Editor's Choice Pictures
A woman with a baby sits at a back of a truck as they flee Ras al Ain town, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A demonstrator throws a stone during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A screen grab taken from amateur video shows a shooting in Halle, Germany. ATV STUDIO HALLE/REUTERS TV
A dead red-tailed monkey hangs by its tail above the ground, in order to keep it away from ants, in the forest near the city of Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of the Congo. REUTERS/Thomas Nicolon
Supporters of Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui celebrate after he was freed, days before Sunday's second-round runoff election in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Fox News Bret Baier and CNN's Jim Acosta stand for live shots on their respective live shows at the White House in Washington. Moments before, the White House had released a letter saying that it would not cooperate with the impeachment inquiry,...more
Extinction Rebellion activists march during a climate protest in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A morning fog is seen in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
People mourn outside the synagogue in Halle, Germany, after two people were killed in a shooting. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Smoke rises from the Syrian side of the border as it is pictured from the Turkish town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. Demiroren News Agency via REUTERS
Climate change activists stage a die-in as they block a road during the Extinction Rebellion protest in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Pope Francis wearing Alpini's hat greets faithfuls during the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Sun rays penetrate through an African palm oil plantation run by NaturAceites during a temporary state of siege, approved by the Guatemalan Congress following the death of several soldiers in the area, in the village of Semuy II, Izabal Department,...more
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
China's Sun Wei in action at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Zeba Masood, an animal rights activist sits amidst dogs after they were rescued from the streets at the Lucky Animal Protection Shelter, a nonprofit organization providing temporary shelter to astray and abandoned dogs in Peshawar, Pakistan....more
President Donald Trump signs one of two executive orders on the enforcement of federal regulations at White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man keeps flowers outside the synagogue in Halle, Germany, after two people were killed in a shooting. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Marcel Brache of the U.S. in action with Argentina's Juan Manuel Leguizamon at the Rugby World Cup in Japan. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Cast members Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis pretend to choke director Oliver Stone as they attend a 25th Anniversary screening for the film 'Natural Born Killers' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People are seen inside a bus in Kowloon district, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Susana Vera
First lady Melania Trump meets with teens on their experience with vaping as part of her 'Be Best' initiative at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Leader of Canada's Conservatives Andrew Scheer campaigns for the upcoming election near the U.S. border with Canada in Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Vehicles are seen as people flee Ras al Ain town, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies attacked Kurdish militia in northeast Syria, pounding them with air strikes and artillery before starting a cross-border ground operation that could transform an eight-year-old war.
Deadly shooting at synagogue in Germany
A gunman killed two people in a synagogue and a nearby kebab shop on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, in an attack in the German city of Halle that he livestreamed on a video-gaming platform.
The 2019 Nobel Prize winners
The 2019 Nobel Prize winners so far.
Extinction Rebellion climate protests go global
The protests are the latest stage in a global campaign for tougher and swifter steps against climate change coordinated by the group, which rose to prominence in April when it snarled traffic in central London for 11 days.
7 key things to know about the Turkish operation in Syria
A looming Turkish incursion into northern Syria is set to reshape the map of the Syrian conflict once again, dealing a blow to Kurdish-led forces that have battled Islamic State while widening Turkey's territorial control at the border.
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as part of her tour of North America ahead of a U.N.-sponsored climate conference in Santiago, Chile, in December.
Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures
Six days of anti-austerity protests have pushed President Lenin Moreno's government out of Quito and brought hundreds of arrests.
On the Canada election campaign trail
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.
Protests as Supreme Court mulls LGBTQ employment rights
LGBTQ supporters rally outside the Supreme Court as the justices appeared divided over whether a landmark decades-old federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in the workplace protects gay and transgender employees.