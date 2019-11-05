Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 5, 2019 | 7:10am EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

President Trump embraces catcher Kurt Suzuki as he welcomes 2019 Major League Baseball World Series champion Washington Nationals at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump embraces catcher Kurt Suzuki as he welcomes 2019 Major League Baseball World Series champion Washington Nationals at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
President Trump embraces catcher Kurt Suzuki as he welcomes 2019 Major League Baseball World Series champion Washington Nationals at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 24
A demonstrator carries an Iraqi flag during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A demonstrator carries an Iraqi flag during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
A demonstrator carries an Iraqi flag during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
2 / 24
A murmuration of starlings is seen across the sky near the town of Gretna Green, Scotland. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A murmuration of starlings is seen across the sky near the town of Gretna Green, Scotland. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
A murmuration of starlings is seen across the sky near the town of Gretna Green, Scotland. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
3 / 24
Pedestrians walk over graffiti on a crossing in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Pedestrians walk over graffiti on a crossing in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
Pedestrians walk over graffiti on a crossing in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 24
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Trump, is accompanied by his wife Nydia as he departs following a pre-trial hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Trump, is accompanied by his wife Nydia as he departs following a pre-trial hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Trump, is accompanied by his wife Nydia as he departs following a pre-trial hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
5 / 24
Iraqi demonstrators block Al-Sanak Bridge during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi demonstrators block Al-Sanak Bridge during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators block Al-Sanak Bridge during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 24
A Russian Army member, dressed in historical uniform, looks on before a rehearsal for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines, at the Red Square in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian Army member, dressed in historical uniform, looks on before a rehearsal for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines, at the Red Square in Moscow....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A Russian Army member, dressed in historical uniform, looks on before a rehearsal for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines, at the Red Square in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 24
A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 24
The Palace of Westminster and a man walking are reflected in a puddle in London. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

The Palace of Westminster and a man walking are reflected in a puddle in London. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
The Palace of Westminster and a man walking are reflected in a puddle in London. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
9 / 24
Christina Bojorquez, 26, who is homeless, sits inside the tent in which she lives with dog Ordo in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christina Bojorquez, 26, who is homeless, sits inside the tent in which she lives with dog Ordo in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
Christina Bojorquez, 26, who is homeless, sits inside the tent in which she lives with dog Ordo in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 24
Al Pacino accepts the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award for "The Irishman" at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Al Pacino accepts the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award for "The Irishman" at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Al Pacino accepts the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award for "The Irishman" at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 24
A policewoman wears a mask to protect herself from air pollution during restrictions on private vehicles on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A policewoman wears a mask to protect herself from air pollution during restrictions on private vehicles on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
A policewoman wears a mask to protect herself from air pollution during restrictions on private vehicles on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 24
An Iranian protester burns the U.S. as they attend an anti U.S. demonstration, marking the 40th anniversary of the U.S. embassy takeover, near the old U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA via REUTERS

An Iranian protester burns the U.S. as they attend an anti U.S. demonstration, marking the 40th anniversary of the U.S. embassy takeover, near the old U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
An Iranian protester burns the U.S. as they attend an anti U.S. demonstration, marking the 40th anniversary of the U.S. embassy takeover, near the old U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA via REUTERS
Close
13 / 24
A Guajajara Indian 'forest guardian' burns a truck used by loggers during a search for illegal loggers on Arariboia indigenous land near the city of Amarante, Maranhao state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Guajajara Indian 'forest guardian' burns a truck used by loggers during a search for illegal loggers on Arariboia indigenous land near the city of Amarante, Maranhao state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
A Guajajara Indian 'forest guardian' burns a truck used by loggers during a search for illegal loggers on Arariboia indigenous land near the city of Amarante, Maranhao state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
14 / 24
A demonstrator holds a rock during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator holds a rock during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
A demonstrator holds a rock during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
15 / 24
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose during a news conference to support anti-government protests before their graduation ceremony at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose during a news conference to support anti-government protests before their graduation ceremony at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose during a news conference to support anti-government protests before their graduation ceremony at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 24
A woman holds a Lebanese flag as she stands at a roadblock during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman holds a Lebanese flag as she stands at a roadblock during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
A woman holds a Lebanese flag as she stands at a roadblock during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
17 / 24
Halsey poses with the Best Pop and Best Look awards at the backstage during the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Halsey poses with the Best Pop and Best Look awards at the backstage during the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Halsey poses with the Best Pop and Best Look awards at the backstage during the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
18 / 24
Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
19 / 24
Cal Fire firefighters look on as a plane drops fire retardant on the Maria Fire in Santa Paula, California. REUTERS/Daniel Dreifuss

Cal Fire firefighters look on as a plane drops fire retardant on the Maria Fire in Santa Paula, California. REUTERS/Daniel Dreifuss

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
Cal Fire firefighters look on as a plane drops fire retardant on the Maria Fire in Santa Paula, California. REUTERS/Daniel Dreifuss
Close
20 / 24
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires as they block the road during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Iraqi demonstrators burn tires as they block the road during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires as they block the road during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Close
21 / 24
A girl dressed as an angel, participates in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A girl dressed as an angel, participates in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A girl dressed as an angel, participates in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
22 / 24
Riot police fire tear gas during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Riot police fire tear gas during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
Riot police fire tear gas during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
23 / 24
President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy watch a woman carry a card announcing the rounds during a mixed martial arts fight in Madison Square Garden in New York. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy watch a woman carry a card announcing the rounds during a mixed martial arts fight in Madison Square Garden in New York. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy watch a woman carry a card announcing the rounds during a mixed martial arts fight in Madison Square Garden in New York. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 04 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 01 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 01 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 31 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Raging street protests grip Chile

Raging street protests grip Chile

Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 18 dead in Chile.

MTV Europe Music Awards

MTV Europe Music Awards

Highlights from the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Delhi trapped in a toxic smog

Delhi trapped in a toxic smog

Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square

Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square

Thousands of anti-government protesters are defying the prime minister's plea to end protests which he says are costing Iraq's economy billions of dollars and disrupting daily life.

Chaotic weekend of Hong Kong protests

Chaotic weekend of Hong Kong protests

Scores of people were injured in Hong Kong during a chaotic weekend of anti-government protests that left one man in a critical condition, authorities said on Monday, and China called for a tougher stance to end months of unrest.

NYC Marathon

NYC Marathon

Highlights from the the New York City Marathon.

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast