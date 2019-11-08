Editor's Choice Pictures

Dena Waloki holds the hands of Brad Upton, descendant of the commander of the Wounded Knee massacre, on the Cheyenne River reservation in Bridger, South Dakota. Upton traveled to the reservation to apologize for the actions of his great grandfather...more

Dena Waloki holds the hands of Brad Upton, descendant of the commander of the Wounded Knee massacre, on the Cheyenne River reservation in Bridger, South Dakota. Upton traveled to the reservation to apologize for the actions of his great grandfather who was the commander of the massacre that happened in 1890. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Close