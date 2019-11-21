Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Lightning strikes near an Emirates A380 plane at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand. GCH Aviation/via REUTERS

Lightning strikes near an Emirates A380 plane at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand. GCH Aviation/via REUTERS
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies before the U.S. House Intelligence Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies before the U.S. House Intelligence Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, as he speaks to reporters prior to departing for travel to Austin, Texas from the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Erin Scott

President Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, as he speaks to reporters prior to departing for travel to Austin, Texas from the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden bends back to avoid the hand of Senator Bernie Sanders as Sanders points past Biden during the Democratic presidential candidates debate at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden bends back to avoid the hand of Senator Bernie Sanders as Sanders points past Biden during the Democratic presidential candidates debate at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
The Mercedes Simplex concept car, inspired on its original 1903 Mercedes-Simplex, is displayed at the LA Auto Show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Mercedes Simplex concept car, inspired on its original 1903 Mercedes-Simplex, is displayed at the LA Auto Show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Alicia Keys and CBS television host Gayle King announce nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards at a news conference in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Singer Alicia Keys and CBS television host Gayle King announce nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards at a news conference in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A demonstrator throws an object at police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A demonstrator throws an object at police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
NSW Fire and Rescue officer protect the Colo Heights Public School from being impacted by the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, southwest of Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

NSW Fire and Rescue officer protect the Colo Heights Public School from being impacted by the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, southwest of Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS
Boys look out the window of a building, damaged by an Israeli attack in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Boys look out the window of a building, damaged by an Israeli attack in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs Laura Cooper takes her seat at a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs Laura Cooper takes her seat at a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Members of the Emergencies Ministry of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic demine the area at the militants' former positions following troop withdrawals near the settlement of Petrovskoye in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Members of the Emergencies Ministry of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic demine the area at the militants' former positions following troop withdrawals near the settlement of Petrovskoye in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Protesters shout as they hit a pole during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Protesters shout as they hit a pole during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Laser lights are seen behind a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Laser lights are seen behind a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A protester tries to escape from a sewage tunnel inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus during protests in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A protester tries to escape from a sewage tunnel inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus during protests in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Educators and their supporters gather in the Capitol Building as teachers hold a one day walkout at the statehouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Educators and their supporters gather in the Capitol Building as teachers hold a one day walkout at the statehouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A man walks along the canal as golden, green and rusty leaves color the autumn in Thun-Leveque, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man walks along the canal as golden, green and rusty leaves color the autumn in Thun-Leveque, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is sworn in to testify at a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is sworn in to testify at a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
An Iraqi demonstrator wears a mask near burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

An Iraqi demonstrator wears a mask near burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A woman sits by the door of her shop during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A woman sits by the door of her shop during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Pope Francis is seen inside the airplane as he departs Fiumicino Airport to begin his apostolic visit to Thailand and Japan, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Pope Francis is seen inside the airplane as he departs Fiumicino Airport to begin his apostolic visit to Thailand and Japan, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the annual CBI Conference in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the annual CBI Conference in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Visitors pose at a light installation as the illuminated trail opens at Kew Gardens in west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors pose at a light installation as the illuminated trail opens at Kew Gardens in west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A protester looks at fire at Hong Kong Polytechnic University during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A protester looks at fire at Hong Kong Polytechnic University during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People are silhouetted in sunset during high tide in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

People are silhouetted in sunset during high tide in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
