Editor's Choice Pictures
President Trump embraces catcher Kurt Suzuki as he welcomes 2019 Major League Baseball World Series champion Washington Nationals at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A demonstrator carries an Iraqi flag during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A murmuration of starlings is seen across the sky near the town of Gretna Green, Scotland. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Pedestrians walk over graffiti on a crossing in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Trump, is accompanied by his wife Nydia as he departs following a pre-trial hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Iraqi demonstrators block Al-Sanak Bridge during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Russian Army member, dressed in historical uniform, looks on before a rehearsal for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines, at the Red Square in Moscow....more
A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The Palace of Westminster and a man walking are reflected in a puddle in London. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Christina Bojorquez, 26, who is homeless, sits inside the tent in which she lives with dog Ordo in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Al Pacino accepts the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award for "The Irishman" at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A policewoman wears a mask to protect herself from air pollution during restrictions on private vehicles on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Iranian protester burns the U.S. as they attend an anti U.S. demonstration, marking the 40th anniversary of the U.S. embassy takeover, near the old U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA via REUTERS
A Guajajara Indian 'forest guardian' burns a truck used by loggers during a search for illegal loggers on Arariboia indigenous land near the city of Amarante, Maranhao state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator holds a rock during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose during a news conference to support anti-government protests before their graduation ceremony at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman holds a Lebanese flag as she stands at a roadblock during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Halsey poses with the Best Pop and Best Look awards at the backstage during the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Cal Fire firefighters look on as a plane drops fire retardant on the Maria Fire in Santa Paula, California. REUTERS/Daniel Dreifuss
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires as they block the road during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A girl dressed as an angel, participates in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Riot police fire tear gas during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy watch a woman carry a card announcing the rounds during a mixed martial arts fight in Madison Square Garden in New York. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
