Editor's Choice Pictures

A police vehicle burns during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The New York Yankees celebrate their victory in the locker room after defeating the Minnesota Twins in game three of the ALDS playoff baseball series. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
A police officer detains Phil Kingston, 83, who sprayed a stencil slogan on the wall of the building housing the Treasury during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Refugees and migrants arrive on a passenger ferry from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Three-dimensional printed plastic figures of seven medically discharged veterans are seen amongst 40,000 other figures on display as part of an installation by the charity Help for Heroes to highlight the number of veterans medically discharged from...more
Riot police officers detain a man during an anti-government protest in front of a police station in Mong Kok district, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Honduran migrant Yadira dresses five year-old daughter Claudia after bathing in the Rio Grande near a makeshift encampment where they've stayed with fellow asylum seekers since being sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the 'Remain in Mexico'...more
A gang member looks on from inside his cell during a media tour to the newly opened high security area of the Tamara prison, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Climate change activists are surrounded by police as they protest at the Wall Street Bull in Lower Manhattan during Extinction Rebellion protests in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The audience applauds climate change environmental activist Greta Thunberg at the conclusion of her remarks at a youth panel in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japan's ambassador to the United States Shinsuke Sugiyama in front of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during a formal signing ceremony for the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement at the White House in...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the Tashlich ritual, to symbolically cast away sins, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
French Cancan dancers perform in front of the Moulin Rouge cabaret to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A child and climate change activists attend the Extinction Rebellion protests on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
An old village near the ancient Hasankeyf fortress, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu Dam, is seen in the southeastern town of Hasankeyf, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gesture to each other during the Federal leaders debate in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. Justin Tang/Pool via REUTERS
Fans wait for the arrivals of cast members at the European premiere of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Ravil Izhmukhametov, 9, and his friend Ramil Kuchukov play outside their village of Sibilyakovo, Omsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
People take a swim on the shores of the Dead Sea near Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Britain's Toby Harries and Rabah Yousif, Italy's Vladimir Aceti and Matteo Galvan and France's Christopher Naliali and Thomas Jordier in action during the men's 4x400 relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
A pet dog dressed as a crowned Miss Universe is photographed at a pet fashion show celebrating World Animals Day in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Protesters ride a motorbike during a demonstration to demand the resignation of Haitian president Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A member of the press reacts after being hit with a molotov cocktail during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
UNHCR goodwill ambassador and actress Cate Blanchett and formerly stateless refugee Maha Mamo pose with passports after a news conference during a High-Level Segment on Statelessness, part of the UNHCR's Executive Committee meeting, at the United...more
Jamaica's Tissanna Hickling in action during the women's long jump at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico
Migrants, most of whom were sent back to Mexico while they await asylum hearings under a U.S. policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, shelter in makeshift encampments in the Mexican border city of Matamoros.
Future dam imperils ancient Turkish town
Residents of Hasankeyf, a 12,000-year-old town on the Tigris river, scramble to uproot to government-built housing before waters rise for the Ilisu hydroelectric dam in the next few months.
The 83-year-old climate activist
Octogenarian Phil Kingston has painted slogans, climbed on trains and sprayed red liquid at the British Treasury as part of Extinction Rebellion climate protests.
Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures
Ecuadorean protesters have clashed with security forces and blocked highways for five days to demonstrate against government austerity measures, including the end of four-decade-old fuel subsidies.
Turkey set to redraw map of Syrian war once more
A looming Turkish incursion into northern Syria is set to reshape the map of the Syrian conflict once again, dealing a blow to Kurdish-led forces that have battled Islamic State while widening Turkey's territorial control at the border.
The gates of Jerusalem's Old City
Jews, Muslims and Christians pass daily through the gates of Jerusalem's Old City, on their way to and from prayers or simply to go about their everyday business in one of the most politically sensitive spots on earth.
On the Canada election campaign trail
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.
Greece transfers migrants from overcrowded island
More than 450 migrants, many of them families with children, are transferred to the Greek mainland from the overcrowded Moria camp in Lesbos island.
Climate protesters block streets around world
Thousands of climate activists took to the streets of cities around the world launching two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to demand immediate action to cut carbon emissions.