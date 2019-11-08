Editor's Choice Pictures
Hoar-frost covered trees are seen in a mountain outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Relatives carry the remains of Dawna Ray Langford and her sons Trevor, Rogan, who were killed by unknown assailants, to be buried at the cemetery in La Mora, Sonora , Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A view of waterspouts in Genoa, Italy. MARCO KASCHUBA/via REUTERS
Police fire tear gas during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren goes down to her knees after tripping while ascending the stage at the start of a political rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Graduates wearing Guy Fawkes masks throw their hats as they pose for their photo after a graduation ceremony at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Chinese zoo keeper Yang Liu examines one of the two three month-old twin panda cubs at Pairi Daiza wildlife park, a zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Iraqi demonstrators use fireworks and laser during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Participants are reflected in a puddle while marching near St. Basil's Cathedral during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War...more
Jennifer Williams, special adviser for Europe and Russia in the Office of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrives on Capitol Hill for a closed-door hearing in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A displaced woman looks at her child who is hiding behind her dress, in a school now occupied by IDPs (Internally Displaced People) after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma...more
A demonstrator holds a flare during ongoing anti-government protests near the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A masked demonstrator gestures in front of a burning barricade during a protest at Providencia, a wealthy neighborhood in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A zoo keeper carries a pelican to move it to its winter enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Erik Prince arrives New York Young Republican Club Gala at The Yale Club of New York City in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People sit on a bench in the middle of a road as demonstrators protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Henry Romero
President Trump checks his watch as Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during an event to celebrate federal judicial confirmations in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Trump, departs the U.S. District Court following the second day of his criminal trial in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A serviceman of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic examines a household, which locals said was damaged during recent shelling, outside rebel-held Horlivka, north of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Norwegian soldiers stand guard in front of a temporary command center camp during "Reindeer 2", a Norwegian-U.S. military drill, in Setermoen, Norway. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Dena Waloki holds the hands of Brad Upton, descendant of the commander of the Wounded Knee massacre, on the Cheyenne River reservation in Bridger, South Dakota. Upton traveled to the reservation to apologize for the actions of his great grandfather...more
Riot police kick a tear gas canister thrown back to them by a protester, during clashes between supporters and opponents of Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cast members Christian Bale and Matt Damon pose for a portrait while promoting the film Ford v Ferrari in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man carries goods away after a fire erupted at a popular market in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. The graffiti on the wall reads "Here they torture". REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Participants sit inside coffins during a 'living funeral' event as part of a 'dying well' program, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Heo Ran
