Editor's Choice Pictures

A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Bolivia's ousted President Evo Morales waves during his arrival to take asylum in in Mexico City. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
DACA plaintiffs walk arm-in-arm down from the U.S. Supreme Court after justices heard oral arguments in the consolidation of three cases before the court regarding the Trump administration's bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals...more
Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire media mogul and former New York City mayor, eats lunch with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. after adding his name to the Democratic primary ballot in Little Rock, Arkansas. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A male Chinese panda bear named Jiao Qing has a CT scan at the Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Lebniz, Germany. Berlin Zoo/via REUTERS
A trail of smoke can be seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel during the sunrise, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A person walks in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
President Trump delivers remarks at the Economic Club of New York at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in Manhattan. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
A demonstrator dives to the ground from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Trump, arrives for the continuation of his criminal trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering at U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Members of Catalan protest group Democratic Tsunami clash with French police officers at the AP-7 highway on the French side of the Spanish-French border. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Demonstrators and riot police vehicle are seen amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People ride a boat across Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
LiLou the therapy pig stands in front of a departures board at San Francisco International Airport in California. REUTERS/Jane Ross
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A demonstrator walks near burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Tripoli, Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Passengers are seen silhouetted by the moon as they ride on the Emirates Air Line cable car over the River Thames in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People wave flags and burn flares during a march marking the National Independence Day in Warsaw, Poland. Dawid Zuchowicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
A medium dressed as a deity stands near the fire as he performs during the traditional Kartik Dance Festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Deer lock antlers as they clash during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A university student runs from riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Workers sort parcels at a China Post logistics center after the 11.11 Singles' Day shopping festival in Hengyang, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A lightning strikes in the sea off the shore of Artemida, Greece. REUTERS/Vassilis Triandafyllou
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speak at a news conference with DACA recipients and Democratic congressional leaders after the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in cases before the court regarding the...more
A water taxi transported by the water into a street during a night of record high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Riot police officer tries to subdue a protester during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
