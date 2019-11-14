Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 14, 2019 | 7:25am EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

President Trump welcomes Turkey's Pressident Tayyip Erdogan at the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump welcomes Turkey's Pressident Tayyip Erdogan at the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
President Trump welcomes Turkey's Pressident Tayyip Erdogan at the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
1 / 28
A man carries a woman on his back through the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A man carries a woman on his back through the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
A man carries a woman on his back through the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
2 / 28
George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs and William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, are sworn in during a House Intelligence Committee public hearing in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs and William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, are sworn in during a House Intelligence Committee public hearing in the impeachment inquiry against...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs and William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, are sworn in during a House Intelligence Committee public hearing in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
3 / 28
A demonstrator jumps over a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator jumps over a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
A demonstrator jumps over a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
4 / 28
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton perform at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton perform at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton perform at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Close
5 / 28
An Iraqi demonstrator uses a slingshot during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

An Iraqi demonstrator uses a slingshot during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
An Iraqi demonstrator uses a slingshot during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Close
6 / 28
Senator Elizabeth Warren casts a shadow while speaking at a SEA/SEIU Local 1984 Member Town Hall in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Senator Elizabeth Warren casts a shadow while speaking at a SEA/SEIU Local 1984 Member Town Hall in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren casts a shadow while speaking at a SEA/SEIU Local 1984 Member Town Hall in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 28
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro fights with an opposition leader Juan Guaido's supporter outside Venezuelan embassy in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro fights with an opposition leader Juan Guaido's supporter outside Venezuelan embassy in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro fights with an opposition leader Juan Guaido's supporter outside Venezuelan embassy in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
8 / 28
Snow and ice collects on the Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park as severe weather hits Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Snow and ice collects on the Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park as severe weather hits Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Snow and ice collects on the Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park as severe weather hits Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
9 / 28
Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
10 / 28
A man sleeps in a car next to burning tires barricading the highway during ongoing anti-government protests at Nahr El Kalb, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man sleeps in a car next to burning tires barricading the highway during ongoing anti-government protests at Nahr El Kalb, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
A man sleeps in a car next to burning tires barricading the highway during ongoing anti-government protests at Nahr El Kalb, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
11 / 28
The flooded crypt of St Mark's Basilica is pictured during an exceptionally high water levels in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

The flooded crypt of St Mark's Basilica is pictured during an exceptionally high water levels in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
The flooded crypt of St Mark's Basilica is pictured during an exceptionally high water levels in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
12 / 28
Democratic Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Adam Schiff awaits charge d'Affaires at the US embassy in Ukraine Bill Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia George Kent to testify before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

Democratic Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Adam Schiff awaits charge d'Affaires at the US embassy in Ukraine Bill Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia George Kent to testify before the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Democratic Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Adam Schiff awaits charge d'Affaires at the US embassy in Ukraine Bill Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia George Kent to testify before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 28
Sun shines through steam rising from chimneys of a power plant in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sun shines through steam rising from chimneys of a power plant in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Sun shines through steam rising from chimneys of a power plant in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 28
Horses pasture on snow-covered dunes next to a cemetery and abandoned cars outside the village of Kuzomen in Murmansk region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Horses pasture on snow-covered dunes next to a cemetery and abandoned cars outside the village of Kuzomen in Murmansk region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Horses pasture on snow-covered dunes next to a cemetery and abandoned cars outside the village of Kuzomen in Murmansk region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 28
Creator Jon Favreau (3rd L), President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy (2nd R), executive producer Dave Filoni (C) pose with cast members (L-R) Ming-Na Wen, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Werner Herzog at the premiere for the television series "The Mandalorian" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Creator Jon Favreau (3rd L), President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy (2nd R), executive producer Dave Filoni (C) pose with cast members (L-R) Ming-Na Wen, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Werner Herzog at the premiere for the television...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Creator Jon Favreau (3rd L), President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy (2nd R), executive producer Dave Filoni (C) pose with cast members (L-R) Ming-Na Wen, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Werner Herzog at the premiere for the television series "The Mandalorian" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 28
A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
17 / 28
A water taxi transported by the water into a street during a night of record high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A water taxi transported by the water into a street during a night of record high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A water taxi transported by the water into a street during a night of record high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
18 / 28
Demonstrators and riot police vehicle are seen amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators and riot police vehicle are seen amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Demonstrators and riot police vehicle are seen amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
19 / 28
A medium dressed as a deity stands near the fire as he performs during the traditional Kartik Dance Festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A medium dressed as a deity stands near the fire as he performs during the traditional Kartik Dance Festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
A medium dressed as a deity stands near the fire as he performs during the traditional Kartik Dance Festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
20 / 28
Palestinians gather around the remains of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians gather around the remains of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Palestinians gather around the remains of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
21 / 28
Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and committee member Devis Nunes (R-CA) appear at a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and committee member Devis Nunes (R-CA) appear at a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and committee member Devis Nunes (R-CA) appear at a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
22 / 28
Mannequins lie on the ground of a damaged shop after the second highest tide ever recorded in Venice swept through the city, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Mannequins lie on the ground of a damaged shop after the second highest tide ever recorded in Venice swept through the city, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Mannequins lie on the ground of a damaged shop after the second highest tide ever recorded in Venice swept through the city, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
23 / 28
A trail of smoke can be seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel during the sunrise, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A trail of smoke can be seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel during the sunrise, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A trail of smoke can be seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel during the sunrise, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
24 / 28
Deer lock antlers as they clash during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Deer lock antlers as they clash during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Deer lock antlers as they clash during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
25 / 28
A general view shows the barricades outside the occupied campus of the Baptist University of Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A general view shows the barricades outside the occupied campus of the Baptist University of Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
A general view shows the barricades outside the occupied campus of the Baptist University of Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
26 / 28
Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
27 / 28
A lightning strikes in the sea off the shore of Artemida, Greece. REUTERS/Vassilis Triandafyllou

A lightning strikes in the sea off the shore of Artemida, Greece. REUTERS/Vassilis Triandafyllou

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
A lightning strikes in the sea off the shore of Artemida, Greece. REUTERS/Vassilis Triandafyllou
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 13 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 12 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Nov 11 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 08 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

Style from the red carpet at the CMA Awards in Nashville.

Venice under water

Venice under water

Venice declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating squares and centuries-old buildings.

Protesters and police battle at Hong Kong university campuses

Protesters and police battle at Hong Kong university campuses

Thousands of students barricaded themselves inside campuses at several universities, preparing stockpiles of food, bricks, petrol bombs and other makeshift weapons as they hunkered down for possible clashes with police.

Raging street protests grip Chile

Raging street protests grip Chile

Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 23 dead in Chile.

Rare photographs capture Rolling Stones' humble beginnings

Rare photographs capture Rolling Stones' humble beginnings

A series of rarely seen black-and-white photographs dating back to the Rolling Stones' first concert tour in 1963 will go on display in east London this month.

Reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

Reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

Reactions to the House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearing into allegations about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Inside the Trump impeachment hearings

Inside the Trump impeachment hearings

The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump goes public with two diplomats making their appearance before the House Intelligence committee, both of whom have expressed alarm in closed-door testimony about Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Hong Kong protesters stockpile makeshift weapons

Hong Kong protesters stockpile makeshift weapons

Protesters - many of them young students - stockpile makeshift weapons and fortify barricades in Hong Kong as they stand off with police on university campuses across the city.

Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region

Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region

The head of Bolivia's Senate, Jeanine Anez, took office as interim president as former leader Evo Morales pledged to keep up his political fight from exile in Mexico after resigning in what he has alleged was a coup.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast