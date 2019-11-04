Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
Race participants in action on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires as they block the road during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Cal Fire firefighters look on as a plane drops fire retardant on the Maria Fire in Santa Paula, California. REUTERS/Daniel Dreifuss

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
Halsey poses with the Best Pop and Best Look awards at the backstage during the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators climb inside the high-rise building, called by Iraqi the Turkish Restaurant Building, during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
The match between FC Union Berlin and Hertha BSC is interrupted after fireworks are let off by the fans, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Participants run past Tiananmen Gate during the annual Beijing Marathon. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
South Africa's Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against England. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Riot police fire tear gas during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua high-fives fans after a win against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A Hindu woman worships the Sun god in the waters of the Arabian Sea during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
President Trump covers his face from TV lights as he walks towards the media on the South Lawn of the White House before his departure to New York. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
People receive help from first aid volunteers after the police fired tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters, at a restaurant in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Canelo Alvarez knocks out Sergey Kovalev during their WBO light heavyweight title bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Houston Texans' Justin Reid celebrates with team mates after an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Anti-government protesters react as police fire tear gas during a march billed as a global "emergency call" for autonomy, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Hungary's Timea Babos and France's Kristina Mladenovic celebrate with the trophy after winning their doubles final match against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova at the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard Spun to Run celebrates after winning the Big Ass Fans dirt mile in the 36th Breeders Cup world championships at Santa Anita Park in California. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A girl dressed as an angel, participates in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A customer leaves a shop during a protest march billed as a global 'emergency call' for autonomy, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez celebrates second place with his brother and Moto2 championship winner Alex Marquez after the Malaysian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Demonstrators light up candles for the people killed at an anti-government protest in Iraq, in the holy city Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
The crowd reacts to President Trump's arrival to watch a mixed martial arts fight in Madison Square Garden in New York. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
