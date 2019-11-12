Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 12, 2019 | 7:15am EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

A demonstrator dives to the ground from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A person walks in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Members of Catalan protest group Democratic Tsunami clash with French police officers at the AP-7 highway on the French side of the Spanish-French border. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Passengers are seen silhouetted by the moon as they ride on the Emirates Air Line cable car over the River Thames in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
People embrace ahead of a Veterans Day Parade and Wreath Laying ceremony attended by President Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
People wave flags and burn flares during a march marking the National Independence Day in Warsaw, Poland. Dawid Zuchowicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
People ride a boat across Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
People and members of the media gather around the home of Palestinian Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta after it was hit by an Israeli strike that killed him in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
LiLou the therapy pig stands in front of a departures board at San Francisco International Airport in California. REUTERS/Jane Ross

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Riot police officer tries to subdue a protester during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
A man walks past buses burned during a protest after Bolivia's President Evo Morales announced that he was resigning, in La Paz. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump pause during a moment of silence at a Veterans Day Parade and Wreath Laying ceremony in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A medium dressed as a deity stands near the fire as he performs during the traditional Kartik Dance Festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
A still image from a social media video shows a police officer aiming his gun at a protester in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong. CUPID PRODUCER via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
Deer lock antlers as they clash during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A mock-up of a typical British suburban home is seen sinking into the River Thames, in a protest by Extinction Rebellion to demand faster government action on climate change in London. Extinction Rebellion/Guy Reece/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
Signs of protest are seen displayed above Madison Square Park as President Trump delivers remarks at the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A university student runs from riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Lance Corporal James Duggan, 23, of the United States Marine Corp speaks with Sargent Michael Sulsona, 67, a United States Marine Corp Vietnam War veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, before the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Batho Pele Artisanal Mining Cooperative miners are seen from the air as they mine for diamonds in Kimberley, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Workers sort parcels at a China Post logistics center after the 11.11 Singles' Day shopping festival in Hengyang, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
People run as riot police fire tear gas in central Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Cadets hold portraits of loved ones who died during World War II at a Veterans Day Observance to honor "the 16 million men and women who served in World War II" in Washington. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Liam Ross, 6 from Virginia, waves U.S. flags from the top of a car in the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
