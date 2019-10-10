Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A woman with a baby sits at a back of a truck as they flee Ras al Ain town, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
A demonstrator throws a stone during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
A screen grab taken from amateur video shows a shooting in Halle, Germany. ATV STUDIO HALLE/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
A dead red-tailed monkey hangs by its tail above the ground, in order to keep it away from ants, in the forest near the city of Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of the Congo. REUTERS/Thomas Nicolon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Supporters of Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui celebrate after he was freed, days before Sunday's second-round runoff election in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Fox News Bret Baier and CNN's Jim Acosta stand for live shots on their respective live shows at the White House in Washington. Moments before, the White House had released a letter saying that it would not cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, calling it an effort 'to overturn the results of the 2016 election'. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Extinction Rebellion activists march during a climate protest in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
A morning fog is seen in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
People mourn outside the synagogue in Halle, Germany, after two people were killed in a shooting. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Smoke rises from the Syrian side of the border as it is pictured from the Turkish town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. Demiroren News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Climate change activists stage a die-in as they block a road during the Extinction Rebellion protest in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Pope Francis wearing Alpini's hat greets faithfuls during the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Sun rays penetrate through an African palm oil plantation run by NaturAceites during a temporary state of siege, approved by the Guatemalan Congress following the death of several soldiers in the area, in the village of Semuy II, Izabal Department, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
China's Sun Wei in action at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Zeba Masood, an animal rights activist sits amidst dogs after they were rescued from the streets at the Lucky Animal Protection Shelter, a nonprofit organization providing temporary shelter to astray and abandoned dogs in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
President Donald Trump signs one of two executive orders on the enforcement of federal regulations at White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
A man keeps flowers outside the synagogue in Halle, Germany, after two people were killed in a shooting. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Marcel Brache of the U.S. in action with Argentina's Juan Manuel Leguizamon at the Rugby World Cup in Japan. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Cast members Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis pretend to choke director Oliver Stone as they attend a 25th Anniversary screening for the film 'Natural Born Killers' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
People are seen inside a bus in Kowloon district, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
First lady Melania Trump meets with teens on their experience with vaping as part of her 'Be Best' initiative at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Leader of Canada's Conservatives Andrew Scheer campaigns for the upcoming election near the U.S. border with Canada in Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Vehicles are seen as people flee Ras al Ain town, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
