
Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME attack a riot police officer as they clash during a demonstration against the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME attack a riot police officer as they clash during a demonstration against the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, October 05, 2019
Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME attack a riot police officer as they clash during a demonstration against the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 24
Nidhi Bhattacharjee, 5, dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by Hindu priests as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival celebrations in Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Nidhi Bhattacharjee, 5, dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by Hindu priests as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival celebrations in Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Nidhi Bhattacharjee, 5, dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by Hindu priests as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival celebrations in Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
12 / 24
People burn flares during a rally against the approval of the so-called Steinmeier Formula, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

People burn flares during a rally against the approval of the so-called Steinmeier Formula, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
People burn flares during a rally against the approval of the so-called Steinmeier Formula, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
13 / 24
A laborer stands as construction work continues on a new underground cemetery, located at Givat Shaul Cemetery in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A laborer stands as construction work continues on a new underground cemetery, located at Givat Shaul Cemetery in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A laborer stands as construction work continues on a new underground cemetery, located at Givat Shaul Cemetery in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
14 / 24
A pet dog dressed as a crowned Miss Universe is photographed at a pet fashion show celebrating World Animals Day in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A pet dog dressed as a crowned Miss Universe is photographed at a pet fashion show celebrating World Animals Day in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A pet dog dressed as a crowned Miss Universe is photographed at a pet fashion show celebrating World Animals Day in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
15 / 24
Protesters ride a motorbike during a demonstration to demand the resignation of Haitian president Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Protesters ride a motorbike during a demonstration to demand the resignation of Haitian president Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
Protesters ride a motorbike during a demonstration to demand the resignation of Haitian president Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
16 / 24
Anti-government protesters wear masks during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-government protesters wear masks during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Anti-government protesters wear masks during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
17 / 24
Supporters of Spain's far-right party VOX react during a political rally ahead of upcoming general elections at Vistalegre bullring in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Supporters of Spain's far-right party VOX react during a political rally ahead of upcoming general elections at Vistalegre bullring in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Supporters of Spain's far-right party VOX react during a political rally ahead of upcoming general elections at Vistalegre bullring in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Close
18 / 24
Supporters of the Self-Determination movement (Vetevendosje) celebrate in Pristina, Kosovo. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Supporters of the Self-Determination movement (Vetevendosje) celebrate in Pristina, Kosovo. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Supporters of the Self-Determination movement (Vetevendosje) celebrate in Pristina, Kosovo. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
19 / 24
A member of the press reacts after being hit with a molotov cocktail during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A member of the press reacts after being hit with a molotov cocktail during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A member of the press reacts after being hit with a molotov cocktail during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
20 / 24
Singer H.E.R. performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub

Singer H.E.R. performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub

Reuters / Saturday, October 05, 2019
Singer H.E.R. performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub
Close
21 / 24
Protesters demonstrate against a reform bill that will widen access to medically assisted procreation to lesbian couples and single women, in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Protesters demonstrate against a reform bill that will widen access to medically assisted procreation to lesbian couples and single women, in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Protesters demonstrate against a reform bill that will widen access to medically assisted procreation to lesbian couples and single women, in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
22 / 24
Jamaica's Tissanna Hickling in action during the women's long jump at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Jamaica's Tissanna Hickling in action during the women's long jump at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, October 05, 2019
Jamaica's Tissanna Hickling in action during the women's long jump at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
23 / 24
Miniature replica buildings stand at Holy Land USA, a now closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Miniature replica buildings stand at Holy Land USA, a now closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
Miniature replica buildings stand at Holy Land USA, a now closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 04 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 04 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 03 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 02 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Abandoned Bible-themed amusement park

Abandoned Bible-themed amusement park

Inside Holy Land USA, a now-closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Best of the World Athletics Championships

Best of the World Athletics Championships

Highlights from the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Emergency rules fail to quell unrest in Hong Kong

Emergency rules fail to quell unrest in Hong Kong

Scores of protesters were arrested in violent clashes overnight in Hong Kong that drew the first warning from the Chinese military, after tens of thousands marched peacefully wearing face masks in defiance of colonial-era emergency powers that threaten them with a maximum of one year in prison for hiding their faces.

Protesters take to the streets as Hong Kong imposes emergency powers

Protesters take to the streets as Hong Kong imposes emergency powers

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers in a dramatic move that enraged protesters who took to the streets of the Chinese-ruled city within hours.

All the president's men: Supporting actors in Trump's Ukraine scandal

All the president's men: Supporting actors in Trump's Ukraine scandal

President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating a top rival in the 2020 U.S. presidential election prompted Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats in the House of Representatives to move ahead with an impeachment inquiry, threatening his presidency.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Hong Kong's masks of protest

Hong Kong's masks of protest

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers banning face masks that many protesters wear to hide their identity due to fears employers could face pressure to take action against them.

New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con

HIghlights from the 2019 New York Comic Con in New York City.

Deadly protests spread across Iraq

Deadly protests spread across Iraq

At least 27 people have been killed after three days of anti-government protests, which began over unemployment and poor services but have escalated into calls for a change of government and pose one of the worst security challenges in years in the war-weary country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast