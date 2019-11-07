Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 7, 2019 | 7:35am EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Trump, departs the U.S. District Court following the second day of his criminal trial in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Trump, departs the U.S. District Court following the second day of his criminal trial in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Trump, departs the U.S. District Court following the second day of his criminal trial in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
1 / 25
Hoar-frost covered trees are seen in a mountain outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Hoar-frost covered trees are seen in a mountain outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Hoar-frost covered trees are seen in a mountain outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
2 / 25
President Trump checks his watch as Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during an event to celebrate federal judicial confirmations in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump checks his watch as Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during an event to celebrate federal judicial confirmations in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
President Trump checks his watch as Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during an event to celebrate federal judicial confirmations in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 25
Iraqi demonstrators use fireworks and laser during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Iraqi demonstrators use fireworks and laser during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators use fireworks and laser during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
4 / 25
A zoo keeper carries a pelican to move it to its winter enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A zoo keeper carries a pelican to move it to its winter enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
A zoo keeper carries a pelican to move it to its winter enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
5 / 25
Relatives of slain members of Mexican-American families belonging to Mormon communities react next to the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where some of their relatives died, in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Relatives of slain members of Mexican-American families belonging to Mormon communities react next to the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where some of their relatives died, in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Relatives of slain members of Mexican-American families belonging to Mormon communities react next to the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where some of their relatives died, in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
6 / 25
Senator and Democratic Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar signs a commemorative poster as she files her declaration of candidacy to appear on the 2020 New Hampshire primary election ballot at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Senator and Democratic Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar signs a commemorative poster as she files her declaration of candidacy to appear on the 2020 New Hampshire primary election ballot at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Senator and Democratic Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar signs a commemorative poster as she files her declaration of candidacy to appear on the 2020 New Hampshire primary election ballot at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 25
Participants are reflected in a puddle while marching near St. Basil's Cathedral during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two, in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Participants are reflected in a puddle while marching near St. Basil's Cathedral during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
Participants are reflected in a puddle while marching near St. Basil's Cathedral during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two, in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 25
A displaced woman looks at her child who is hiding behind her dress, in a school now occupied by IDPs (Internally Displaced People) after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A displaced woman looks at her child who is hiding behind her dress, in a school now occupied by IDPs (Internally Displaced People) after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
A displaced woman looks at her child who is hiding behind her dress, in a school now occupied by IDPs (Internally Displaced People) after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Close
9 / 25
People sit on a bench in the middle of a road as demonstrators protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Henry Romero

People sit on a bench in the middle of a road as demonstrators protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
People sit on a bench in the middle of a road as demonstrators protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
10 / 25
Participants sit inside coffins during a 'living funeral' event as part of a 'dying well' program, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Participants sit inside coffins during a 'living funeral' event as part of a 'dying well' program, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Participants sit inside coffins during a 'living funeral' event as part of a 'dying well' program, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Close
11 / 25
Riot police kick a tear gas canister thrown back to them by a protester, during clashes between supporters and opponents of Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Riot police kick a tear gas canister thrown back to them by a protester, during clashes between supporters and opponents of Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Riot police kick a tear gas canister thrown back to them by a protester, during clashes between supporters and opponents of Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 25
Norwegian soldiers stand guard in front of a temporary command center camp during "Reindeer 2", a Norwegian-U.S. military drill, in Setermoen, Norway. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Norwegian soldiers stand guard in front of a temporary command center camp during "Reindeer 2", a Norwegian-U.S. military drill, in Setermoen, Norway. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Norwegian soldiers stand guard in front of a temporary command center camp during "Reindeer 2", a Norwegian-U.S. military drill, in Setermoen, Norway. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
13 / 25
A serviceman of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic examines a household, which locals said was damaged during recent shelling, outside rebel-held Horlivka, north of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A serviceman of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic examines a household, which locals said was damaged during recent shelling, outside rebel-held Horlivka, north of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
A serviceman of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic examines a household, which locals said was damaged during recent shelling, outside rebel-held Horlivka, north of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
14 / 25
The committee room in the Longworth House Office Building where the first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump are scheduled to take place is shown on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The committee room in the Longworth House Office Building where the first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump are scheduled to take place is shown on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
The committee room in the Longworth House Office Building where the first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump are scheduled to take place is shown on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
15 / 25
People remove Sophia The Robot and Philip K. Dick robot from the stage following Hanson Robotics presentation at Web Summit, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

People remove Sophia The Robot and Philip K. Dick robot from the stage following Hanson Robotics presentation at Web Summit, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
People remove Sophia The Robot and Philip K. Dick robot from the stage following Hanson Robotics presentation at Web Summit, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Close
16 / 25
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
17 / 25
A woman uses a mobile phone as she takes part in a march during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman uses a mobile phone as she takes part in a march during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
A woman uses a mobile phone as she takes part in a march during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
18 / 25
Demonstrators scuffle with members of Iraqi security forces during one of the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Demonstrators scuffle with members of Iraqi security forces during one of the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Demonstrators scuffle with members of Iraqi security forces during one of the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
19 / 25
Kentucky's Attorney General Andy Beshear, running for governor against Republican incumbent Matt Bevin, reacts to statewide election results at his watch party in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Kentucky's Attorney General Andy Beshear, running for governor against Republican incumbent Matt Bevin, reacts to statewide election results at his watch party in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Kentucky's Attorney General Andy Beshear, running for governor against Republican incumbent Matt Bevin, reacts to statewide election results at his watch party in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
20 / 25
A woman walks in Chapel Street in London, Britain. REUTERS/Yara Nard

A woman walks in Chapel Street in London, Britain. REUTERS/Yara Nard

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A woman walks in Chapel Street in London, Britain. REUTERS/Yara Nard
Close
21 / 25
A man carries goods away after a fire erupted at a popular market in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

A man carries goods away after a fire erupted at a popular market in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A man carries goods away after a fire erupted at a popular market in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
22 / 25
A Brazilian indigenous community leader takes part in a protest against the destruction of the Amazon forest, outside the European Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A Brazilian indigenous community leader takes part in a protest against the destruction of the Amazon forest, outside the European Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A Brazilian indigenous community leader takes part in a protest against the destruction of the Amazon forest, outside the European Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
23 / 25
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. The graffiti on the wall reads "Here they torture". REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. The graffiti on the wall reads "Here they torture". REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. The graffiti on the wall reads "Here they torture". REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
24 / 25
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose during a news conference to support anti-government protests before their graduation ceremony at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose during a news conference to support anti-government protests before their graduation ceremony at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose during a news conference to support anti-government protests before their graduation ceremony at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 06 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 05 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 04 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 01 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Russian Army recreates historic 1941 parade

Russian Army recreates historic 1941 parade

The Russian Army marks the anniversary of when Soviet soldiers marched through Moscow's Red Square toward the front lines in 1941.

Relatives grieve at site of Mexican ambush of Mormon family

Relatives grieve at site of Mexican ambush of Mormon family

Relatives mourn after gunmen killed nine women and children in the bloodiest attack on Americans in Mexico in years.

Raging street protests grip Chile

Raging street protests grip Chile

Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 18 dead in Chile.

Shocking school abuses in Nigeria

Shocking school abuses in Nigeria

Nigeria launched a crackdown on informal Islamic schools and rehabilitation centers, after a number of police raids found men and boys allegedly subjected to beatings, abuse and squalid conditions.

Iraq protesters wage Battle of the Bridges

Iraq protesters wage Battle of the Bridges

Security forces fired tear gas and live rounds into the air to disperse protesters blocking Baghdad's main bridges, which have become focal points of Iraqi anti-government demonstrations.

2020 looms after state election upsets

2020 looms after state election upsets

The outcomes of Tuesday's elections in four states, including a Democratic upset win in Kentucky, could offer clues to how next year's presidential election could unfold, when Trump will aim for a second four-year term.

Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square

Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square

More than 250 Iraqis have been killed in demonstrations since the start of October against a government they see as corrupt and beholden to foreign interests.

Britain marks Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot with Bonfire Night

Britain marks Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot with Bonfire Night

Britain celebrates the failed attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605 by letting off fireworks and lighting bonfires with an effigy of the Gunpowder Plot leader Guy Fawkes on top during the Bonfire Night processions in Lewes, southern England.

The Trump impeachment inquiry: What we've learned so far

The Trump impeachment inquiry: What we've learned so far

Democrats in the House of Representatives began an impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 to determine whether President Donald Trump abused his office for personal political gain when he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July phone call to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast