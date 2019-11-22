Editor's Choice Pictures
A child looks on as people wait for Pope Francis to conduct the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Fiona Hill, former senior director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council, returns after a recess break at a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in...more
Lightning strikes near an Emirates A380 plane at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand. GCH Aviation/via REUTERS
WeWork employees embrace on the sidewalk outside the entrance to the WeWork corporate headquarters in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) stand in formation on the courtyard of the Gun Club Hill Barracks, next to the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Palestinian man inspects a vehicle that was set on fire in the southern Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Bedouin young man sits in the Siq in the ancient city of Petra, south of Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A murmuration of of Starlings fly at dusk over the Piermont Marsh along the Hudson River in Piermont, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Migrants receive life vest during a search and rescue operation by the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Actor Jon Voight dances to music before being awarded the the National Medal of Arts by U.S. President Donald Trump inside the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, as he speaks to reporters prior to departing for travel to Austin, Texas from the...more
A demonstrator throws an object at police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is sworn in to testify at a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Singer Alicia Keys and CBS television host Gayle King announce nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards at a news conference in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
NSW Fire and Rescue officer protect the Colo Heights Public School from being impacted by the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, southwest of Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS
The Mercedes Simplex concept car, inspired on its original 1903 Mercedes-Simplex, is displayed at the LA Auto Show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Boys look out the window of a building, damaged by an Israeli attack in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Members of the Emergencies Ministry of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic demine the area at the militants' former positions following troop withdrawals near the settlement of Petrovskoye in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A protester tries to escape from a sewage tunnel inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus during protests in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Visitors pose at a light installation as the illuminated trail opens at Kew Gardens in west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Educators and their supporters gather in the Capitol Building as teachers hold a one day walkout at the statehouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A man walks along the canal as golden, green and rusty leaves color the autumn in Thun-Leveque, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker stands up during a break in his testimony before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters shout as they hit a pole during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Laser lights are seen behind a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
An Iraqi demonstrator wears a mask near burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A woman sits by the door of her shop during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man wearing a MAGA hat listens as Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman (L), director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump on...more
Pope Francis is seen inside the airplane as he departs Fiumicino Airport to begin his apostolic visit to Thailand and Japan, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Committee Chairman U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff and ranking member Devin Nunes listen during the testimony of former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker; and Tim Morrison, former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National...more
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the annual CBI Conference in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg gives a short speech at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A well-wisher dressed as Pope Francis waves while waiting for his arrival in in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A protester looks at fire at Hong Kong Polytechnic University during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Former House Speaker John Boehner, along with his family and members of congress, unveil the Congressional portrait of Boehner at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People are silhouetted in sunset during high tide in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Anti-goverment protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University abseil onto a highway and escape before being forced to surrender during a police besiege of the campus in Hong Kong. HK01/via REUTERS
ISIS militants who surrendered to the Afghan government are presented to media in Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
A stray dog stands as smoke billows from a burning garbage dump on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
