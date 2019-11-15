Editor's Choice Pictures
Creeping desert sands surround the Royal Cemeteries of Meroe Pyramids in Begrawiya at River Nile State, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
(L-R) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro pose for a family photo as they arrive for the BRICS summit in...more
Policemen detains a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rosalia poses backstage with her awards for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for El Mal Querer and Best Urban Song for Con Altura at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A man carries a woman on his back through the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Protesters race with bows as they practice running away from riot police, on the roof of a bus shelter near the Cross Harbour Tunnel, which was blocked after demonstrators occupied the nearby Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong....more
A law enforcement official leads students at the scene of a shooting at Saugus high school in Santa Clarita, California. NBCLA via REUTERS
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick poses with a campaign sign after filing paperwork for his name to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A migrant stands in front of the main tent inside Vucjak camp near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Supporters react as President Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally in Bossier City, Louisiana. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Protesters practise throwing Molotov cocktails into a swimming pool of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A demonstrator jumps over a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects Yangdok Hot Spring Resort. KCNA via REUTERS
An Iraqi demonstrator uses a slingshot during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
The Ferrari Roma is unveiled during its first world presentation in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Senator Elizabeth Warren casts a shadow while speaking at a SEA/SEIU Local 1984 Member Town Hall in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The flooded crypt of St Mark's Basilica is pictured during an exceptionally high water levels in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Creator Jon Favreau (3rd L), President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy (2nd R), executive producer Dave Filoni (C) pose with cast members (L-R) Ming-Na Wen, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Werner Herzog at the premiere for the television...more
Sun shines through steam rising from chimneys of a power plant in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man sleeps in a car next to burning tires barricading the highway during ongoing anti-government protests at Nahr El Kalb, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators and riot police vehicle are seen amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro fights with an opposition leader Juan Guaido's supporter outside Venezuelan embassy in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A car is seen covered with snow in village of Iselsberg, Austria. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A trail of smoke can be seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel during the sunrise, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Deer lock antlers as they clash during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
