Editor's Choice Pictures
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Relatives of slain members of Mexican-American families belonging to Mormon communities react next to the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where some of their relatives died, in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Kentucky's Attorney General Andy Beshear, running for governor against Republican incumbent Matt Bevin, reacts to statewide election results at his watch party in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Riot police kick a tear gas canister thrown back to them by a protester, during clashes between supporters and opponents of Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Norwegian soldiers stand guard in front of a temporary command center camp during "Reindeer 2", a Norwegian-U.S. military drill, in Setermoen, Norway. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Participants sit inside coffins during a 'living funeral' event as part of a 'dying well' program, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Demonstrators scuffle with members of Iraqi security forces during one of the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Voters cast their ballots to vote in state and local elections at Robious Elementary School in Midlothian, a suburb of Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Ryan M. Kelly
A Brazilian indigenous community leader takes part in a protest against the destruction of the Amazon forest, outside the European Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Supporters of U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard line the halls as she files her declaration of candidacy papers to appear on the 2020 New Hampshire primary election ballot at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike...more
A home-made steam train, designed by Pavel Chilin, rides on a make-shift railway across country house neighborhood in the settlement of Ulyanovka in Leningrad region, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage wears boxing gloves at a general election campaign event at Bolsover Boxing Club in Chesterfield, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man carries goods away after a fire erupted at a popular market in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman walks in Chapel Street in London, Britain. REUTERS/Yara Nard
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. The graffiti on the wall reads "Here they torture". REUTERS/Jorge Silva
"TRUMP 2020" is painted on an VW sedan abandoned on the side of the road on election day for local and states in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A Russian Army member, dressed in historical uniform, looks on before a rehearsal for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines, at the Red Square in Moscow....more
Activists from India's main opposition Congress party shout slogans as they are stopped by police during a protest against what the activists say is economic slowdown in the country, in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A general view of Tahrir square as demonstrators take part during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose during a news conference to support anti-government protests before their graduation ceremony at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes attend a meeting to deliver the economic reform package at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A Guajajara Indian 'forest guardian' burns a truck used by loggers during a search for illegal loggers on Arariboia indigenous land near the city of Amarante, Maranhao state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A supporter of the religious and political party Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam plays 'topai', a traditional game that consists of picking up a cap with the mouth while balancing on a toe, during the Freedom March, called by the opposition, to protest against...more
A murmuration of starlings is seen across the sky near the town of Gretna Green, Scotland. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Relatives grieve at site of Mexican ambush of Mormon family
Relatives mourn after gunmen killed nine women and children in the bloodiest attack on Americans in Mexico in years.
Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square
More than 250 Iraqis have been killed in demonstrations since the start of October against a government they see as corrupt and beholden to foreign interests.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 18 dead in Chile.
2020 looms as voters head to polls in state elections
Voters in Pennsylvania and Virginia are among those in several states heading to the polls to choose their next governors or state legislative representatives.
Britain marks Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot with Bonfire Night
Britain celebrates the failed attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605 by letting off fireworks and lighting bonfires with an effigy of the Gunpowder Plot leader Guy Fawkes on top during the Bonfire Night processions in Lewes, southern England.
The Trump impeachment inquiry: What we've learned so far
Democrats in the House of Representatives began an impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 to determine whether President Donald Trump abused his office for personal political gain when he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July phone call to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
When the Berlin Wall fell
The scene in Berlin 30 years ago this week.
Autumn beauty
Scenes of fall foliage around the world.
Delhi trapped in a toxic smog
Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.