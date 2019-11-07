Editor's Choice Pictures
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Trump, departs the U.S. District Court following the second day of his criminal trial in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Hoar-frost covered trees are seen in a mountain outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
President Trump checks his watch as Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during an event to celebrate federal judicial confirmations in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Iraqi demonstrators use fireworks and laser during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A zoo keeper carries a pelican to move it to its winter enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Relatives of slain members of Mexican-American families belonging to Mormon communities react next to the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where some of their relatives died, in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Senator and Democratic Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar signs a commemorative poster as she files her declaration of candidacy to appear on the 2020 New Hampshire primary election ballot at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike...more
Participants are reflected in a puddle while marching near St. Basil's Cathedral during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War...more
A displaced woman looks at her child who is hiding behind her dress, in a school now occupied by IDPs (Internally Displaced People) after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma...more
People sit on a bench in the middle of a road as demonstrators protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Participants sit inside coffins during a 'living funeral' event as part of a 'dying well' program, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Riot police kick a tear gas canister thrown back to them by a protester, during clashes between supporters and opponents of Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Norwegian soldiers stand guard in front of a temporary command center camp during "Reindeer 2", a Norwegian-U.S. military drill, in Setermoen, Norway. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A serviceman of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic examines a household, which locals said was damaged during recent shelling, outside rebel-held Horlivka, north of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
The committee room in the Longworth House Office Building where the first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump are scheduled to take place is shown on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People remove Sophia The Robot and Philip K. Dick robot from the stage following Hanson Robotics presentation at Web Summit, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A woman uses a mobile phone as she takes part in a march during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators scuffle with members of Iraqi security forces during one of the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Kentucky's Attorney General Andy Beshear, running for governor against Republican incumbent Matt Bevin, reacts to statewide election results at his watch party in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
A woman walks in Chapel Street in London, Britain. REUTERS/Yara Nard
A man carries goods away after a fire erupted at a popular market in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A Brazilian indigenous community leader takes part in a protest against the destruction of the Amazon forest, outside the European Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. The graffiti on the wall reads "Here they torture". REUTERS/Jorge Silva
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose during a news conference to support anti-government protests before their graduation ceremony at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
