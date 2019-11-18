Editor's Choice Pictures
Demonstrators are pepper sprayed by a member of the security forces during clashes between supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales and the security forces, in La Paz, Bolivia.REUTERS/Marco Bello
Colin Kaepernick puts his hand over his heart in response to a comment at a special training event created by Kaepernick to provide greater access to scouts, the media, and the public, at Charles. R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia....more
A woman sits by the door of her shop during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov during the Exhibition Gala at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
An anti-government protester uses a bow during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Visitors take photos while French aircraft of Patrouille De Fance perform air display during the first day of the Dubai Air Show in the United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Mahmoud Khaled
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden makes a face as he steps on stage at a First in the West Event at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child dances in front of a 'Lucid Motion' exhibition at Artechouse in Washington. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales mourn the death of a man, who they say was killed by security forces, in Sacaba, near Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Tom Hanks attends 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood' New York Screening at Henry R. Luce Auditorium at Brookfield Place in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A protester looks at fire at Hong Kong Polytechnic University during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
ISIS militants who surrendered to the Afghan government are presented to media in Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Demonstrators run away from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester dressed as a monk attends a demonstration to mark the first anniversary of the 'yellow vests' movement in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters on a rooftop use a slingshot to throw stones at riot police during clashes outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man kneels and gestures in front of members of the security forces, in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An assistant of Saint Nicholas called 'Roetpiet' (Soot Pete) arrives by boat at the harbor of Scheveningen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Fireworks explode over the Capitol during celebrations for the 500th anniversary of the city Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Palestinian journalists react to a stun grenade fired by Israeli forces during a protest to show solidarity with their colleague Muath Amarna, who was shot in his eye, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Former Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva carries the flag of the Pernambuco State as he holds a rally in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
An anti-government protester is silhouetted at the entrance to Hong Kong Polytechnic University on fire in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
