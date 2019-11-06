Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Relatives of slain members of Mexican-American families belonging to Mormon communities react next to the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where some of their relatives died, in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Kentucky's Attorney General Andy Beshear, running for governor against Republican incumbent Matt Bevin, reacts to statewide election results at his watch party in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Riot police kick a tear gas canister thrown back to them by a protester, during clashes between supporters and opponents of Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Norwegian soldiers stand guard in front of a temporary command center camp during "Reindeer 2", a Norwegian-U.S. military drill, in Setermoen, Norway. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Participants sit inside coffins during a 'living funeral' event as part of a 'dying well' program, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Demonstrators scuffle with members of Iraqi security forces during one of the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Voters cast their ballots to vote in state and local elections at Robious Elementary School in Midlothian, a suburb of Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Ryan M. Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A Brazilian indigenous community leader takes part in a protest against the destruction of the Amazon forest, outside the European Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Supporters of U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard line the halls as she files her declaration of candidacy papers to appear on the 2020 New Hampshire primary election ballot at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard line the halls as she files her declaration of candidacy papers to appear on the 2020 New Hampshire primary election ballot at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A home-made steam train, designed by Pavel Chilin, rides on a make-shift railway across country house neighborhood in the settlement of Ulyanovka in Leningrad region, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage wears boxing gloves at a general election campaign event at Bolsover Boxing Club in Chesterfield, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A man carries goods away after a fire erupted at a popular market in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A woman walks in Chapel Street in London, Britain. REUTERS/Yara Nard

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. The graffiti on the wall reads "Here they torture". REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
"TRUMP 2020" is painted on an VW sedan abandoned on the side of the road on election day for local and states in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A Russian Army member, dressed in historical uniform, looks on before a rehearsal for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines, at the Red Square in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian Army member, dressed in historical uniform, looks on before a rehearsal for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines, at the Red Square in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Activists from India's main opposition Congress party shout slogans as they are stopped by police during a protest against what the activists say is economic slowdown in the country, in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
A general view of Tahrir square as demonstrators take part during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose during a news conference to support anti-government protests before their graduation ceremony at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes attend a meeting to deliver the economic reform package at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A Guajajara Indian 'forest guardian' burns a truck used by loggers during a search for illegal loggers on Arariboia indigenous land near the city of Amarante, Maranhao state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
A supporter of the religious and political party Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam plays 'topai', a traditional game that consists of picking up a cap with the mouth while balancing on a toe, during the Freedom March, called by the opposition, to protest against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A supporter of the religious and political party Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam plays 'topai', a traditional game that consists of picking up a cap with the mouth while balancing on a toe, during the Freedom March, called by the opposition, to protest against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A murmuration of starlings is seen across the sky near the town of Gretna Green, Scotland. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
