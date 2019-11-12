Editor's Choice Pictures
A demonstrator dives to the ground from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
A person walks in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Members of Catalan protest group Democratic Tsunami clash with French police officers at the AP-7 highway on the French side of the Spanish-French border. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Passengers are seen silhouetted by the moon as they ride on the Emirates Air Line cable car over the River Thames in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People embrace ahead of a Veterans Day Parade and Wreath Laying ceremony attended by President Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People wave flags and burn flares during a march marking the National Independence Day in Warsaw, Poland. Dawid Zuchowicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
People ride a boat across Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People and members of the media gather around the home of Palestinian Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta after it was hit by an Israeli strike that killed him in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
LiLou the therapy pig stands in front of a departures board at San Francisco International Airport in California. REUTERS/Jane Ross
Riot police officer tries to subdue a protester during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man walks past buses burned during a protest after Bolivia's President Evo Morales announced that he was resigning, in La Paz. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump pause during a moment of silence at a Veterans Day Parade and Wreath Laying ceremony in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A medium dressed as a deity stands near the fire as he performs during the traditional Kartik Dance Festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A still image from a social media video shows a police officer aiming his gun at a protester in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong. CUPID PRODUCER via REUTERS
Deer lock antlers as they clash during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A mock-up of a typical British suburban home is seen sinking into the River Thames, in a protest by Extinction Rebellion to demand faster government action on climate change in London. Extinction Rebellion/Guy Reece/via REUTERS
Signs of protest are seen displayed above Madison Square Park as President Trump delivers remarks at the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A university student runs from riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Lance Corporal James Duggan, 23, of the United States Marine Corp speaks with Sargent Michael Sulsona, 67, a United States Marine Corp Vietnam War veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, before the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan. ...more
Batho Pele Artisanal Mining Cooperative miners are seen from the air as they mine for diamonds in Kimberley, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Workers sort parcels at a China Post logistics center after the 11.11 Singles' Day shopping festival in Hengyang, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
People run as riot police fire tear gas in central Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cadets hold portraits of loved ones who died during World War II at a Veterans Day Observance to honor "the 16 million men and women who served in World War II" in Washington. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Liam Ross, 6 from Virginia, waves U.S. flags from the top of a car in the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
