Editor's Choice Pictures

NSW Fire and Rescue officer protect the Colo Heights Public School from being impacted by the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, southwest of Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Anti-goverment protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University abseil onto a highway and escape before being forced to surrender during a police besiege of the campus in Hong Kong. HK01/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg gives a short speech at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
Laser lights are seen behind a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
An Iraqi demonstrator wears a mask near burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
People are silhouetted in sunset during high tide in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
A supporter of former Bolivia's President Evo Morales participates in a demonstration in Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
A protester looks at fire at Hong Kong Polytechnic University during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the annual CBI Conference in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
Britain's Prince Charles is given a traditional welcome Hongi as he a arrives at Government House in Auckland, New Zealand. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
A stray dog stands as smoke billows from a burning garbage dump on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
Riot police use water canon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the government and to demand an early parliamentary election in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
Visitors take photos while French aircraft of Patrouille De Fance perform air display during the first day of the Dubai Air Show in the United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Mahmoud Khaled

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
A woman sits by the door of her shop during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
A protester tries to escape from a sewage tunnel inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus during protests in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
ISIS militants who surrendered to the Afghan government are presented to media in Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Tom Hanks attends 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood' New York Screening at Henry R. Luce Auditorium at Brookfield Place in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
A girl drives a Segway across Piazza del Popolo in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
Protesters are escorted by police out of the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University during clashes with police in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
Horse riders cross a bridge over the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Bolivian military police officers ride on a truck after clashes between supporters of former Bolivia's President Evo Morales and the security forces, in Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
A child dances in front of a 'Lucid Motion' exhibition at Artechouse in Washington. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden makes a face as he steps on stage at a First in the West Event at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales mourn the death of a man, who they say was killed by security forces, in Sacaba, near Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov during the Exhibition Gala at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
