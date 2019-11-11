Editor's Choice Pictures
A mock-up of a typical British suburban home is seen sinking into the River Thames, in a protest by Extinction Rebellion to demand faster government action on climate change in London. Extinction Rebellion/Guy Reece/via REUTERS
People run as riot police fire tear gas in central Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A relative reacts during the burial of Rhonita Miller and her children Howard, Kristal, Titus, and Teana, who were killed by unknown assailants, in LeBaron, Chihuahua, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The Seattle Sounders celebrate with the MLS Cup after beating the Toronto FC at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump look out at the crowd during the N.C.A.A. Division I college football game between Louisiana State University and University of Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. REUTERS/Tom...more
Riot police officer tries to subdue a protester during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Fireworks explode over Brandenburg Gate during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
A service is performed by a vicar at North Weald Airport ahead of a commemorative flight by two WWII Spitfires and a C47 A Daktoa during Remembrance Sunday celebrations in Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A demonstrator uses a sink as a shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Charlize Theron speaks on stage at the American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A medium dressed as a deity stands near the fire as he performs during the traditional Kartik Dance Festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A newly born penguin is weighed at Prague Zoo in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Rolf Buchholz of Germany, who says that he is holding the world record with his 480 piercings, poses during the 2019 International Brussels Tattoo Convention in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako wave to well-wishers during their royal parade to mark the enthronement of Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman sits on a bus as fire burns in the middle of the street during an anti-government demonstration in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A demonstrator confronts riot police during a protest against Chile's government at Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A still image from a social media video shows a police officer aiming his gun at a protester in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong. CUPID PRODUCER via REUTERS
A WWII Spitfire can be seen out the window of a C47 A Dakota plane, while veteran Roy Briggs looks on, during Remembrance Sunday celebrations in Dover, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison comforts 85-year-old evacuee Owen Whalan of Half Chain road in Koorainghat during a visit to Club Taree Evacuation Centre in Taree, New South Wales, Australia. AAP Image/Darren Pateman
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves the Brazilian flag after being released from prison, in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Italy's Assunta Legnante in action during the Women's Shot Put F12 Final at the World Para Athletics Championsips in Dubai. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
German Chancellor Angela Merkel lights a candle at the memorial of the divided city and the victims of communist tyranny during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at the Wall memorial on Bernauer Strasse in Berlin....more
A Muslim man adjusts the head gear of his son during a religious procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman prays outside the Cathedral of La Paz, following the announcement of Bolivia's President Evo Morales' resignation, in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Grand enthronement parade for Japan's Emperor Naruhito
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako rode through central Tokyo in a motorcade to mark this year's imperial succession as well-wishers waved national flags and held up mobile phones for snapshots of the smiling royal couple.
Mormon community reels after Mexican ambush
Relatives grieve for nine American women and children, members of breakaway Mormon communities who were slain by unknown gunmen, at their funerals in Mexico.
Bolivia's Morales resigns after protests
Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Sunday he was resigning to ease violence that has gripped the South American nation since a disputed election.
Hong Kong police officer shoots protester as violence flares
(Warning: graphic content) Hong Kong police opened fire and hit at least one protester, witnesses and media reports said, as chaos erupted across the city a day after officers fired tear gas to break up demonstrations that are entering their sixth month.
When the Berlin Wall fell
The scene in Berlin 30 years ago this week.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 20 dead in Chile.
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as part of her tour of North America ahead of a U.N.-sponsored climate conference in Santiago, Chile, in December.
Descendant of Wounded Knee commander asks Lakota people for forgiveness
The great-great-grandson of the commander at the Wounded Knee Massacre, when U.S. troops killed more than 250 Oglala Lakota men, women and children, traveled to South Dakota to ask the victims' descendants for forgiveness.
Hong Kong protesters mourn death of student
Protesters gathered across Hong Kong to mourn a university undergraduate who died after falling in a car park during pro-democracy demonstrations this week, a death that could yet trigger more unrest.