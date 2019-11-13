Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 13, 2019 | 7:17am EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 27
Bolivia's ousted President Evo Morales waves during his arrival to take asylum in in Mexico City. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Bolivia's ousted President Evo Morales waves during his arrival to take asylum in in Mexico City. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Bolivia's ousted President Evo Morales waves during his arrival to take asylum in in Mexico City. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
2 / 27
DACA plaintiffs walk arm-in-arm down from the U.S. Supreme Court after justices heard oral arguments in the consolidation of three cases before the court regarding the Trump administration's bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

DACA plaintiffs walk arm-in-arm down from the U.S. Supreme Court after justices heard oral arguments in the consolidation of three cases before the court regarding the Trump administration's bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
DACA plaintiffs walk arm-in-arm down from the U.S. Supreme Court after justices heard oral arguments in the consolidation of three cases before the court regarding the Trump administration's bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 27
Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire media mogul and former New York City mayor, eats lunch with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. after adding his name to the Democratic primary ballot in Little Rock, Arkansas. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire media mogul and former New York City mayor, eats lunch with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. after adding his name to the Democratic primary ballot in Little Rock, Arkansas. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire media mogul and former New York City mayor, eats lunch with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. after adding his name to the Democratic primary ballot in Little Rock, Arkansas. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
4 / 27
A male Chinese panda bear named Jiao Qing has a CT scan at the Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Lebniz, Germany. Berlin Zoo/via REUTERS

A male Chinese panda bear named Jiao Qing has a CT scan at the Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Lebniz, Germany. Berlin Zoo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A male Chinese panda bear named Jiao Qing has a CT scan at the Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Lebniz, Germany. Berlin Zoo/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 27
A trail of smoke can be seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel during the sunrise, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A trail of smoke can be seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel during the sunrise, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A trail of smoke can be seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel during the sunrise, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 27
A person walks in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A person walks in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A person walks in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
7 / 27
President Trump delivers remarks at the Economic Club of New York at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in Manhattan. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump delivers remarks at the Economic Club of New York at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in Manhattan. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
President Trump delivers remarks at the Economic Club of New York at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in Manhattan. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
8 / 27
Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 27
A demonstrator dives to the ground from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator dives to the ground from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A demonstrator dives to the ground from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
10 / 27
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Trump, arrives for the continuation of his criminal trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering at U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Trump, arrives for the continuation of his criminal trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering at U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Trump, arrives for the continuation of his criminal trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering at U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
11 / 27
Members of Catalan protest group Democratic Tsunami clash with French police officers at the AP-7 highway on the French side of the Spanish-French border. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Members of Catalan protest group Democratic Tsunami clash with French police officers at the AP-7 highway on the French side of the Spanish-French border. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Members of Catalan protest group Democratic Tsunami clash with French police officers at the AP-7 highway on the French side of the Spanish-French border. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
12 / 27
Demonstrators and riot police vehicle are seen amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators and riot police vehicle are seen amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Demonstrators and riot police vehicle are seen amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
13 / 27
People ride a boat across Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People ride a boat across Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
People ride a boat across Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 27
LiLou the therapy pig stands in front of a departures board at San Francisco International Airport in California. REUTERS/Jane Ross

LiLou the therapy pig stands in front of a departures board at San Francisco International Airport in California. REUTERS/Jane Ross

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
LiLou the therapy pig stands in front of a departures board at San Francisco International Airport in California. REUTERS/Jane Ross
Close
15 / 27
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
16 / 27
A demonstrator walks near burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Tripoli, Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

A demonstrator walks near burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Tripoli, Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A demonstrator walks near burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Tripoli, Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Close
17 / 27
Passengers are seen silhouetted by the moon as they ride on the Emirates Air Line cable car over the River Thames in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Passengers are seen silhouetted by the moon as they ride on the Emirates Air Line cable car over the River Thames in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Passengers are seen silhouetted by the moon as they ride on the Emirates Air Line cable car over the River Thames in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 27
People wave flags and burn flares during a march marking the National Independence Day in Warsaw, Poland. Dawid Zuchowicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

People wave flags and burn flares during a march marking the National Independence Day in Warsaw, Poland. Dawid Zuchowicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
People wave flags and burn flares during a march marking the National Independence Day in Warsaw, Poland. Dawid Zuchowicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Close
19 / 27
A medium dressed as a deity stands near the fire as he performs during the traditional Kartik Dance Festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A medium dressed as a deity stands near the fire as he performs during the traditional Kartik Dance Festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
A medium dressed as a deity stands near the fire as he performs during the traditional Kartik Dance Festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
20 / 27
Deer lock antlers as they clash during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Deer lock antlers as they clash during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Deer lock antlers as they clash during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
21 / 27
A university student runs from riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A university student runs from riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A university student runs from riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
22 / 27
Workers sort parcels at a China Post logistics center after the 11.11 Singles' Day shopping festival in Hengyang, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers sort parcels at a China Post logistics center after the 11.11 Singles' Day shopping festival in Hengyang, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Workers sort parcels at a China Post logistics center after the 11.11 Singles' Day shopping festival in Hengyang, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 27
A lightning strikes in the sea off the shore of Artemida, Greece. REUTERS/Vassilis Triandafyllou

A lightning strikes in the sea off the shore of Artemida, Greece. REUTERS/Vassilis Triandafyllou

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
A lightning strikes in the sea off the shore of Artemida, Greece. REUTERS/Vassilis Triandafyllou
Close
24 / 27
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speak at a news conference with DACA recipients and Democratic congressional leaders after the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in cases before the court regarding the Trump administration's bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speak at a news conference with DACA recipients and Democratic congressional leaders after the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in cases before the court regarding the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speak at a news conference with DACA recipients and Democratic congressional leaders after the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in cases before the court regarding the Trump administration's bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
25 / 27
A water taxi transported by the water into a street during a night of record high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A water taxi transported by the water into a street during a night of record high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A water taxi transported by the water into a street during a night of record high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
26 / 27
Riot police officer tries to subdue a protester during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police officer tries to subdue a protester during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
Riot police officer tries to subdue a protester during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 12 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Nov 11 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 08 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 08 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Venice under water

Venice under water

The second highest tide ever recorded swept through Venice overnight, flooding its historic basilica and leaving many squares and alleyways deep under water.

Fires rage across Australia's east coast

Fires rage across Australia's east coast

Fires raged across a swath of Australia's east coast on Tuesday, destroying more homes and shrouding Sydney in smoke from a blaze authorities fear they will be unable to control until next week.

Delhi trapped in a toxic smog

Delhi trapped in a toxic smog

Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.

Protesters and police battle at Hong Kong university campuses

Protesters and police battle at Hong Kong university campuses

Protesters and police battled through the night at university campuses only hours after a senior police officer said the Chinese-ruled city had been pushed to the "brink of a total breakdown."

Hong Kong in turmoil

Hong Kong in turmoil

Demonstrations against a hugely unpopular extradition bill that began in June have since broadened into calls for more democracy in the Chinese-ruled city.

Raging street protests grip Chile

Raging street protests grip Chile

Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 20 dead in Chile.

Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region

Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region

Looting and roadblocks convulse Bolivia after President Evo Morales' resignation ended 14 years of socialist rule and left a power vacuum his opponents scrambled to fill.

DIY shields of Chile's protests

DIY shields of Chile's protests

Chilean protesters use everything from plywood and mirrors to the kitchen sink to shield themselves from riot police during demonstrations that have left at least 20 dead and wreaked billions of dollars of damage to public infrastructure and private businesses.

Protesters set Christmas tree on fire at Hong Kong luxury mall

Protesters set Christmas tree on fire at Hong Kong luxury mall

Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong smash windows and set fires in the Festival Walk shopping mall, including to a big Christmas tree.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast