Editor's Choice Pictures

Creeping desert sands surround the Royal Cemeteries of Meroe Pyramids in Begrawiya at River Nile State, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
(L-R) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro pose for a family photo as they arrive for the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Policemen detains a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Rosalia poses backstage with her awards for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for El Mal Querer and Best Urban Song for Con Altura at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
A man carries a woman on his back through the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Protesters race with bows as they practice running away from riot police, on the roof of a bus shelter near the Cross Harbour Tunnel, which was blocked after demonstrators occupied the nearby Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
A law enforcement official leads students at the scene of a shooting at Saugus high school in Santa Clarita, California. NBCLA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick poses with a campaign sign after filing paperwork for his name to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
A migrant stands in front of the main tent inside Vucjak camp near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Supporters react as President Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally in Bossier City, Louisiana. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
A demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Protesters practise throwing Molotov cocktails into a swimming pool of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
A demonstrator jumps over a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects Yangdok Hot Spring Resort. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
An Iraqi demonstrator uses a slingshot during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
The Ferrari Roma is unveiled during its first world presentation in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren casts a shadow while speaking at a SEA/SEIU Local 1984 Member Town Hall in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
The flooded crypt of St Mark's Basilica is pictured during an exceptionally high water levels in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Creator Jon Favreau (3rd L), President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy (2nd R), executive producer Dave Filoni (C) pose with cast members (L-R) Ming-Na Wen, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Werner Herzog at the premiere for the television series "The Mandalorian" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Sun shines through steam rising from chimneys of a power plant in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
A man sleeps in a car next to burning tires barricading the highway during ongoing anti-government protests at Nahr El Kalb, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Demonstrators and riot police vehicle are seen amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro fights with an opposition leader Juan Guaido's supporter outside Venezuelan embassy in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
A car is seen covered with snow in village of Iselsberg, Austria. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
A trail of smoke can be seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel during the sunrise, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Deer lock antlers as they clash during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
