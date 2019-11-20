Editor's Choice Pictures
Visitors pose at a light installation as the illuminated trail opens at Kew Gardens in west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A demonstrator throws an object at police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man wearing a MAGA hat listens as Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman (L), director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump on...more
NSW Fire and Rescue officer protect the Colo Heights Public School from being impacted by the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, southwest of Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS
A protester tries to escape from a sewage tunnel inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus during protests in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Educators and their supporters gather in the Capitol Building as teachers hold a one day walkout at the statehouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Members of the Emergencies Ministry of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic demine the area at the militants' former positions following troop withdrawals near the settlement of Petrovskoye in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A man walks along the canal as golden, green and rusty leaves color the autumn in Thun-Leveque, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker stands up during a break in his testimony before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis is seen inside the airplane as he departs Fiumicino Airport to begin his apostolic visit to Thailand and Japan, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Committee Chairman U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff and ranking member Devin Nunes listen during the testimony of former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker; and Tim Morrison, former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National...more
Protesters shout as they hit a pole during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the annual CBI Conference in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg gives a short speech at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Laser lights are seen behind a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
An Iraqi demonstrator wears a mask near burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A well-wisher dressed as Pope Francis waves while waiting for his arrival in in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A protester looks at fire at Hong Kong Polytechnic University during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Former House Speaker John Boehner, along with his family and members of congress, unveil the Congressional portrait of Boehner at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People are silhouetted in sunset during high tide in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Anti-goverment protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University abseil onto a highway and escape before being forced to surrender during a police besiege of the campus in Hong Kong. HK01/via REUTERS
ISIS militants who surrendered to the Afghan government are presented to media in Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
A woman sits by the door of her shop during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A stray dog stands as smoke billows from a burning garbage dump on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
