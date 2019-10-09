Editor's Choice Pictures
Victor, a nine-year-old white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360 camera, flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France, during a preparation flight of the Alpine Eagle Race, an event aiming at raising awareness on global warming, in this still...more
Extinction Rebellion protestors pose outside Government Buildings on Budget day in Dublin, Ireland October 8. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan
Swiss scientist Didier Queloz poses for a picture at a news conference, following the announcement he wins the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics, in London, Britain, October 8. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Demonstrators and security forces clash during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador, October 8. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian takes a selfie during the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) in Yerevan, Armenia October 8. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
Indian Air Force (IAF) soldiers march as advanced light helicopters fly during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Air Force Station on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, October 8. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A woman walks under the trees with autumn coloured leaves in Moscow, Russia October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Actress and transgender rights advocate Laverne Cox exits the U.S. Supreme Court after the court held oral arguments in the transgender rights case "R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission" in Washington,...more
A visitor attends the annual exhibition of weaponry and military equipment "Arms and Security" in Kiev, Ukraine October 8. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A student holds a spray paint as he protests against the punishment of those students who fight to protect the Lennon walls, one of the symbols of anti-government protest, outside Po Leung Kuk Yao Ling Sun College, in Hong Kong, China October 8....more
Police officers hold a revolver as they offer prayers to their weapons as part of a ritual at their headquarters on the occasion of Dussehra, or Vijaya Dashami, festival in Ahmedabad, India, October 8. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hikvision surveillance camera is seen on the Drum Tower in downtown Beijing, China June 19. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Police officers try to remove a demonstrator who is locked to a structure as protesters from Extinction Rebellion block a street during the launch of a new wave of "civil disobedience" at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, Germany, October 8....more
A Hindu woman reacts as "Sindhur", or vermillion powder is applied to her face after worshipping an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, India, October 8. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Undocumented migrants are escorted into a transport van after being apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents following an illegal crossing of the Rio Grande in Mission, Texas, October 8. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh meets with young adults outside Ryerson University during an election campaign stop in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 8. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Farm No. 1116 of KPA Unit 810, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 8. KCNA via REUTERS
A devotee lies covered with oil lamps placed by other devotees while offering prayers as part of a ritual during "Dashain", a Hindu religious festival, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, October 8. REUTERS/Monika Deupala
Simone Biles of the U.S. in action on the Uneven Bars during the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 8. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The New York Yankees celebrate their victory in the locker room after defeating the Minnesota Twins in game three of the 2019 ALDS playoff baseball series at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 7. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Cast member Katherine Langford attends the European premiere of "Knives Out" in London, Britain October 8. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A red squirrel stockpiles walnuts in Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain October 8. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
President Donald Trump awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Attorney General Edwin Meese in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, October 8. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man uses his phone to take a picture of the sky after sun set in Encinitas, California, October 7. REUTERS/Mike Blake
