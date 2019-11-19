Editor's Choice Pictures
NSW Fire and Rescue officer protect the Colo Heights Public School from being impacted by the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, southwest of Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS
Anti-goverment protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University abseil onto a highway and escape before being forced to surrender during a police besiege of the campus in Hong Kong. HK01/via REUTERS
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg gives a short speech at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Laser lights are seen behind a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
An Iraqi demonstrator wears a mask near burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
People are silhouetted in sunset during high tide in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
A supporter of former Bolivia's President Evo Morales participates in a demonstration in Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A protester looks at fire at Hong Kong Polytechnic University during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the annual CBI Conference in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Britain's Prince Charles is given a traditional welcome Hongi as he a arrives at Government House in Auckland, New Zealand. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
A stray dog stands as smoke billows from a burning garbage dump on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Riot police use water canon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the government and to demand an early parliamentary election in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Visitors take photos while French aircraft of Patrouille De Fance perform air display during the first day of the Dubai Air Show in the United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Mahmoud Khaled
A woman sits by the door of her shop during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A protester tries to escape from a sewage tunnel inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus during protests in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
ISIS militants who surrendered to the Afghan government are presented to media in Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Tom Hanks attends 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood' New York Screening at Henry R. Luce Auditorium at Brookfield Place in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A girl drives a Segway across Piazza del Popolo in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Protesters are escorted by police out of the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University during clashes with police in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Horse riders cross a bridge over the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Bolivian military police officers ride on a truck after clashes between supporters of former Bolivia's President Evo Morales and the security forces, in Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A child dances in front of a 'Lucid Motion' exhibition at Artechouse in Washington. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden makes a face as he steps on stage at a First in the West Event at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales mourn the death of a man, who they say was killed by security forces, in Sacaba, near Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov during the Exhibition Gala at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Fires rage across Australia's east coast
Strong winds stoked more than 100 fires across Australia's east coast on Tuesday, blanketing Sydney in hazardous smoke and prompting health warnings for the country's most populous city.
Key quotes from the third public Trump impeachment hearing
Four more witnesses appear in the third public hearing of the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump including two - Alexander Vindman and Kurt Volker - who previously have offered contrasting testimony behind closed doors.
Venice under water
Venice has declared a state of emergency after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating squares and centuries-old buildings.
Metropolitan Museum of Art displays treasures of Europe's royal courts
The exhibitIon "Making Marvels, Science and Splendor at the Courts of Europe" features more than 150 treasures from several of the world's most prestigious collections.
Standoff at Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Anti-government protesters holed up in a Hong Kong university were frantically searching for escape routes on Tuesday after more than two days of clashes with police and dramatic breakouts by rope and motorcycle.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left more than 20 people dead in Chile.
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating
Highlights from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this week.