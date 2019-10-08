Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 8, 2019 | 7:20am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

A police vehicle burns during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A police vehicle burns during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
A police vehicle burns during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 25
The New York Yankees celebrate their victory in the locker room after defeating the Minnesota Twins in game three of the ALDS playoff baseball series. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees celebrate their victory in the locker room after defeating the Minnesota Twins in game three of the ALDS playoff baseball series. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
The New York Yankees celebrate their victory in the locker room after defeating the Minnesota Twins in game three of the ALDS playoff baseball series. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 25
A police officer detains Phil Kingston, 83, who sprayed a stencil slogan on the wall of the building housing the Treasury during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A police officer detains Phil Kingston, 83, who sprayed a stencil slogan on the wall of the building housing the Treasury during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
A police officer detains Phil Kingston, 83, who sprayed a stencil slogan on the wall of the building housing the Treasury during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
3 / 25
Refugees and migrants arrive on a passenger ferry from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Refugees and migrants arrive on a passenger ferry from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
Refugees and migrants arrive on a passenger ferry from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
4 / 25
Three-dimensional printed plastic figures of seven medically discharged veterans are seen amongst 40,000 other figures on display as part of an installation by the charity Help for Heroes to highlight the number of veterans medically discharged from the armed forces over the last 20 years in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Three-dimensional printed plastic figures of seven medically discharged veterans are seen amongst 40,000 other figures on display as part of an installation by the charity Help for Heroes to highlight the number of veterans medically discharged from...more

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
Three-dimensional printed plastic figures of seven medically discharged veterans are seen amongst 40,000 other figures on display as part of an installation by the charity Help for Heroes to highlight the number of veterans medically discharged from the armed forces over the last 20 years in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
5 / 25
Riot police officers detain a man during an anti-government protest in front of a police station in Mong Kok district, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Riot police officers detain a man during an anti-government protest in front of a police station in Mong Kok district, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
Riot police officers detain a man during an anti-government protest in front of a police station in Mong Kok district, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
6 / 25
Honduran migrant Yadira dresses five year-old daughter Claudia after bathing in the Rio Grande near a makeshift encampment where they've stayed with fellow asylum seekers since being sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the 'Remain in Mexico' program, officially named Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Honduran migrant Yadira dresses five year-old daughter Claudia after bathing in the Rio Grande near a makeshift encampment where they've stayed with fellow asylum seekers since being sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the 'Remain in Mexico'...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Honduran migrant Yadira dresses five year-old daughter Claudia after bathing in the Rio Grande near a makeshift encampment where they've stayed with fellow asylum seekers since being sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the 'Remain in Mexico' program, officially named Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), by the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
7 / 25
A gang member looks on from inside his cell during a media tour to the newly opened high security area of the Tamara prison, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A gang member looks on from inside his cell during a media tour to the newly opened high security area of the Tamara prison, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
A gang member looks on from inside his cell during a media tour to the newly opened high security area of the Tamara prison, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
8 / 25
Climate change activists are surrounded by police as they protest at the Wall Street Bull in Lower Manhattan during Extinction Rebellion protests in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Climate change activists are surrounded by police as they protest at the Wall Street Bull in Lower Manhattan during Extinction Rebellion protests in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
Climate change activists are surrounded by police as they protest at the Wall Street Bull in Lower Manhattan during Extinction Rebellion protests in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 25
The audience applauds climate change environmental activist Greta Thunberg at the conclusion of her remarks at a youth panel in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The audience applauds climate change environmental activist Greta Thunberg at the conclusion of her remarks at a youth panel in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
The audience applauds climate change environmental activist Greta Thunberg at the conclusion of her remarks at a youth panel in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
10 / 25
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japan's ambassador to the United States Shinsuke Sugiyama in front of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during a formal signing ceremony for the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japan's ambassador to the United States Shinsuke Sugiyama in front of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during a formal signing ceremony for the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement at the White House in...more

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japan's ambassador to the United States Shinsuke Sugiyama in front of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during a formal signing ceremony for the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 25
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the Tashlich ritual, to symbolically cast away sins, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the Tashlich ritual, to symbolically cast away sins, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the Tashlich ritual, to symbolically cast away sins, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 25
French Cancan dancers perform in front of the Moulin Rouge cabaret to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French Cancan dancers perform in front of the Moulin Rouge cabaret to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
French Cancan dancers perform in front of the Moulin Rouge cabaret to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
13 / 25
A child and climate change activists attend the Extinction Rebellion protests on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A child and climate change activists attend the Extinction Rebellion protests on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
A child and climate change activists attend the Extinction Rebellion protests on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
14 / 25
An old village near the ancient Hasankeyf fortress, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu Dam, is seen in the southeastern town of Hasankeyf, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

An old village near the ancient Hasankeyf fortress, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu Dam, is seen in the southeastern town of Hasankeyf, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
An old village near the ancient Hasankeyf fortress, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu Dam, is seen in the southeastern town of Hasankeyf, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
15 / 25
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gesture to each other during the Federal leaders debate in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. Justin Tang/Pool via REUTERS

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gesture to each other during the Federal leaders debate in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. Justin Tang/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gesture to each other during the Federal leaders debate in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. Justin Tang/Pool via REUTERS
Close
16 / 25
Fans wait for the arrivals of cast members at the European premiere of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Fans wait for the arrivals of cast members at the European premiere of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
Fans wait for the arrivals of cast members at the European premiere of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
17 / 25
Ravil Izhmukhametov, 9, and his friend Ramil Kuchukov play outside their village of Sibilyakovo, Omsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Ravil Izhmukhametov, 9, and his friend Ramil Kuchukov play outside their village of Sibilyakovo, Omsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
Ravil Izhmukhametov, 9, and his friend Ramil Kuchukov play outside their village of Sibilyakovo, Omsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Close
18 / 25
People take a swim on the shores of the Dead Sea near Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

People take a swim on the shores of the Dead Sea near Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
People take a swim on the shores of the Dead Sea near Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
19 / 25
Britain's Toby Harries and Rabah Yousif, Italy's Vladimir Aceti and Matteo Galvan and France's Christopher Naliali and Thomas Jordier in action during the men's 4x400 relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Britain's Toby Harries and Rabah Yousif, Italy's Vladimir Aceti and Matteo Galvan and France's Christopher Naliali and Thomas Jordier in action during the men's 4x400 relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Britain's Toby Harries and Rabah Yousif, Italy's Vladimir Aceti and Matteo Galvan and France's Christopher Naliali and Thomas Jordier in action during the men's 4x400 relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
20 / 25
A pet dog dressed as a crowned Miss Universe is photographed at a pet fashion show celebrating World Animals Day in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A pet dog dressed as a crowned Miss Universe is photographed at a pet fashion show celebrating World Animals Day in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A pet dog dressed as a crowned Miss Universe is photographed at a pet fashion show celebrating World Animals Day in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
21 / 25
Protesters ride a motorbike during a demonstration to demand the resignation of Haitian president Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Protesters ride a motorbike during a demonstration to demand the resignation of Haitian president Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
Protesters ride a motorbike during a demonstration to demand the resignation of Haitian president Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
22 / 25
A member of the press reacts after being hit with a molotov cocktail during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A member of the press reacts after being hit with a molotov cocktail during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A member of the press reacts after being hit with a molotov cocktail during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
23 / 25
UNHCR goodwill ambassador and actress Cate Blanchett and formerly stateless refugee Maha Mamo pose with passports after a news conference during a High-Level Segment on Statelessness, part of the UNHCR's Executive Committee meeting, at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

UNHCR goodwill ambassador and actress Cate Blanchett and formerly stateless refugee Maha Mamo pose with passports after a news conference during a High-Level Segment on Statelessness, part of the UNHCR's Executive Committee meeting, at the United...more

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
UNHCR goodwill ambassador and actress Cate Blanchett and formerly stateless refugee Maha Mamo pose with passports after a news conference during a High-Level Segment on Statelessness, part of the UNHCR's Executive Committee meeting, at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
24 / 25
Jamaica's Tissanna Hickling in action during the women's long jump at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Jamaica's Tissanna Hickling in action during the women's long jump at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, October 05, 2019
Jamaica's Tissanna Hickling in action during the women's long jump at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 07 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 04 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 04 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 03 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico

Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico

Migrants, most of whom were sent back to Mexico while they await asylum hearings under a U.S. policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, shelter in makeshift encampments in the Mexican border city of Matamoros.

Future dam imperils ancient Turkish town

Future dam imperils ancient Turkish town

Residents of Hasankeyf, a 12,000-year-old town on the Tigris river, scramble to uproot to government-built housing before waters rise for the Ilisu hydroelectric dam in the next few months.

The 83-year-old climate activist

The 83-year-old climate activist

Octogenarian Phil Kingston has painted slogans, climbed on trains and sprayed red liquid at the British Treasury as part of Extinction Rebellion climate protests.

Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures

Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures

Ecuadorean protesters have clashed with security forces and blocked highways for five days to demonstrate against government austerity measures, including the end of four-decade-old fuel subsidies.

Turkey set to redraw map of Syrian war once more

Turkey set to redraw map of Syrian war once more

A looming Turkish incursion into northern Syria is set to reshape the map of the Syrian conflict once again, dealing a blow to Kurdish-led forces that have battled Islamic State while widening Turkey's territorial control at the border.

The gates of Jerusalem's Old City

The gates of Jerusalem's Old City

Jews, Muslims and Christians pass daily through the gates of Jerusalem's Old City, on their way to and from prayers or simply to go about their everyday business in one of the most politically sensitive spots on earth.

On the Canada election campaign trail

On the Canada election campaign trail

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.

Greece transfers migrants from overcrowded island

Greece transfers migrants from overcrowded island

More than 450 migrants, many of them families with children, are transferred to the Greek mainland from the overcrowded Moria camp in Lesbos island.

Climate protesters block streets around world

Climate protesters block streets around world

Thousands of climate activists took to the streets of cities around the world launching two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to demand immediate action to cut carbon emissions.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast