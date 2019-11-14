Editor's Choice Pictures
President Trump welcomes Turkey's Pressident Tayyip Erdogan at the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A man carries a woman on his back through the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs and William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, are sworn in during a House Intelligence Committee public hearing in the impeachment inquiry against...more
A demonstrator jumps over a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton perform at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
An Iraqi demonstrator uses a slingshot during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Senator Elizabeth Warren casts a shadow while speaking at a SEA/SEIU Local 1984 Member Town Hall in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro fights with an opposition leader Juan Guaido's supporter outside Venezuelan embassy in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Snow and ice collects on the Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park as severe weather hits Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A man sleeps in a car next to burning tires barricading the highway during ongoing anti-government protests at Nahr El Kalb, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
The flooded crypt of St Mark's Basilica is pictured during an exceptionally high water levels in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Democratic Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Adam Schiff awaits charge d'Affaires at the US embassy in Ukraine Bill Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia George Kent to testify before the...more
Sun shines through steam rising from chimneys of a power plant in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Horses pasture on snow-covered dunes next to a cemetery and abandoned cars outside the village of Kuzomen in Murmansk region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Creator Jon Favreau (3rd L), President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy (2nd R), executive producer Dave Filoni (C) pose with cast members (L-R) Ming-Na Wen, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Werner Herzog at the premiere for the television...more
A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A water taxi transported by the water into a street during a night of record high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Demonstrators and riot police vehicle are seen amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A medium dressed as a deity stands near the fire as he performs during the traditional Kartik Dance Festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Palestinians gather around the remains of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and committee member Devis Nunes (R-CA) appear at a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mannequins lie on the ground of a damaged shop after the second highest tide ever recorded in Venice swept through the city, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A trail of smoke can be seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel during the sunrise, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Deer lock antlers as they clash during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A general view shows the barricades outside the occupied campus of the Baptist University of Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
A lightning strikes in the sea off the shore of Artemida, Greece. REUTERS/Vassilis Triandafyllou
