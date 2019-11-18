Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Demonstrators are pepper sprayed by a member of the security forces during clashes between supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales and the security forces, in La Paz, Bolivia.REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2019
Colin Kaepernick puts his hand over his heart in response to a comment at a special training event created by Kaepernick to provide greater access to scouts, the media, and the public, at Charles. R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
A woman sits by the door of her shop during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov during the Exhibition Gala at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
An anti-government protester uses a bow during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Visitors take photos while French aircraft of Patrouille De Fance perform air display during the first day of the Dubai Air Show in the United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Mahmoud Khaled

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden makes a face as he steps on stage at a First in the West Event at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
A child dances in front of a 'Lucid Motion' exhibition at Artechouse in Washington. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales mourn the death of a man, who they say was killed by security forces, in Sacaba, near Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Tom Hanks attends 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood' New York Screening at Henry R. Luce Auditorium at Brookfield Place in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
A protester looks at fire at Hong Kong Polytechnic University during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
ISIS militants who surrendered to the Afghan government are presented to media in Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Demonstrators run away from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
A protester dressed as a monk attends a demonstration to mark the first anniversary of the 'yellow vests' movement in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Protesters on a rooftop use a slingshot to throw stones at riot police during clashes outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
A man kneels and gestures in front of members of the security forces, in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2019
An assistant of Saint Nicholas called 'Roetpiet' (Soot Pete) arrives by boat at the harbor of Scheveningen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Fireworks explode over the Capitol during celebrations for the 500th anniversary of the city Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Palestinian journalists react to a stun grenade fired by Israeli forces during a protest to show solidarity with their colleague Muath Amarna, who was shot in his eye, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Former Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva carries the flag of the Pernambuco State as he holds a rally in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
An anti-government protester is silhouetted at the entrance to Hong Kong Polytechnic University on fire in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
